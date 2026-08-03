Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 3
The MLB slate today, which includes the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the Chicago Cubs, should provide some fireworks. For predictions on every game, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs.
- Records: Phillies (59-53), Nationals (55-58)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -146
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 53.10%
- Nationals Win Probability: 46.90%
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St. Louis Cardinals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Michael McGreevy
- Records: Yankees (63-49), Cardinals (55-57)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -190
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +176
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 68.28%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 31.72%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Bubba Chandler
- Records: Brewers (69-42), Pirates (56-57)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -138
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 50.27%
- Pirates Win Probability: 49.73%
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San Francisco Giants at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Logan Webb
- Records: Rangers (55-57), Giants (47-65)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -110
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 50.02%
- Rangers Win Probability: 49.98%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Justin Wrobleski
- Records: Cubs (63-49), Dodgers (69-43)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -122
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 51.91%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 48.09%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Shane Bieber
- Records: Astros (58-55), Blue Jays (52-60)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -126
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 62.58%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 37.42%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Ian Seymour
- Records: Rockies (45-67), Rays (65-46)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -150
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 69.19%
- Rockies Win Probability: 30.81%
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San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Michael King
- Records: Diamondbacks (59-53), Padres (58-54)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.50%
- Padres Win Probability: 43.50%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.