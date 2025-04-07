MLB
Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 7
Will Shohei Ohtani or Teoscar Hernández hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 7, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 11 games (has homered in 45.5% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Paul DeJong (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Josh Bell (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Alex Call (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Nate Lowe (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 9 games (has homered in 44.4% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Justyn-Henry Malloy (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Andy Ibáñez (Tigers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Javier Báez (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jake Rogers (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Manuel Margot (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 9 games (has homered in 44.4% of games)
- Ryan Kreidler (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)