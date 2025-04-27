Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 27

Will Aaron Judge or Jasrado Hermis Arrington (Coakley) Chisholm go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Jasrado Hermis Arrington (Coakley) Chisholm (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Cody James Bellinger (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Bo Joseph Bichette (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Ernie James Clement (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +2500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+2500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Christopher Morel (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Yandy (Fernandez) Diaz (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Danny Jansen (Rays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Tirso Ornelas (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Yuli Gurriel (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Kameron Misner (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Jose Caballero (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Martín Maldonado (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Tyler Wade (Padres): +3000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+3000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Jake Mangum (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Oscar Gonzalez (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Taylor Walls (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks

Matt Olson (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 26 games (has homered in 26.9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 26 games (has homered in 26.9% of games) Eugenio Alejandro Suarez (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 14 games (has homered in 35.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 14 games (has homered in 35.7% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro Albies (Braves): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Alex Verdugo (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Eli White (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Nick Allen (Braves): +3000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+3000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Jarred Kelenic (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 25% of games) Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 24 games (has homered in 29.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 24 games (has homered in 29.2% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Markus Lynn Betts (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Michael Thomas Conforto (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Enmanuel Valdez (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 26 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 26 games (has homered in 30.8% of games) Joseph Andrew Bart (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Austin Scott Barnes (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

Miami Marlins at Seattle Mariners