MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 18
Will Peter Morgan Alonso or Juan Soto hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 18, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
- Peter Morgan Alonso (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Willson Eduardo Contreras (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Jesse Winker (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Luken Baker (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Nolan James Arenado (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Markus Lynn Betts (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Michael Thomas Conforto (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Adolis García (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Jacob Michael Burger (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Dustin Harris (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Rangers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)
- Yandy (Fernandez) Diaz (Rays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Christopher Morel (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)
- Jasrado Hermis Arrington (Coakley) Chisholm (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)
- Danny Jansen (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Cody James Bellinger (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Curtis Mead (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Jake Mangum (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Coco Montes (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR
Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 19 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Jesús Sánchez (Marlins): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Matt Mervis (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 14 games (has homered in 35.7% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Max Kepler (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Griffin Conine (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Alec Daniel Bohm (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Johan Rojas (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Graham Pauley (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR
- Nicholas Alexander Castellanos (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)