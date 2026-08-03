Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 3

The MLB slate today, which includes the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the Chicago Cubs, should provide some fireworks. For predictions on every game, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NATS

NBCS-PH and NATS Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs.

Aaron Nola vs. Records: Phillies (59-53), Nationals (55-58)

Phillies (59-53), Nationals (55-58) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 53.10%

53.10% Nationals Win Probability: 46.90%

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St. Louis Cardinals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and CARD

YES and CARD Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Michael McGreevy

Cam Schlittler vs. Michael McGreevy Records: Yankees (63-49), Cardinals (55-57)

Yankees (63-49), Cardinals (55-57) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 68.28%

68.28% Cardinals Win Probability: 31.72%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and SportsNet PT

BREW and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Bubba Chandler

Brandon Sproat vs. Bubba Chandler Records: Brewers (69-42), Pirates (56-57)

Brewers (69-42), Pirates (56-57) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 50.27%

50.27% Pirates Win Probability: 49.73%

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San Francisco Giants at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Logan Webb

Cal Quantrill vs. Logan Webb Records: Rangers (55-57), Giants (47-65)

Rangers (55-57), Giants (47-65) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Giants Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 50.02%

50.02% Rangers Win Probability: 49.98%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and SportsNet LA

MARQ and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Justin Wrobleski

Matthew Boyd vs. Justin Wrobleski Records: Cubs (63-49), Dodgers (69-43)

Cubs (63-49), Dodgers (69-43) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 51.91%

51.91% Dodgers Win Probability: 48.09%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and SNET

SCHN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Shane Bieber

Cristian Javier vs. Shane Bieber Records: Astros (58-55), Blue Jays (52-60)

Astros (58-55), Blue Jays (52-60) Astros Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 62.58%

62.58% Blue Jays Win Probability: 37.42%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and RAYS

COLR and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Ian Seymour

Michael Lorenzen vs. Ian Seymour Records: Rockies (45-67), Rays (65-46)

Rockies (45-67), Rays (65-46) Rays Moneyline Odds: -150

-150 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 69.19%

69.19% Rockies Win Probability: 30.81%

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San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SDPA

ARID and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Michael King

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Michael King Records: Diamondbacks (59-53), Padres (58-54)

Diamondbacks (59-53), Padres (58-54) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104

-104 Padres Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.50%

56.50% Padres Win Probability: 43.50%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.