Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - March 31

Will Juan Soto or Francisco Lindor hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on March 31, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

Juan Soto (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Francisco Lindor (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+480 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Jorge Polanco (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Luis Robert (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Marcus Semien (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Carson Benge (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs

Christian Moore (Angels): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (homered in 12% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 50 games (homered in 12% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 151 games (homered in 18.9% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 151 games (homered in 18.9% of games) Mike Trout (Angels): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+350 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jorge Soler (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+480 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Zach Neto (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Ian Happ (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 4 games (has homered in 75% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 4 games (has homered in 75% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Alex Bregman (Cubs): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Carson Kelly (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Michael Conforto (Cubs): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

Joey Loperfido (Astros): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Carlos Correa (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Trevor Story (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Yainer Diaz (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Cam Smith (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Chicago White Sox at Miami Marlins

Tristan Peters (White Sox): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 4 games (has homered in 75% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 4 games (has homered in 75% of games) Griffin Conine (Marlins): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Austin Hays (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Owen Caissie (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Everson Pereira (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Otto Lopez (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Liam Hicks (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

Tampa Bay Rays at Milwaukee Brewers

Nick Fortes (Rays): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Taylor Walls (Rays): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 89 games (homered in 4.5% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 89 games (homered in 4.5% of games) Jonny Deluca (Rays): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Gary Sánchez (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games William Contreras (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Cedric Mullins (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Jake Fraley (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Richie Palacios (Rays): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Brice Turang (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Carson Williams (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Blake Perkins (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone (Mariners): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 155 games (homered in 7.8% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 155 games (homered in 7.8% of games) Aaron Judge (Yankees): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+310 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+320 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Trent Grisham (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+480 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Rob Refsnyder (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Austin Wells (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Victor Robles (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers

Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Angel Martinez (Guardians): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Alex Freeland (Dodgers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +158 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+158 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Max Muncy (Dodgers): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+330 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+340 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games José Ramírez (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Bo Naylor (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Andy Pages (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Colorado Rockies at Toronto Blue Jays

Edouard Julien (Rockies): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Mickey Moniak (Rockies): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 132 games (homered in 17.4% of games)

-100000 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 132 games (homered in 17.4% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+310 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games George Springer (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+360 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+420 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Troy Johnston (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

Miguel Andujar (Padres): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Rafael Devers (Giants): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+265 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Matt Chapman (Giants): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+320 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Willy Adames (Giants): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Heliot Ramos (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Manny Machado (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+480 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Casey Schmitt (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Harrison Bader (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Jackson Merrill (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Gavin Sheets (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Nick Castellanos (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Luis Arraez (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Noelvi Marte (Reds): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

-100000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+330 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+360 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Sal Stewart (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+390 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Jared Triolo (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Spencer Steer (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Matt McLain (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Jake Mangum (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies