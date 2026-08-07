Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 7

Today's MLB schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is the Atlanta Braves squaring off against the New York Yankees. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SNET

NBCS-PH and SNET Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. José Soriano

Zack Wheeler vs. José Soriano Records: Phillies (62-54), Blue Jays (54-62)

Phillies (62-54), Blue Jays (54-62) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +182

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 61.57%

61.57% Blue Jays Win Probability: 38.43%

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New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and WPIX

SportsNet PT and WPIX Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Zach Thornton

Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Zach Thornton Records: Pirates (57-60), Mets (50-66)

Pirates (57-60), Mets (50-66) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -128

-128 Mets Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 60.59%

60.59% Mets Win Probability: 39.41%

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Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and CINR

NATS and CINR Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Chase Petty

Cade Cavalli vs. Chase Petty Records: Nationals (56-61), Reds (56-58)

Nationals (56-61), Reds (56-58) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Reds Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 68.69%

68.69% Reds Win Probability: 31.31%

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Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and BravesVsn

YES and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Tyler Mahle

Max Fried vs. Tyler Mahle Records: Yankees (64-51), Braves (70-45)

Yankees (64-51), Braves (70-45) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Braves Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 57.65%

57.65% Braves Win Probability: 42.35%

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Athletics at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and NBCS-CA

NESN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Jack Perkins

Payton Tolle vs. Jack Perkins Records: Red Sox (63-51), Athletics (45-70)

Red Sox (63-51), Athletics (45-70) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -270

-270 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +240

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 61.73%

61.73% Athletics Win Probability: 38.27%

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Los Angeles Angels at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and ABTV

MIAM and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Tyler Phillips vs. George Klassen

Tyler Phillips vs. George Klassen Records: Marlins (58-58), Angels (44-71)

Marlins (58-58), Angels (44-71) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Angels Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 64.35%

64.35% Angels Win Probability: 35.65%

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Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG

CHSN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Noah Schultz vs. Parker Messick

Noah Schultz vs. Parker Messick Records: White Sox (59-55), Guardians (57-59)

White Sox (59-55), Guardians (57-59) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 52.68%

52.68% White Sox Win Probability: 47.32%

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Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and MNNT

BREW and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan vs. Zebby Matthews

Shane Drohan vs. Zebby Matthews Records: Brewers (72-43), Twins (57-59)

Brewers (72-43), Twins (57-59) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Twins Moneyline Odds: +156

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 67.04%

67.04% Twins Win Probability: 32.96%

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Chicago Cubs at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and MARQ

ROYL and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Daniel Lynch vs. Kevin Gausman

Daniel Lynch vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Royals (48-68), Cubs (67-49)

Royals (48-68), Cubs (67-49) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Royals Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 61.14%

61.14% Royals Win Probability: 38.86%

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Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Shane Baz

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Shane Baz Records: Rangers (57-58), Orioles (56-59)

Rangers (57-58), Orioles (56-59) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 56.58%

56.58% Orioles Win Probability: 43.42%

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Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and COLR

CARD and COLR Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Ryan Feltner

Kyle Leahy vs. Ryan Feltner Records: Cardinals (57-58), Rockies (45-70)

Cardinals (57-58), Rockies (45-70) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 66.65%

66.65% Rockies Win Probability: 33.35%

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Houston Astros at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and SCHN

SDPA and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Ronel Blanco

Robbie Ray vs. Ronel Blanco Records: Padres (60-56), Astros (59-57)

Padres (60-56), Astros (59-57) Padres Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Astros Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 55.63%

55.63% Astros Win Probability: 44.37%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA

ARID and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Roki Sasaki

Merrill Kelly vs. Roki Sasaki Records: Diamondbacks (61-55), Dodgers (69-46)

Diamondbacks (61-55), Dodgers (69-46) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +156

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 61.56%

61.56% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 38.44%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Drew Rasmussen

Logan Gilbert vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Mariners (56-60), Rays (68-46)

Mariners (56-60), Rays (68-46) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Rays Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 50.40%

50.40% Mariners Win Probability: 49.60%

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Detroit Tigers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and DSN

NBCS-BA and DSN Probable Pitchers: JT Brubaker vs. Keider Montero

JT Brubaker vs. Keider Montero Records: Giants (48-67), Tigers (56-59)

Giants (48-67), Tigers (56-59) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Giants Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 52.06%

52.06% Giants Win Probability: 47.94%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.