Brazil vs Norway Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 16

Brazil vs Norway: Updated Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026 Round of 16
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🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · UPDATED ODDS · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Today, Sunday July 5 · 4:00 PM ET · MetLife Stadium · East Rutherford, NJ · FOX
Brazil vs Norway: Updated Prediction & Best Bets
Updated for kickoff · Raphinha available off the bench · Latest FanDuel odds
Brazil -280 To Advance · Haaland Anytime +125 · BTTS Yes -180
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ UPDATED: RAPHINHA CONFIRMED FIT AND AVAILABLE, BUT PLANNED TO START ON THE BENCH FOR A LIMITED-MINUTES ROLE · LUCAS PAQUETÁ CONFIRMED OUT FOR THE REST OF THE TOURNAMENT · CASEMIRO PASSED HIS FITNESS TEST, CONFIRMED STARTING · HAALAND ANYTIME +125 NOW ACTUALLY THE BOARD'S SHORTEST PRICE, AHEAD OF VINICIUS JR +130 · BRAZIL -280 TO ADVANCE (WAS -260) · BTTS YES -180
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Today · 4:00 PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford · FOX
🇧🇷 Brazil
vs 🇳🇴 Norway
Raphinha Available Off BenchCasemiro Cleared To Start
FD Moneyline (90 min)
BRA -130
NOR +370 · Draw +270
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
BRA -280 · NOR +220
FD ODDS:
BTTS Yes -180
O2.5 -152
U1.5 +360
O3.5 +172
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Confirmed Today: Raphinha's Role Clarified
Carlo Ancelotti confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Raphinha has recovered faster than expected from his hamstring injury and is available — but the plan is to start him on the bench and introduce him for a limited number of minutes to protect his recovery for later rounds. Casemiro has passed a late fitness test and is confirmed starting. The only bad news: Lucas Paquetá is officially ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with a Grade II thigh strain, expected to sideline him roughly three weeks.
Antonio Nusa · Erling Haaland ⭐ · Alexander Sørloth
Clean bill of health, close to full strength
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
Brazil To Advance
Shortened further with Casemiro confirmed fit and Raphinha adding a fresh-legs impact option late · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
-280
$28→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Board's Actual Shortest Price
Erling Haaland — Anytime Goalscorer
Now the shortest anytime price on the entire board, even ahead of Vinícius Jr — scored in every match he's started this tournament
+125
$10→$22.50
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Confirmed Starter, Due To Bounce Back
Vinícius Júnior — Anytime Goalscorer
Right behind Haaland — confirmed starting with Brazil's attack now leaning on him even more given Raphinha's limited role
+130
$10→$23
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Two Elite Attacks, Now Even Shorter
Both Teams to Score — Yes
Shortened from -166 to -180 — neither defense is watertight, and both sides carry proven individual scoring threats
-180
$18→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #5 · Backed By Both Attacks' Form
Over 2.5 Total Goals
Norway have scored freely all tournament, and Brazil's attack is expected to lean more direct with Paquetá out and Raphinha limited
-152
$15.20→$10 profit
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Brazil to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Vinícius Júnior anytime goal
Builds on Brazil's growing favorite status, both sides' attacking upside, and Vinícius' central role in a now-thinner Brazil attack. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · Brazil vs Norway · World Cup R16 · Today
Brazil 2–1 Norway
Vinícius Jr and Cunha get Brazil home, Haaland answers as he has in every start, and a late Raphinha cameo helps close it out.
Confidence
MEDIUM
Casemiro's fitness clearance and Raphinha's return give Brazil a bit more control than our last look suggested, but this remains one of the round's tightest contests — Norway's unbeaten history against Brazil and Haaland's perfect scoring record when starting keep the door open for another twist.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Brazil -130 / Draw +270 / Norway +370 · 2 Up Early Payout: Brazil -145 / Draw +260 / Norway +330 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Brazil -280 / Norway +220 · Anytime Goalscorer: Haaland +125, Vinicius Jr +130, Raphinha +185, Cunha +195, Rayan +240, Sorloth +300 · To Score or Assist: Vinicius -155, Raphinha -110, Haaland +100, Cunha +110, Rayan +130 · Player 1+ SOT: Haaland -450, Vinicius -380, Cunha -280, Raphinha -220, Rayan -175, Sorloth -150 · First Goalscorer: Vinicius +440, Haaland +460, Raphinha +600, Cunha +650, Rayan +750, No Goalscorer +1600 · To Score 2+: Haaland +800, Vinicius +850 · Hat-Trick: Haaland +3500, Vinicius +4500 · BTTS Yes -180 / No +140 · O/U 1.5: -500 / +360 · O/U 2.5: -152 / +124 · O/U 3.5: +172 / -215 · O/U 4.5: +410 / -590 · Raphinha confirmed fit and available, expected to start on the bench with a limited-minutes role planned · Lucas Paqueta confirmed out for the rest of the tournament (Grade II thigh strain) · Casemiro passed his fitness test and is confirmed starting · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ · Today, Sunday July 5, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Mexico/England winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Predictions, picks, lineups and best bets today for the Brazil vs Norway match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers atFanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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