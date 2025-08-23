FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees is a game to catch on a Sunday MLB schedule that includes a lot of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: Roku
  • Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. McCade Brown
  • Records: Pirates (55-74), Rockies (37-92)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -319
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +260

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 70.19%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 29.81%

St. Louis Cardinals at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSMW
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Matthew Liberatore
  • Records: Rays (62-67), Cardinals (64-66)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 55.69%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 44.31%

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and WPIX
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. David Peterson
  • Records: Braves (58-70), Mets (68-60)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 59.97%
  • Braves Win Probability: 40.03%

Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Spencer Arrighetti
  • Records: Orioles (59-69), Astros (71-58)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
  • Orioles Win Probability: 56.49%
  • Astros Win Probability: 43.51%

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Jake Irvin
  • Records: Phillies (74-54), Nationals (53-75)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -295
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +240

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 75.63%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 24.37%

Toronto Blue Jays at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Kevin Gausman
  • Records: Marlins (60-68), Blue Jays (75-54)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.23%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 46.77%

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Seth Lugo
  • Records: Tigers (77-53), Royals (66-63)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -152
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 61.54%
  • Royals Win Probability: 38.46%

San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Robbie Ray
  • Records: Brewers (81-48), Giants (61-68)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 61.19%
  • Giants Win Probability: 38.81%

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Yoendrys Gomez vs. Joe Ryan
  • Records: White Sox (45-83), Twins (59-69)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 64.96%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 35.04%

Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Gavin Williams
  • Records: Rangers (64-66), Guardians (64-63)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 55.66%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 44.34%

Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Matthew Boyd
  • Records: Angels (61-67), Cubs (74-55)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 61.68%
  • Angels Win Probability: 38.32%

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
  • Records: Padres (73-56), Dodgers (73-56)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 50.82%
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 49.18%

Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Brady Singer
  • Records: Diamondbacks (63-66), Reds (67-62)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.73%
  • Reds Win Probability: 48.27%

Athletics at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Jacob Lopez
  • Records: Mariners (69-60), Athletics (59-71)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -174
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 56.81%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 43.19%

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Dustin May
  • Records: Yankees (69-60), Red Sox (71-59)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 62.25%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 37.75%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

