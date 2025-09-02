FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 2

The New York Yankees versus the Houston Astros is one of many solid options on today's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FDSOH and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Scott Barlow vs. José Berrios
  • Records: Reds (70-68), Blue Jays (79-59)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 56.02%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.98%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Clayton Kershaw
  • Records: Pirates (61-77), Dodgers (78-59)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 55.79%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 44.21%

New York Mets at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: FDSDET and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Sawyer Gipson-Long vs. Nolan McLean
  • Records: Tigers (80-59), Mets (74-64)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 51.24%
  • Tigers Win Probability: 48.76%

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Adam Mazur
  • Records: Nationals (54-83), Marlins (65-73)
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 55.25%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 44.75%

Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Slade Cecconi
  • Records: Red Sox (77-62), Guardians (68-68)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -270
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +220

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 70.30%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 29.70%

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Bryan Woo
  • Records: Rays (68-69), Mariners (73-65)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 50.17%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 49.83%

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Joey Wentz
  • Records: Cubs (79-59), Braves (62-76)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -178
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 61.91%
  • Braves Win Probability: 38.09%

Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Mitch Farris
  • Records: Royals (70-67), Angels (64-73)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 61.20%
  • Angels Win Probability: 38.80%

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Davis Martin
  • Records: Twins (62-75), White Sox (50-88)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -142
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 62.68%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 37.32%

Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Luis Severino
  • Records: Cardinals (68-71), Athletics (64-75)
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 50.70%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 49.30%

New York Yankees at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: TBS, SCHN and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Max Fried
  • Records: Astros (76-62), Yankees (76-61)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 53.85%
  • Yankees Win Probability: 46.15%

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Logan Webb
  • Records: Rockies (39-99), Giants (69-69)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -230
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 62.60%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 37.40%

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Nabil Crismatt vs.
  • Records: Diamondbacks (68-71), Rangers (72-67)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 59.50%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 40.50%

Baltimore Orioles at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Tyler Wells
  • Records: Padres (76-62), Orioles (62-76)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -174
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 61.51%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 38.49%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

