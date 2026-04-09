MLB Home Run Picks Today: 2 Best Home Run Props for Thursday 4/9/26

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

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Today's Best Home Run Props

A's at Yankees, 1:36 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Aaron Judge +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

At home against a lefty, Judge is in a good spot to leave the yard at homer-friendly Yankee Stadium.

Judge has gone deep 3 times in 11 games this season, homering in 27.3% of his contests — the second-highest rate among today's hitters.

He also has a nice matchup with Jeffrey Springs, a lefty. Springs gave up a 45.8% fly-ball rate last year, and righties hit 1.66 homers per nine off him.

Twins vs. Tigers, 1:41 p.m.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Matt Wallner +440 View more odds in Sportsbook

Wallner is off to a strong start and represents the best power value in today's home run market among Minnesota Twins hitters.

He's connected 3 times in 12 games, homering in 25% of his outings in 2026. At +420, you're getting pretty long odds on a player who has legitimately been mashing at the dish.

The Detroit Tigers send Jack Flaherty to the mound, but Wallner's raw power makes him a compelling play. Wallner racked up a 39.6% hard-hit rate and 51.6% fly-ball rate versus right-handers last season.

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Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.