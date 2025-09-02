Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 2
The New York Yankees versus the Houston Astros is one of many solid options on today's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Toronto Blue Jays at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Scott Barlow vs. José Berrios
- Records: Reds (70-68), Blue Jays (79-59)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -134
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 56.02%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.98%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Clayton Kershaw
- Records: Pirates (61-77), Dodgers (78-59)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -168
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 55.79%
- Pirates Win Probability: 44.21%
New York Mets at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Sawyer Gipson-Long vs. Nolan McLean
- Records: Tigers (80-59), Mets (74-64)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -130
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 51.24%
- Tigers Win Probability: 48.76%
Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Adam Mazur
- Records: Nationals (54-83), Marlins (65-73)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -116
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 55.25%
- Nationals Win Probability: 44.75%
Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: Red Sox (77-62), Guardians (68-68)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -270
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +220
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 70.30%
- Guardians Win Probability: 29.70%
Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Rays (68-69), Mariners (73-65)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -116
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 50.17%
- Mariners Win Probability: 49.83%
Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Joey Wentz
- Records: Cubs (79-59), Braves (62-76)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -178
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 61.91%
- Braves Win Probability: 38.09%
Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Mitch Farris
- Records: Royals (70-67), Angels (64-73)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -156
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 61.20%
- Angels Win Probability: 38.80%
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Twins (62-75), White Sox (50-88)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -142
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 62.68%
- White Sox Win Probability: 37.32%
Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Luis Severino
- Records: Cardinals (68-71), Athletics (64-75)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -110
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 50.70%
- Athletics Win Probability: 49.30%
New York Yankees at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: TBS, SCHN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Max Fried
- Records: Astros (76-62), Yankees (76-61)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -118
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 53.85%
- Yankees Win Probability: 46.15%
San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Logan Webb
- Records: Rockies (39-99), Giants (69-69)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -230
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +190
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 62.60%
- Rockies Win Probability: 37.40%
Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Nabil Crismatt vs.
- Records: Diamondbacks (68-71), Rangers (72-67)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -112
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 59.50%
- Rangers Win Probability: 40.50%
Baltimore Orioles at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Tyler Wells
- Records: Padres (76-62), Orioles (62-76)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -174
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 61.51%
- Orioles Win Probability: 38.49%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.