Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 24

The Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees is a game to catch on a Sunday MLB schedule that includes a lot of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: Roku

Roku Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. McCade Brown

Paul Skenes vs. McCade Brown Records: Pirates (55-74), Rockies (37-92)

Pirates (55-74), Rockies (37-92) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -319

-319 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +260

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 70.19%

70.19% Rockies Win Probability: 29.81%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSMW

FDSSUN and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Matthew Liberatore

Ryan Pepiot vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Rays (62-67), Cardinals (64-66)

Rays (62-67), Cardinals (64-66) Rays Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 55.69%

55.69% Cardinals Win Probability: 44.31%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and WPIX

MLB Network, FDSSO and WPIX Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. David Peterson

Bryce Elder vs. David Peterson Records: Braves (58-70), Mets (68-60)

Braves (58-70), Mets (68-60) Mets Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Braves Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 59.97%

59.97% Braves Win Probability: 40.03%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SCHN

MASN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Spencer Arrighetti

Trevor Rogers vs. Spencer Arrighetti Records: Orioles (59-69), Astros (71-58)

Orioles (59-69), Astros (71-58) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Astros Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 56.49%

56.49% Astros Win Probability: 43.51%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MASN2

NBCS-PH and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Jake Irvin

Ranger Suarez vs. Jake Irvin Records: Phillies (74-54), Nationals (53-75)

Phillies (74-54), Nationals (53-75) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -295

-295 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +240

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 75.63%

75.63% Nationals Win Probability: 24.37%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and SNET

FDSFL and SNET Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Kevin Gausman

Eury Pérez vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Marlins (60-68), Blue Jays (75-54)

Marlins (60-68), Blue Jays (75-54) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.23%

53.23% Marlins Win Probability: 46.77%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSKC

FDSDET and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Seth Lugo

Jack Flaherty vs. Seth Lugo Records: Tigers (77-53), Royals (66-63)

Tigers (77-53), Royals (66-63) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Royals Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 61.54%

61.54% Royals Win Probability: 38.46%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and NBCS-BA

FDSWI and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Robbie Ray

Brandon Woodruff vs. Robbie Ray Records: Brewers (81-48), Giants (61-68)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 61.19%

61.19% Giants Win Probability: 38.81%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and MNNT

CHSN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Yoendrys Gomez vs. Joe Ryan

Yoendrys Gomez vs. Joe Ryan Records: White Sox (45-83), Twins (59-69)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 64.96%

64.96% White Sox Win Probability: 35.04%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and CLEG

RSN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Gavin Williams

Merrill Kelly vs. Gavin Williams Records: Rangers (64-66), Guardians (64-63)

Rangers (64-66), Guardians (64-63) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 55.66%

55.66% Guardians Win Probability: 44.34%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and MARQ

FDSW and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Matthew Boyd

Kyle Hendricks vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Angels (61-67), Cubs (74-55)

Angels (61-67), Cubs (74-55) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Angels Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 61.68%

61.68% Angels Win Probability: 38.32%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet LA

SDPA and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Nick Pivetta vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Padres (73-56), Dodgers (73-56)

Padres (73-56), Dodgers (73-56) Padres Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 50.82%

50.82% Dodgers Win Probability: 49.18%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and FDSOH

ARID and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Brady Singer

Zac Gallen vs. Brady Singer Records: Diamondbacks (63-66), Reds (67-62)

Diamondbacks (63-66), Reds (67-62) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Reds Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.73%

51.73% Reds Win Probability: 48.27%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Athletics at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Jacob Lopez

Logan Gilbert vs. Jacob Lopez Records: Mariners (69-60), Athletics (59-71)

Mariners (69-60), Athletics (59-71) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 56.81%

56.81% Athletics Win Probability: 43.19%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Dustin May

Carlos Rodon vs. Dustin May Records: Yankees (69-60), Red Sox (71-59)

Yankees (69-60), Red Sox (71-59) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 62.25%

62.25% Red Sox Win Probability: 37.75%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.