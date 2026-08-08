Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 9
Sunday's MLB slate features the Atlanta Braves squaring off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals
Game Info
- When: 12:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Nationals (57-61), Reds (56-59)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 54.10%
- Reds Win Probability: 45.90%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Shane Bieber
- Records: Phillies (62-55), Blue Jays (55-62)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -200
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 69.41%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 30.59%
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Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Grant Holmes
- Records: Yankees (66-51), Braves (70-47)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -158
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 60.65%
- Braves Win Probability: 39.35%
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Athletics at Boston Red Sox
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval vs. J.T. Ginn
- Records: Red Sox (64-51), Athletics (45-71)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 64.94%
- Athletics Win Probability: 35.06%
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New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones vs. Sean Manaea
- Records: Pirates (57-61), Mets (51-66)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -144
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 59.92%
- Mets Win Probability: 40.08%
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Los Angeles Angels at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Grayson Rodriguez
- Records: Marlins (58-59), Angels (45-71)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -158
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 67.74%
- Angels Win Probability: 32.26%
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Chicago Cubs at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Randy Dobnak vs. Matthew Boyd
- Records: Royals (48-69), Cubs (68-49)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -162
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 61.52%
- Royals Win Probability: 38.48%
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Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Connor Prielipp
- Records: Brewers (72-44), Twins (58-59)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -235
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +194
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 64.23%
- Twins Win Probability: 35.77%
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Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Joey Cantillo
- Records: White Sox (59-56), Guardians (58-59)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -108
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 56.05%
- Guardians Win Probability: 43.95%
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Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: Cardinals (58-58), Rockies (45-71)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -164
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 61.80%
- Rockies Win Probability: 38.20%
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Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Cade Povich
- Records: Rangers (58-58), Orioles (56-60)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -124
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 61.95%
- Orioles Win Probability: 38.05%
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Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Troy Melton
- Records: Giants (49-67), Tigers (56-60)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 55.45%
- Tigers Win Probability: 44.55%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Ian Seymour
- Records: Mariners (56-61), Rays (69-46)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 52.94%
- Mariners Win Probability: 47.06%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Justin Wrobleski
- Records: Diamondbacks (62-55), Dodgers (69-47)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.35%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 40.65%
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Houston Astros at San Diego Padres
Game Info
- When: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Cristian Javier
- Records: Padres (60-57), Astros (60-57)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 50.83%
- Padres Win Probability: 49.17%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.