Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 13

Will Fernando Tatis Jr. or Manny Machado go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 13, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+460 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Kris Bryant (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Sean Bouchard (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Martín Maldonado (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Gavin Sheets (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Jason Heyward (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games José Iglesias (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Luis Arraez (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Elias Díaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games) Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 15 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 15 games (has homered in 40% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Justin Turner (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Austin Barnes (Dodgers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Matt Shaw (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 11 games (has homered in 36.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 11 games (has homered in 36.4% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

Corey Seager (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games) Adolis García (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Leody Taveras (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Dylan Moore (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks