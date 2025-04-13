MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 13
Will Fernando Tatis Jr. or Manny Machado go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 13, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Kris Bryant (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Sean Bouchard (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Martín Maldonado (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Jason Heyward (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- José Iglesias (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Elias Díaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 15 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Justin Turner (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Austin Barnes (Dodgers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 11 games (has homered in 36.4% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)
- Adolis García (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Garrett Hampson (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Oliver Dunn (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Eric Haase (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)