Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 21
Will Elly De La Cruz or Matt McLain go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 21, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Jeimer Candelario (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Austin Hays (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Robert Jacob Brantly (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jake Fraley (Reds): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Griffin Conine (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jose Trevino (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Dane Myers (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Graham Pauley (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Matt Mervis (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Jesús Sánchez (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets
- Juan Soto (Mets): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Peter Morgan Alonso (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 22 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Nicholas Alexander Castellanos (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Jesse Winker (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Max Kepler (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Alec Daniel Bohm (Phillies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Johan Rojas (Phillies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)