Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 4

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs take the field in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so check them out.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and ABTV

MASN and ABTV Probable Pitchers: vs. Reid Detmers

vs. Reid Detmers Records: Orioles (54-58), Angels (43-69)

Orioles (54-58), Angels (43-69) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Angels Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 52.03%

52.03% Orioles Win Probability: 47.97%

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Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NATS

NBCS-PH and NATS Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Zack Littell

Jesús Luzardo vs. Zack Littell Records: Phillies (59-53), Nationals (55-58)

Phillies (59-53), Nationals (55-58) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -255

-255 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +210

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 56.94%

56.94% Nationals Win Probability: 43.06%

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Athletics at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and NBCS-CA

CINR and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. J.T. Ginn

Brady Singer vs. J.T. Ginn Records: Reds (53-58), Athletics (45-67)

Reds (53-58), Athletics (45-67) Reds Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 54.49%

54.49% Athletics Win Probability: 45.51%

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New York Mets at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and SNY

CLEG and SNY Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. Sean Manaea

Joey Cantillo vs. Sean Manaea Records: Guardians (57-56), Mets (47-66)

Guardians (57-56), Mets (47-66) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Mets Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 52.28%

52.28% Guardians Win Probability: 47.72%

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St. Louis Cardinals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and CARD

YES and CARD Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs.

Ryan Weathers vs. Records: Yankees (63-49), Cardinals (55-57)

Yankees (63-49), Cardinals (55-57) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 59.36%

59.36% Cardinals Win Probability: 40.64%

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Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and CHSN

NESN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval vs. Davis Martin

Patrick Sandoval vs. Davis Martin Records: Red Sox (60-51), White Sox (59-52)

Red Sox (60-51), White Sox (59-52) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 53.06%

53.06% Red Sox Win Probability: 46.94%

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Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and MIAM

BravesVsn and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs.

Chris Sale vs. Records: Braves (67-45), Marlins (58-55)

Braves (67-45), Marlins (58-55) Braves Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 61.87%

61.87% Marlins Win Probability: 38.13%

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Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and MNNT

ROYL and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Randy Dobnak vs. Joe Ryan

Randy Dobnak vs. Joe Ryan Records: Royals (46-67), Twins (56-57)

Royals (46-67), Twins (56-57) Twins Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Royals Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 55.56%

55.56% Royals Win Probability: 44.44%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and SportsNet PT

BREW and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Logan Henderson vs. Jared Jones

Logan Henderson vs. Jared Jones Records: Brewers (69-42), Pirates (56-57)

Brewers (69-42), Pirates (56-57) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 58.07%

58.07% Pirates Win Probability: 41.93%

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San Francisco Giants at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-BA

RSN and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Robbie Ray

MacKenzie Gore vs. Robbie Ray Records: Rangers (55-57), Giants (47-65)

Rangers (55-57), Giants (47-65) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Giants Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 59.19%

59.19% Giants Win Probability: 40.81%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: TBS and MARQ and SportsNet LA

TBS and MARQ and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad vs. Tarik Skubal

Javier Assad vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Cubs (63-49), Dodgers (69-43)

Cubs (63-49), Dodgers (69-43) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -210

-210 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 53.88%

53.88% Dodgers Win Probability: 46.12%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and SNET

SCHN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski vs. Trey Yesavage

Hayden Wesneski vs. Trey Yesavage Records: Astros (58-55), Blue Jays (52-60)

Astros (58-55), Blue Jays (52-60) Astros Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 59.00%

59.00% Blue Jays Win Probability: 41.00%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and RAYS

COLR and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Gabriel Hughes vs.

Gabriel Hughes vs. Records: Rockies (45-67), Rays (65-46)

Rockies (45-67), Rays (65-46) Rays Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 71.31%

71.31% Rockies Win Probability: 28.69%

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Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and DSN

SEAM and DSN Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Casey Mize

Emerson Hancock vs. Casey Mize Records: Mariners (55-58), Tigers (54-58)

Mariners (55-58), Tigers (54-58) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 51.62%

51.62% Mariners Win Probability: 48.38%

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San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SDPA

ARID and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs.

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Records: Diamondbacks (59-53), Padres (58-54)

Diamondbacks (59-53), Padres (58-54) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Padres Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 60.04%

60.04% Padres Win Probability: 39.96%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.