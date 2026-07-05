Brazil vs Norway Best Prop Bets Today: Will Erling Haaland Score 2+ Goals World Cup Match?

⚡ HAALAND HAS SCORED IN EVERY MATCH HE'S STARTED THIS TOURNAMENT — A PERFECT RECORD · 5 GOALS IN 3 STARTS, INCLUDING BRACES AGAINST BOTH IRAQ AND SENEGAL — TWO OF HIS THREE STARTS ALREADY MULTI-GOAL GAMES · NOW THE SHORTEST ANYTIME PRICE ON THE ENTIRE BOARD AT +125 · BRAZIL HAS CONCEDED TWICE ALREADY THIS TOURNAMENT · KICKOFF 4PM ET TODAY

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇧🇷 Brazil vs Norway 🇳🇴 · 4PM ET · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford · FOX Brazil -280 to advance · Norway has never lost to Brazil (2W-2D) → QF vs MEX/ENG

📖 The Case For Haaland Scoring 2+

The base rate here is genuinely remarkable: Haaland has scored in every single match he's started this tournament, and two of his three starts have already been multi-goal games — a brace against Iraq in the opener, and another brace against Senegal in the group stage, before his 86th-minute winner eliminated Ivory Coast in the Round of 32. That's a 67% multi-goal rate across his starts so far. He's now the shortest anytime-goalscorer price on the entire board at +125, ahead of even Vinícius Júnior, and Norway's entire attacking structure is built around funneling service to him. Brazil have also conceded twice already this tournament, and their centre-back pairing of Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães hasn't faced a finisher of Haaland's caliber at this stage.

⚖️ The Case Against

This is a significant step up from Iraq, Senegal and Ivory Coast in terms of defensive quality. Marquinhos brings 105 caps of World Cup-level experience, and Brazil's overall squad depth means Ancelotti can adjust his defensive setup specifically to deny Haaland space in behind — something none of Norway's previous opponents had the individual quality to fully execute. Haaland is also a focal-point striker who often needs service from Ødegaard and the wide players to create chances; if Brazil control central midfield and cut those supply lines, as previews suggest they're specifically planning to do, his overall touches and looks at goal could be limited even if he's dangerous when the ball does reach him. A brace against a five-time World Cup winner's back line is a materially harder ask than anything he's done so far.

📋 Erling Haaland — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Erling Haaland · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · Brazil vs Norway Anytime Goalscorer 90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens +125 Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time +110 To Score 2 or More Goals 90 min + stoppage only +800 To Score 2 or More Goals — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time +650 To Score a Hat-Trick A genuine longshot, but he's a proven multi-goal threat +3500 First Goalscorer Single-winner market, bigger payout +460 To Score or Assist 90 min + stoppage only +100 1+ Shots on Target Shortest price of any player in this match -450 All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ Best Haaland Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Headline Bet Haaland — To Score 2 or More Goals +800 $10→$90 Two of his three tournament starts have already produced this exact outcome. A genuine long shot given the step up in opposition, but one directly backed by real precedent rather than pure hope. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Foundation Play Haaland — Anytime Goalscorer +125 $10→$22.50 A perfect scoring record in every start this tournament, and now the board's shortest anytime price. The safest, best-supported way to back him tonight. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Coverage Play Haaland — To Score or Assist +100 $10→$10 Even in a game where Brazil manage to limit his direct chances, Haaland's ability to hold up play and set up Ødegaard, Nusa or Sørloth remains live — this captures his broader offensive impact. ⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Bigger Payout Haaland — First Goalscorer +460 $10→$56 A meaningfully bigger payout for the same underlying thesis — if Norway's game plan works early and springs him in behind, he's the obvious candidate to open the scoring.

📊 The Verdict: Will Haaland Score 2+ Today? The base rate genuinely supports this more than the +800 price might suggest at first glance — a 67% multi-goal rate across his tournament starts is remarkable, and the market has him as the outright shortest anytime-goalscorer price on the board. The honest counterpoint is that Brazil is a clear step up in opposition quality from anything he's faced so far, and Ancelotti's side is specifically built to cut off his service lines. This is a genuinely live long shot rather than a pure lottery ticket, but it leans on him beating better opposition than he has all tournament.

🎯 Haaland-Built Parlay Idea · FanDuel Haaland to score or assist + Norway to score (Both Teams to Score Yes) + Haaland 1+ shot on target Three legs that all describe Norway's talisman being heavily involved even in a game Brazil are favored to win. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. All three legs are 90-minute only. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Erling Haaland Props · Brazil vs Norway · Today · 4PM ET Bet Erling Haaland Props on FanDuel Now Anytime +125 · To Score 2+ +800 · First Goalscorer +460

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Erling Haaland: anytime goalscorer +125 (90 min) / +110 (incl. ET) · to score 2+ goals +800 (90 min) / +650 (incl. ET) · to score a hat-trick +3500 · first goalscorer +460 · to score or assist +100 · 1+ shots on target -450 · Haaland has scored in every match he's started this tournament, with braces against both Iraq and Senegal plus a late winner vs Ivory Coast (5 goals in 3 starts) · Now the shortest anytime goalscorer price on the entire match board · Brazil has conceded twice already this tournament · Norway has never lost to Brazil across 4 all-time meetings (2W-2D) · Brazil -280 to advance · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ · Today, Sunday July 5, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER