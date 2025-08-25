Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 25
The MLB schedule today, which includes the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs.
- Records: Orioles (60-70), Red Sox (71-60)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -118
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 51.10%
- Orioles Win Probability: 48.90%
Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, CLEG and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Ian Seymour
- Records: Guardians (64-65), Rays (63-67)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -144
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 53.75%
- Guardians Win Probability: 46.25%
Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Spencer Strider
- Records: Marlins (61-69), Braves (59-71)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -130
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 58.52%
- Braves Win Probability: 41.48%
Washington Nationals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Brad Lord
- Records: Yankees (70-60), Nationals (53-77)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -225
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +188
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 64.10%
- Nationals Win Probability: 35.90%
Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Joe Ryan
- Records: Blue Jays (76-55), Twins (59-71)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -144
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 51.78%
- Twins Win Probability: 48.22%
Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Mets (69-61), Phillies (76-54)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -124
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 50.71%
- Mets Win Probability: 49.29%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Brewers (81-50), Diamondbacks (64-67)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -178
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 57.99%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.01%
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs. Noah Cameron
- Records: White Sox (47-83), Royals (67-64)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -134
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 52.04%
- White Sox Win Probability: 47.96%
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Johan Oviedo
- Records: Cardinals (64-67), Pirates (57-74)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -142
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 59.57%
- Pirates Win Probability: 40.43%
Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. José Soriano
- Records: Rangers (66-66), Angels (61-69)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -166
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 67.62%
- Angels Win Probability: 32.38%
San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. JP Sears
- Records: Mariners (70-61), Padres (74-57)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -134
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 53.97%
- Padres Win Probability: 46.03%
Detroit Tigers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Athletics (60-72), Tigers (78-54)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -220
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 57.32%
- Athletics Win Probability: 42.68%
Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Hunter Greene
- Records: Dodgers (74-57), Reds (68-63)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 56.21%
- Reds Win Probability: 43.79%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.