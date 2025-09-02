Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 2

The New York Yankees versus the Houston Astros is one of many solid options on today's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and SNET

FDSOH and SNET Probable Pitchers: Scott Barlow vs. José Berrios

Scott Barlow vs. José Berrios Records: Reds (70-68), Blue Jays (79-59)

Reds (70-68), Blue Jays (79-59) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Reds Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 56.02%

56.02% Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.98%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA

SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Clayton Kershaw

Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Clayton Kershaw Records: Pirates (61-77), Dodgers (78-59)

Pirates (61-77), Dodgers (78-59) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 55.79%

55.79% Pirates Win Probability: 44.21%

New York Mets at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and SNY

FDSDET and SNY Probable Pitchers: Sawyer Gipson-Long vs. Nolan McLean

Sawyer Gipson-Long vs. Nolan McLean Records: Tigers (80-59), Mets (74-64)

Tigers (80-59), Mets (74-64) Mets Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 51.24%

51.24% Tigers Win Probability: 48.76%

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and FDSFL

MASN and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Adam Mazur

Cade Cavalli vs. Adam Mazur Records: Nationals (54-83), Marlins (65-73)

Nationals (54-83), Marlins (65-73) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Marlins Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 55.25%

55.25% Nationals Win Probability: 44.75%

Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and CLEG

NESN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Slade Cecconi

Garrett Crochet vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Red Sox (77-62), Guardians (68-68)

Red Sox (77-62), Guardians (68-68) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -270

-270 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +220

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 70.30%

70.30% Guardians Win Probability: 29.70%

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and ROOT Sports NW

FDSSUN and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Bryan Woo

Drew Rasmussen vs. Bryan Woo Records: Rays (68-69), Mariners (73-65)

Rays (68-69), Mariners (73-65) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Rays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 50.17%

50.17% Mariners Win Probability: 49.83%

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSSO

MARQ and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Joey Wentz

Shota Imanaga vs. Joey Wentz Records: Cubs (79-59), Braves (62-76)

Cubs (79-59), Braves (62-76) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Braves Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 61.91%

61.91% Braves Win Probability: 38.09%

Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSW

FDSKC and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Mitch Farris

Michael Lorenzen vs. Mitch Farris Records: Royals (70-67), Angels (64-73)

Royals (70-67), Angels (64-73) Royals Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Angels Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 61.20%

61.20% Angels Win Probability: 38.80%

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CHSN

MNNT and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Davis Martin

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Davis Martin Records: Twins (62-75), White Sox (50-88)

Twins (62-75), White Sox (50-88) Twins Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 62.68%

62.68% White Sox Win Probability: 37.32%

Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and NBCS-CA

FDSMW and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Luis Severino

Miles Mikolas vs. Luis Severino Records: Cardinals (68-71), Athletics (64-75)

Cardinals (68-71), Athletics (64-75) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 50.70%

50.70% Athletics Win Probability: 49.30%

New York Yankees at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: TBS, SCHN and YES

TBS, SCHN and YES Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Max Fried

Framber Valdez vs. Max Fried Records: Astros (76-62), Yankees (76-61)

Astros (76-62), Yankees (76-61) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Astros Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 53.85%

53.85% Yankees Win Probability: 46.15%

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA

COLR and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Logan Webb

Kyle Freeland vs. Logan Webb Records: Rockies (39-99), Giants (69-69)

Rockies (39-99), Giants (69-69) Giants Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 62.60%

62.60% Rockies Win Probability: 37.40%

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and RSN

ARID and RSN Probable Pitchers: Nabil Crismatt vs.

Nabil Crismatt vs. Records: Diamondbacks (68-71), Rangers (72-67)

Diamondbacks (68-71), Rangers (72-67) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 59.50%

59.50% Rangers Win Probability: 40.50%

Baltimore Orioles at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and MASN2

SDPA and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Tyler Wells

Yu Darvish vs. Tyler Wells Records: Padres (76-62), Orioles (62-76)

Padres (76-62), Orioles (62-76) Padres Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 61.51%

61.51% Orioles Win Probability: 38.49%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.