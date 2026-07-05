Brazil vs Norway Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 16

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Confirmed Today: Raphinha's Role Clarified

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Raphinha has recovered faster than expected from his hamstring injury and is available — but the plan is to start him on the bench and introduce him for a limited number of minutes to protect his recovery for later rounds. Casemiro has passed a late fitness test and is confirmed starting. The only bad news: Lucas Paquetá is officially ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with a Grade II thigh strain, expected to sideline him roughly three weeks.