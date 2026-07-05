MLB Home Run Prediction: 6 Players Likely to Hit a Homer Today Sunday, July 5

MLB Home Run Prediction: 6 Players Likely to Go Deep Today | Sunday, July 5 🌴 ⚾ MLB · SUNDAY, JULY 5 · HOME RUN PREDICTIONS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL 6 Players Likely to Go Deep Today Home run predictions · Hot streaks · Ballpark angles · All odds FanDuel Featuring Kyle Stowers — Homered In Back-To-Back Games Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook ⚡ KYLE STOWERS (MIA) HAS HOMERED IN 2 STRAIGHT GAMES, HITTING .346 OVER HIS LAST 13 · BYRON BUXTON (MIN) LEADS THIS SLATE'S HR RATE AT 31.1% THIS SEASON · SHOHEI OHTANI (LAD) +255 TODAY · TODAY'S GAMES SPAN 15 MATCHUPS INCLUDING A COORS FIELD SLUGFEST (13-RUN TOTAL) A stacked 15-game MLB slate today, headlined by a Coors Field total set at a whopping 13 runs (Giants @ Rockies) and several teams carrying hot power bats into their matchups. Below are six players we like to leave the yard today, built around recent form, matchup, and ballpark factors. All home run odds below are FanDuel's Anytime Home Run market unless noted. 💣 Our 6 Home Run Picks 🐬 ⭐ Featured Pick #1 · Miami Marlins Kyle Stowers Marlins vs Athletics · 4:31 PM ET Homered in back-to-back games .346 over last 13 games The clear headline pick here. Stowers has gone deep in each of his last two games (including a two-run shot Saturday), and he's riding an 18-for-52 stretch over his last 13 contests with four home runs, 12 RBI and six extra-base hits. After a slow start following a hamstring injury, the 28-year-old is now showing exactly the power that produced a 25-homer, All-Star 2025 season. Season line: .247 average, .805 OPS, 11 HR in 66 games. Why We Like It Genuine hot-hand form, back in the middle of Miami's order, and a favorable home matchup against Oakland's rotation. Pick #2 · Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani Padres @ Dodgers · 7:21 PM ET +255 HR odds today 18 home runs in 81 games this season, homering in 21.2% of his appearances. The rivalry-game energy against San Diego and his raw power ceiling make this a strong value play at plus-money. Pick #3 · Minnesota Twins Byron Buxton Twins @ Yankees · 1:36 PM ET +200 HR odds today The best home run rate on this entire slate — 25 homers in just 74 games, going deep in 31.1% of his appearances this season. When healthy, Buxton is as explosive a power threat as anyone in the sport, and Yankee Stadium's short porch only helps. Pick #4 · New York Yankees Cody Bellinger Twins @ Yankees · 1:36 PM ET +350 HR odds today 11 homers in 86 games, and the short right-field porch at Yankee Stadium plays perfectly to his lefty pull power. A classic home-park-boost play in the same game as Buxton. Pick #5 · Minnesota Twins Kody Clemens Twins @ Yankees · 1:36 PM ET +370 HR odds today 16 homers already in just 75 games — a 20% home run rate that's genuinely elite. A third live bat from this same Twins-Yankees clash if you want to stack the matchup. Pick #6 · Los Angeles Dodgers Andy Pagés Padres @ Dodgers · 7:21 PM ET +340 HR odds today 16 home runs in 88 games, providing a second live Dodgers bat alongside Ohtani in a game that could turn into a slugfest against a Padres pitching staff on the road. 📅 Today's Full MLB Slate All Times ET · Sunday, July 5 Mets @ Braves 12:31 PM Pirates @ Nationals 1:01 PM Orioles @ Reds 1:06 PM Twins @ Yankees ⭐ (Buxton, Bellinger, Clemens) 1:36 PM White Sox @ Guardians 2:01 PM Cardinals @ Cubs 2:31 PM Phillies @ Royals 3:01 PM Tigers @ Rangers 3:31 PM Rays @ Astros 3:31 PM Giants @ Rockies 🚀 (13-run total, Coors Field) 4:01 PM Brewers @ Diamondbacks 4:01 PM 🐬 Marlins @ Athletics (Stowers ⭐) 4:31 PM Blue Jays @ Mariners 5:01 PM Padres @ Dodgers ⭐ (Ohtani, Pagés) 7:21 PM Red Sox @ Angels TBD 🌴 Ballpark Watch The Giants @ Rockies total sitting at a massive 13 runs is the loudest signal on today's board — Coors Field's thin air remains the single biggest home-run boost in baseball, and any Rockies or Giants power bat is worth a speculative look beyond our six featured picks. ⚠️ A Note On These Picks Home run props carry real variance even for the hottest hitters — none of these are locks. Confirm each player is in the starting lineup and check live odds on FanDuel before betting, especially closer to first pitch. FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Home Run Props · Today Bet Home Run Props on FanDuel Now Stowers · Ohtani +255 · Buxton +200 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook where noted · Kyle Stowers (MIA): 11 HR in 66 games, .805 OPS, homered in each of his last 2 games, 4 HR over his last 13 · Shohei Ohtani (LAD): +255, 18 HR in 81 games (21.2% rate) · Byron Buxton (MIN): +200, 25 HR in 74 games (31.1% rate) · Cody Bellinger (NYY): +350, 11 HR in 86 games · Kody Clemens (MIN): +370, 16 HR in 75 games (20% rate) · Andy Pagés (LAD): +340, 16 HR in 88 games · Giants @ Rockies total set at 13 runs, the highest on today's slate · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Play the FREE Daily Dingers Game and select a player you think will hit a home run today! If your player hits a DINGER, you’ll get a Profit Boost Token tomorrow to use on ANY MLB Wager! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.