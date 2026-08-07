Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 7
Today's MLB schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is the Atlanta Braves squaring off against the New York Yankees. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. José Soriano
- Records: Phillies (62-54), Blue Jays (54-62)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -198
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +182
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 61.57%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 38.43%
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New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and WPIX
- Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Zach Thornton
- Records: Pirates (57-60), Mets (50-66)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -128
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 60.59%
- Mets Win Probability: 39.41%
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Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Chase Petty
- Records: Nationals (56-61), Reds (56-58)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -118
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 68.69%
- Reds Win Probability: 31.31%
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Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Tyler Mahle
- Records: Yankees (64-51), Braves (70-45)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -122
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 57.65%
- Braves Win Probability: 42.35%
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Athletics at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Jack Perkins
- Records: Red Sox (63-51), Athletics (45-70)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -270
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +240
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 61.73%
- Athletics Win Probability: 38.27%
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Los Angeles Angels at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Phillips vs. George Klassen
- Records: Marlins (58-58), Angels (44-71)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -142
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 64.35%
- Angels Win Probability: 35.65%
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Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Schultz vs. Parker Messick
- Records: White Sox (59-55), Guardians (57-59)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -138
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 52.68%
- White Sox Win Probability: 47.32%
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Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan vs. Zebby Matthews
- Records: Brewers (72-43), Twins (57-59)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -168
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +156
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 67.04%
- Twins Win Probability: 32.96%
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Chicago Cubs at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Daniel Lynch vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Royals (48-68), Cubs (67-49)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -164
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 61.14%
- Royals Win Probability: 38.86%
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Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Rangers (57-58), Orioles (56-59)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -138
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 56.58%
- Orioles Win Probability: 43.42%
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Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Ryan Feltner
- Records: Cardinals (57-58), Rockies (45-70)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -164
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 66.65%
- Rockies Win Probability: 33.35%
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Houston Astros at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Ronel Blanco
- Records: Padres (60-56), Astros (59-57)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -110
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 55.63%
- Astros Win Probability: 44.37%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Roki Sasaki
- Records: Diamondbacks (61-55), Dodgers (69-46)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -168
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +156
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 61.56%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 38.44%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Drew Rasmussen
- Records: Mariners (56-60), Rays (68-46)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -112
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 50.40%
- Mariners Win Probability: 49.60%
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Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: JT Brubaker vs. Keider Montero
- Records: Giants (48-67), Tigers (56-59)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -130
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 52.06%
- Giants Win Probability: 47.94%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.