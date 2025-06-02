How Many Games Will the Cowboys Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Dallas Cowboys, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Cowboys and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on June 2nd. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Cowboys 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Cowboys 2025 Win Total Prediction

It feels odd to say that I'm in line with market on the Cowboys when expectations are as low as they are. But that's how things stand here.

My model has the Cowboys at 7.7 wins for this year. The schedule does some serious work there as they'd be expected to win 8.2 games based on their power rating alone. They have the fourth-toughest schedule, according to my numbers.

I do think there's a case to be made for betting on the Cowboys in more ambitious, high-upside markets (potentially including the +200 for them to go over 9.5 wins). They have superstars at key positions in wide receiver and edge rusher, and a healthy Dak Prescott elevates their floor. When you check those boxes, 10 wins is always within the range of outcomes.

Still, there are plentiful reasons I have them at just 7.7 wins, and the division is tough. I want to keep expectations in check even if it's a team that's on my radar to bet down the road.

