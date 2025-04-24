MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 24
Will Matt James Chapman or Willy Rafael (Luna) Adames hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 24, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants
- Matt James Chapman (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Willy Rafael (Luna) Adames (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- LaMonte Wade Jr (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 24 games (has homered in 29.2% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Christian Koss (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- William Jesus (Castillo) Contreras (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +2500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Sam Huff (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Luis Matos (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- José Quintana (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games