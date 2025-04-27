MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 27
Will Aaron Judge or Jasrado Hermis Arrington (Coakley) Chisholm go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 27, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Jasrado Hermis Arrington (Coakley) Chisholm (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Cody James Bellinger (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Bo Joseph Bichette (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Ernie James Clement (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +2500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
Tampa Bay Rays at San Diego Padres
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Christopher Morel (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Yandy (Fernandez) Diaz (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Danny Jansen (Rays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Tirso Ornelas (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Yuli Gurriel (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Kameron Misner (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Martín Maldonado (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- José Iglesias (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Tyler Wade (Padres): +3000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Jake Mangum (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Oscar Gonzalez (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Matt Olson (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 26 games (has homered in 26.9% of games)
- Eugenio Alejandro Suarez (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Austin Riley (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Sean Murphy (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 14 games (has homered in 35.7% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro Albies (Braves): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Alex Verdugo (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Eli White (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Nick Allen (Braves): +3000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Jarred Kelenic (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 24 games (has homered in 29.2% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Markus Lynn Betts (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Michael Thomas Conforto (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Enmanuel Valdez (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 26 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)
- Joseph Andrew Bart (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Austin Scott Barnes (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
Miami Marlins at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 26 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Jesús Sánchez (Marlins): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Matt Mervis (Marlins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- John Paul Crawford (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Dane Myers (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)