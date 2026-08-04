Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 4
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs take the field in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so check them out.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Reid Detmers
- Records: Orioles (54-58), Angels (43-69)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -152
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 52.03%
- Orioles Win Probability: 47.97%
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Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Phillies (59-53), Nationals (55-58)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -255
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +210
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 56.94%
- Nationals Win Probability: 43.06%
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Athletics at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. J.T. Ginn
- Records: Reds (53-58), Athletics (45-67)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -136
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 54.49%
- Athletics Win Probability: 45.51%
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New York Mets at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Sean Manaea
- Records: Guardians (57-56), Mets (47-66)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -152
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 52.28%
- Guardians Win Probability: 47.72%
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St. Louis Cardinals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs.
- Records: Yankees (63-49), Cardinals (55-57)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -174
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 59.36%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 40.64%
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Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Red Sox (60-51), White Sox (59-52)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -134
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 53.06%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 46.94%
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Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs.
- Records: Braves (67-45), Marlins (58-55)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -152
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 61.87%
- Marlins Win Probability: 38.13%
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Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Randy Dobnak vs. Joe Ryan
- Records: Royals (46-67), Twins (56-57)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -148
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 55.56%
- Royals Win Probability: 44.44%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Henderson vs. Jared Jones
- Records: Brewers (69-42), Pirates (56-57)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -158
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 58.07%
- Pirates Win Probability: 41.93%
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San Francisco Giants at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Rangers (55-57), Giants (47-65)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -198
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 59.19%
- Giants Win Probability: 40.81%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: TBS and MARQ and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Cubs (63-49), Dodgers (69-43)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -210
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +176
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 53.88%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 46.12%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski vs. Trey Yesavage
- Records: Astros (58-55), Blue Jays (52-60)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -132
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 59.00%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 41.00%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Gabriel Hughes vs.
- Records: Rockies (45-67), Rays (65-46)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -138
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 71.31%
- Rockies Win Probability: 28.69%
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Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Casey Mize
- Records: Mariners (55-58), Tigers (54-58)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 51.62%
- Mariners Win Probability: 48.38%
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San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs.
- Records: Diamondbacks (59-53), Padres (58-54)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -134
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 60.04%
- Padres Win Probability: 39.96%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.