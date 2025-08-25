Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 25

The MLB schedule today, which includes the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and NESN

MASN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs.

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Records: Orioles (60-70), Red Sox (71-60)

Orioles (60-70), Red Sox (71-60) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 51.10%

51.10% Orioles Win Probability: 48.90%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, CLEG and FDSSUN

Fox Sports 1, CLEG and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Ian Seymour

Tanner Bibee vs. Ian Seymour Records: Guardians (64-65), Rays (63-67)

Guardians (64-65), Rays (63-67) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Rays Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 53.75%

53.75% Guardians Win Probability: 46.25%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSO

FDSFL and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Spencer Strider

Edward Cabrera vs. Spencer Strider Records: Marlins (61-69), Braves (59-71)

Marlins (61-69), Braves (59-71) Braves Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 58.52%

58.52% Braves Win Probability: 41.48%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and MASN2

YES and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Brad Lord

Cam Schlittler vs. Brad Lord Records: Yankees (70-60), Nationals (53-77)

Yankees (70-60), Nationals (53-77) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -225

-225 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 64.10%

64.10% Nationals Win Probability: 35.90%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and MNNT

SNET and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Joe Ryan

Max Scherzer vs. Joe Ryan Records: Blue Jays (76-55), Twins (59-71)

Blue Jays (76-55), Twins (59-71) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Twins Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 51.78%

51.78% Twins Win Probability: 48.22%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and NBCS-PH

SNY and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Kodai Senga vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Mets (69-61), Phillies (76-54)

Mets (69-61), Phillies (76-54) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Mets Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 50.71%

50.71% Mets Win Probability: 49.29%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and ARID

FDSWI and ARID Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Brandon Woodruff vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Brewers (81-50), Diamondbacks (64-67)

Brewers (81-50), Diamondbacks (64-67) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 57.99%

57.99% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.01%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSKC

CHSN and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs. Noah Cameron

Shane Smith vs. Noah Cameron Records: White Sox (47-83), Royals (67-64)

White Sox (47-83), Royals (67-64) Royals Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 52.04%

52.04% White Sox Win Probability: 47.96%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and SportsNet PT

FDSMW and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Johan Oviedo

Michael McGreevy vs. Johan Oviedo Records: Cardinals (64-67), Pirates (57-74)

Cardinals (64-67), Pirates (57-74) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 59.57%

59.57% Pirates Win Probability: 40.43%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and FDSW

RSN and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. José Soriano

Jacob deGrom vs. José Soriano Records: Rangers (66-66), Angels (61-69)

Rangers (66-66), Angels (61-69) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Angels Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 67.62%

67.62% Angels Win Probability: 32.38%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SDPA

ROOT Sports NW and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. JP Sears

Bryce Miller vs. JP Sears Records: Mariners (70-61), Padres (74-57)

Mariners (70-61), Padres (74-57) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Padres Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 53.97%

53.97% Padres Win Probability: 46.03%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-CA and FDSDET

MLB Network, NBCS-CA and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Tarik Skubal

J.T. Ginn vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Athletics (60-72), Tigers (78-54)

Athletics (60-72), Tigers (78-54) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 57.32%

57.32% Athletics Win Probability: 42.68%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSOH

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Hunter Greene

Emmet Sheehan vs. Hunter Greene Records: Dodgers (74-57), Reds (68-63)

Dodgers (74-57), Reds (68-63) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Reds Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 56.21%

56.21% Reds Win Probability: 43.79%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.