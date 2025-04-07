Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 7

Will Shohei Ohtani or Teoscar Hernández hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 7, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 11 games (has homered in 45.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 11 games (has homered in 45.5% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Max Muncy (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Will Smith (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Paul DeJong (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Josh Bell (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Alex Call (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Nate Lowe (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 3 games (has homered in 66.7% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers