Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 24
The Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees is a game to catch on a Sunday MLB schedule that includes a lot of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:05 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: Roku
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. McCade Brown
- Records: Pirates (55-74), Rockies (37-92)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -319
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +260
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 70.19%
- Rockies Win Probability: 29.81%
St. Louis Cardinals at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:10 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Rays (62-67), Cardinals (64-66)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -120
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 55.69%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 44.31%
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and WPIX
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. David Peterson
- Records: Braves (58-70), Mets (68-60)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -134
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 59.97%
- Braves Win Probability: 40.03%
Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Spencer Arrighetti
- Records: Orioles (59-69), Astros (71-58)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -146
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 56.49%
- Astros Win Probability: 43.51%
Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Phillies (74-54), Nationals (53-75)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -295
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +240
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 75.63%
- Nationals Win Probability: 24.37%
Toronto Blue Jays at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Marlins (60-68), Blue Jays (75-54)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -126
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.23%
- Marlins Win Probability: 46.77%
Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Seth Lugo
- Records: Tigers (77-53), Royals (66-63)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -152
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 61.54%
- Royals Win Probability: 38.46%
San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Brewers (81-48), Giants (61-68)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 61.19%
- Giants Win Probability: 38.81%
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Yoendrys Gomez vs. Joe Ryan
- Records: White Sox (45-83), Twins (59-69)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 64.96%
- White Sox Win Probability: 35.04%
Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Rangers (64-66), Guardians (64-63)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -132
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 55.66%
- Guardians Win Probability: 44.34%
Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Matthew Boyd
- Records: Angels (61-67), Cubs (74-55)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -134
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 61.68%
- Angels Win Probability: 38.32%
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Padres (73-56), Dodgers (73-56)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -110
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 50.82%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 49.18%
Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Diamondbacks (63-66), Reds (67-62)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -130
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.73%
- Reds Win Probability: 48.27%
Athletics at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Jacob Lopez
- Records: Mariners (69-60), Athletics (59-71)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -174
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 56.81%
- Athletics Win Probability: 43.19%
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Dustin May
- Records: Yankees (69-60), Red Sox (71-59)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -168
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 62.25%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 37.75%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.