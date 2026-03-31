MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - March 31
Will Juan Soto or Francisco Lindor hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on March 31, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals
- Juan Soto (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jorge Polanco (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Luis Robert (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Carson Benge (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs
- Christian Moore (Angels): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (homered in 12% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 151 games (homered in 18.9% of games)
- Mike Trout (Angels): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Zach Neto (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 4 games (has homered in 75% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Alex Bregman (Cubs): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Michael Conforto (Cubs): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros
- Joey Loperfido (Astros): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Cam Smith (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
Chicago White Sox at Miami Marlins
- Tristan Peters (White Sox): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 4 games (has homered in 75% of games)
- Griffin Conine (Marlins): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Austin Hays (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Owen Caissie (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Everson Pereira (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Graham Pauley (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
Tampa Bay Rays at Milwaukee Brewers
- Nick Fortes (Rays): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Taylor Walls (Rays): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 89 games (homered in 4.5% of games)
- Jonny Deluca (Rays): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Gary Sánchez (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- William Contreras (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jake Fraley (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Richie Palacios (Rays): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Carson Williams (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Blake Perkins (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 155 games (homered in 7.8% of games)
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Rob Refsnyder (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Leonardo Rivas (Mariners): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +158 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
Colorado Rockies at Toronto Blue Jays
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): -100000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 132 games (homered in 17.4% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Willy Adames (Giants): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Manny Machado (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Harrison Bader (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Nick Castellanos (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 4 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Will Benson (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Matt McLain (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jake Mangum (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies
- Drew Millas (Nationals): -100000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- James Wood (Nationals): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Brady House (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Jorbit Vivas (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jose Tena (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)