Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 3

Today's MLB schedule has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and COLR

FDSFL and COLR Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Chase Dollander

Sandy Alcantara vs. Chase Dollander Records: Marlins (23-35), Rockies (10-50)

Marlins (23-35), Rockies (10-50) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 56.91%

56.91% Rockies Win Probability: 43.09%

Houston Astros at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SCHN

SportsNet PT and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Lance McCullers

Paul Skenes vs. Lance McCullers Records: Pirates (22-38), Astros (32-27)

Pirates (22-38), Astros (32-27) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Astros Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 56.00%

56.00% Pirates Win Probability: 44.00%

Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and MARQ

MASN and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams vs. Cade Horton

Trevor Williams vs. Cade Horton Records: Nationals (28-31), Cubs (37-22)

Nationals (28-31), Cubs (37-22) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 53.56%

53.56% Nationals Win Probability: 46.44%

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: TBS, YES and CLEG

TBS, YES and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Tanner Bibee

Carlos Rodon vs. Tanner Bibee Records: Yankees (36-22), Guardians (32-26)

Yankees (36-22), Guardians (32-26) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 70.45%

70.45% Guardians Win Probability: 29.55%

Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-PH

SNET and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Bowden Francis vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Bowden Francis vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Blue Jays (31-28), Phillies (36-23)

Blue Jays (31-28), Phillies (36-23) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 57.90%

57.90% Blue Jays Win Probability: 42.10%

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSWI

FDSOH and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Freddy Peralta

Hunter Greene vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Reds (29-32), Brewers (33-28)

Reds (29-32), Brewers (33-28) Reds Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 54.33%

54.33% Brewers Win Probability: 45.67%

Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and FDSW

NESN and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Brayan Bello vs. Yusei Kikuchi Records: Red Sox (29-33), Angels (27-32)

Red Sox (29-33), Angels (27-32) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Angels Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 58.33%

58.33% Angels Win Probability: 41.67%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and ARID

FDSSO and ARID Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Zac Gallen

Spencer Strider vs. Zac Gallen Records: Braves (27-31), Diamondbacks (28-31)

Braves (27-31), Diamondbacks (28-31) Braves Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 53.73%

53.73% Braves Win Probability: 46.27%

Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and RSN

FDSSUN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Tyler Mahle

Drew Rasmussen vs. Tyler Mahle Records: Rays (30-29), Rangers (29-31)

Rays (30-29), Rangers (29-31) Rays Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 53.96%

53.96% Rangers Win Probability: 46.04%

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET

CHSN and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs.

Shane Smith vs. Records: White Sox (18-42), Tigers (40-21)

White Sox (18-42), Tigers (40-21) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 57.46%

57.46% White Sox Win Probability: 42.54%

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSKC

FDSMW and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Michael Lorenzen

Andre Pallante vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Cardinals (33-26), Royals (31-29)

Cardinals (33-26), Royals (31-29) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Royals Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 61.30%

61.30% Royals Win Probability: 38.70%

Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and MASN2

ROOT Sports NW and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

George Kirby vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Mariners (32-26), Orioles (22-36)

Mariners (32-26), Orioles (22-36) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 57.91%

57.91% Orioles Win Probability: 42.09%

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA

NBCS-BA and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Ryan Bergert

Landen Roupp vs. Ryan Bergert Records: Giants (33-27), Padres (34-24)

Giants (33-27), Padres (34-24) Giants Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Padres Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 52.76%

52.76% Padres Win Probability: 47.24%

Minnesota Twins at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNNT

NBCS-CA and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Pablo Lopez

Jacob Lopez vs. Pablo Lopez Records: Athletics (23-38), Twins (32-27)

Athletics (23-38), Twins (32-27) Twins Moneyline Odds: -194

-194 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +162

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 60.62%

60.62% Athletics Win Probability: 39.38%

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet LA and SNY

TBS, SportsNet LA and SNY Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Tylor Megill

Clayton Kershaw vs. Tylor Megill Records: Dodgers (36-24), Mets (38-22)

Dodgers (36-24), Mets (38-22) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Mets Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 50.90%

50.90% Dodgers Win Probability: 49.10%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.