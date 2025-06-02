How Many Games Will the Broncos Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Denver Broncos, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Broncos and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

Broncos 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Denver Broncos - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Denver Broncos - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 7.5 Wins -250 Under 7.5 Wins +210 Over 9.5 Wins +110 Under 9.5 Wins -130 Over 11.5 Wins +330 Under 11.5 Wins -410 View more odds in Sportsbook

Broncos 2025 Win Total Prediction

Even in a tough division, I think sportsbooks are right to put the Broncos around 9.5 wins. My model has them at 9.3 as things stand.

Part of that is due to a friendly out-of-division schedule. They will face the entire AFC South, and one of their cross-divisional games is against the New York Jets. That Jets game is in London, meaning the Broncos will have nine home games compared to seven true road games.

Having a nasty defense, great offensive line, and one of the league's better head coaches certainly doesn't hurt matters. We'll just have to see if Bo Nix can duplicate his rookie year magic and help the team meet elevated expectations.

