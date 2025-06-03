Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 3
Today's MLB schedule has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Chase Dollander
- Records: Marlins (23-35), Rockies (10-50)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -174
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 56.91%
- Rockies Win Probability: 43.09%
Houston Astros at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Lance McCullers
- Records: Pirates (22-38), Astros (32-27)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -148
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 56.00%
- Pirates Win Probability: 44.00%
Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Williams vs. Cade Horton
- Records: Nationals (28-31), Cubs (37-22)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -148
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 53.56%
- Nationals Win Probability: 46.44%
Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: TBS, YES and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: Yankees (36-22), Guardians (32-26)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -196
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 70.45%
- Guardians Win Probability: 29.55%
Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Bowden Francis vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Blue Jays (31-28), Phillies (36-23)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -148
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 57.90%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 42.10%
Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Reds (29-32), Brewers (33-28)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -118
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 54.33%
- Brewers Win Probability: 45.67%
Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Yusei Kikuchi
- Records: Red Sox (29-33), Angels (27-32)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -136
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 58.33%
- Angels Win Probability: 41.67%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Braves (27-31), Diamondbacks (28-31)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -144
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 53.73%
- Braves Win Probability: 46.27%
Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Tyler Mahle
- Records: Rays (30-29), Rangers (29-31)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -142
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 53.96%
- Rangers Win Probability: 46.04%
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs.
- Records: White Sox (18-42), Tigers (40-21)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -154
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 57.46%
- White Sox Win Probability: 42.54%
Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: Cardinals (33-26), Royals (31-29)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -146
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 61.30%
- Royals Win Probability: 38.70%
Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Mariners (32-26), Orioles (22-36)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -164
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 57.91%
- Orioles Win Probability: 42.09%
San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Ryan Bergert
- Records: Giants (33-27), Padres (34-24)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -146
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 52.76%
- Padres Win Probability: 47.24%
Minnesota Twins at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Pablo Lopez
- Records: Athletics (23-38), Twins (32-27)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -194
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +162
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 60.62%
- Athletics Win Probability: 39.38%
New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet LA and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Tylor Megill
- Records: Dodgers (36-24), Mets (38-22)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -144
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 50.90%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 49.10%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.