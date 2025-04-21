Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 21

Will Elly De La Cruz or Matt McLain go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 21, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins

Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Spencer Steer (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jeimer Candelario (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games) Robert Jacob Brantly (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Jake Fraley (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Griffin Conine (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Matt Mervis (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jesús Sánchez (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

