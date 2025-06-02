How Many Games Will the Browns Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Cleveland Browns, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Browns and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on June 2nd. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Browns 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Cleveland Browns - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Cleveland Browns - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 3.5 Wins -280 Under 3.5 Wins +230 Over 5.5 Wins +125 Under 5.5 Wins -145 Under 7.5 Wins -490 Over 7.5 Wins +380 View more odds in Sportsbook

Browns 2025 Win Total Prediction

The market and I agree on this one: things ain't pretty for the Browns this year.

My model has them at 5.0 wins, in line with their win total as they're -145 to go under 5.5 wins. It's easy to understand why, given the uncertainty at quarterback. This is the lowest win total I have for any team in the league as of now.

There is potential for the team to exceed this mark, given their defensive pieces and the fact that Kevin Stefanski seems like a needle-mover. Just seeing the offense struggle for efficiency even when Joe Flacco had his white-hot stretch in 2023 keeps any enthusiasm in check.

The positive is that -- by having four quarterbacks on the roster -- they have four darts to throw. Maybe all of the quarterbacks wind up sucking. But I'd rather have four questionable darts than two, so the overall approach is one I can get behind even if my expectations are as low as they can get.

