Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 30

Will Elly De La Cruz or Nolan Gorman go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 30, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Jake Fraley (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Austin Wynns (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games) Blake Dunn (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Luken Baker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Austin Hays (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Mike Siani (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 27 games (has homered in 29.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 27 games (has homered in 29.6% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Ronny Simon (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Matt Mervis (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Austin Barnes (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies

Matt Olson (Braves): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 16 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 16 games (has homered in 37.5% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Eli White (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Alex Verdugo (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Alan Trejo (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games James Farmer (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Nicholas Martini (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Nick Allen (Braves): +3000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+3000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Jarred Kelenic (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Adael Amador (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

Matt Chapman (Giants): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games) Michael Yastrzemski (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) LaMonte Wade (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Jason Heyward (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 28 games Elias Diaz (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+1800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Luis Arraez (Padres): +2500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+2500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Tyler Wade (Padres): +4000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+4000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Martin Maldonado (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Oscar Gonzalez (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Tirso Ornelas (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Colt Keith (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Isaac Paredes (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Jace Jung (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jake Meyers (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Cam Smith (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Victor Caratini (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Chas McCormick (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Justyn-Henry Malloy (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Jake Fraley (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Austin Wynns (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Luken Baker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Blake Dunn (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Mike Siani (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Jose Trevino (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners