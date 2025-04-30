MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 30
Will Elly De La Cruz or Nolan Gorman go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 30, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Jake Fraley (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Austin Wynns (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Blake Dunn (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR
- Luken Baker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Austin Hays (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)
- Jose Trevino (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Mike Siani (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR
Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 27 games (has homered in 29.6% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Ronny Simon (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Dane Myers (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Matt Mervis (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Austin Barnes (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies
- Matt Olson (Braves): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Austin Riley (Braves): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Sean Murphy (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 16 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Eli White (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Alex Verdugo (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Alan Trejo (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- James Farmer (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Nicholas Martini (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Nick Allen (Braves): +3000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Jarred Kelenic (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR
- Adael Amador (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)
- Michael Yastrzemski (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- LaMonte Wade (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Jason Heyward (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Elias Diaz (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- José Iglesias (Padres): +1800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +2500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Tyler Wade (Padres): +4000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Martin Maldonado (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Oscar Gonzalez (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Tirso Ornelas (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 29 games (has homered in 27.6% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Jace Jung (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Cam Smith (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Chas McCormick (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Justyn-Henry Malloy (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 28 games (has homered in 32.1% of games)
- Mike Trout (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 27 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 19 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Joseph Ward (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 23 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Ryan Tellez (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Kyren Paris (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Jonathan Davis (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR
- Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Tim Anderson (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games