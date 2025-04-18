Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 18

Will Peter Morgan Alonso or Juan Soto hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 18, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

Peter Morgan Alonso (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Willson Eduardo Contreras (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Jesse Winker (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Luken Baker (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Nolan James Arenado (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Markus Lynn Betts (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Michael Thomas Conforto (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Will Smith (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Adolis García (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 20 games (has homered in 30% of games) Jacob Michael Burger (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Dustin Harris (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Leody Taveras (Rangers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games) Yandy (Fernandez) Diaz (Rays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Christopher Morel (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Jasrado Hermis Arrington (Coakley) Chisholm (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 19 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) Danny Jansen (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Cody James Bellinger (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jose Caballero (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Curtis Mead (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Taylor Walls (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Coco Montes (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies