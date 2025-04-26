Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 26

Will Hunter Goodman or Mike Toglia go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Sean Bouchard (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Adael Amador (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Austin Wynns (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Aaron Schunk (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Santiago Espinal (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Blake Dunn (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Jeimer Candelario (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers

Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 25 games (has homered in 28% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ednel Javier Baez (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Colt Keith (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Justyn-Henry Malloy (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Andy Ibáñez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Jace Jung (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians

Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 22 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 22 games (has homered in 31.8% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Alexander David Bregman (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Triston Casas (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Willson Eduardo Contreras (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) William Jesus (Castillo) Contreras (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Nolan James Arenado (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Christian Yelich (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Mike Siani (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Luken Baker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Isaac Collins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants

Adolis García (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Matt James Chapman (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 16 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 16 games (has homered in 37.5% of games) Jacob Michael Burger (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Willy Rafael (Luna) Adames (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Marcus Semien (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 26.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 26 games (has homered in 26.9% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Dustin Harris (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) LaMonte Wade Jr (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Jonah Heim (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Leody Taveras (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

Chicago White Sox at Athletics