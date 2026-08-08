Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 9

Sunday's MLB slate features the Atlanta Braves squaring off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals

Game Info

When: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: vs. Brady Singer

vs. Brady Singer Records: Nationals (57-61), Reds (56-59)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 54.10%

54.10% Reds Win Probability: 45.90%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SNET

NBCS-PH and SNET Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Shane Bieber

Jesús Luzardo vs. Shane Bieber Records: Phillies (62-55), Blue Jays (55-62)

Phillies (62-55), Blue Jays (55-62) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 69.41%

69.41% Blue Jays Win Probability: 30.59%

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Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and BravesVsn

YES and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Grant Holmes

Cam Schlittler vs. Grant Holmes Records: Yankees (66-51), Braves (70-47)

Yankees (66-51), Braves (70-47) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Braves Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 60.65%

60.65% Braves Win Probability: 39.35%

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Athletics at Boston Red Sox

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and NBCS-CA

NESN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval vs. J.T. Ginn

Patrick Sandoval vs. J.T. Ginn Records: Red Sox (64-51), Athletics (45-71)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 64.94%

64.94% Athletics Win Probability: 35.06%

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New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SNY

SportsNet PT and SNY Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones vs. Sean Manaea

Jared Jones vs. Sean Manaea Records: Pirates (57-61), Mets (51-66)

Pirates (57-61), Mets (51-66) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Mets Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 59.92%

59.92% Mets Win Probability: 40.08%

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Los Angeles Angels at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and ABTV

MIAM and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Grayson Rodriguez

Ryan Gusto vs. Grayson Rodriguez Records: Marlins (58-59), Angels (45-71)

Marlins (58-59), Angels (45-71) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Angels Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 67.74%

67.74% Angels Win Probability: 32.26%

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Chicago Cubs at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and MARQ

ROYL and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Randy Dobnak vs. Matthew Boyd

Randy Dobnak vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Royals (48-69), Cubs (68-49)

Royals (48-69), Cubs (68-49) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Royals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 61.52%

61.52% Royals Win Probability: 38.48%

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Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and MNNT

BREW and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Connor Prielipp

Jacob Misiorowski vs. Connor Prielipp Records: Brewers (72-44), Twins (58-59)

Brewers (72-44), Twins (58-59) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -235

-235 Twins Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 64.23%

64.23% Twins Win Probability: 35.77%

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Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG

CHSN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Joey Cantillo

Davis Martin vs. Joey Cantillo Records: White Sox (59-56), Guardians (58-59)

White Sox (59-56), Guardians (58-59) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Guardians Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 56.05%

56.05% Guardians Win Probability: 43.95%

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Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and COLR

CARD and COLR Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Michael Lorenzen

Michael McGreevy vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Cardinals (58-58), Rockies (45-71)

Cardinals (58-58), Rockies (45-71) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 61.80%

61.80% Rockies Win Probability: 38.20%

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Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and MASN

RSN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Cade Povich

Kumar Rocker vs. Cade Povich Records: Rangers (58-58), Orioles (56-60)

Rangers (58-58), Orioles (56-60) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 61.95%

61.95% Orioles Win Probability: 38.05%

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Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and DSN

NBCS-BA and DSN Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Troy Melton

Logan Webb vs. Troy Melton Records: Giants (49-67), Tigers (56-60)

Giants (49-67), Tigers (56-60) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Giants Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 55.45%

55.45% Tigers Win Probability: 44.55%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and RAYS

SEAM and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Ian Seymour

Emerson Hancock vs. Ian Seymour Records: Mariners (56-61), Rays (69-46)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 52.94%

52.94% Mariners Win Probability: 47.06%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA

ARID and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Justin Wrobleski

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Justin Wrobleski Records: Diamondbacks (62-55), Dodgers (69-47)

Diamondbacks (62-55), Dodgers (69-47) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.35%

59.35% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 40.65%

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Houston Astros at San Diego Padres

Game Info

When: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Probable Pitchers: vs. Cristian Javier

vs. Cristian Javier Records: Padres (60-57), Astros (60-57)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 50.83%

50.83% Padres Win Probability: 49.17%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.