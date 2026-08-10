Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 10

The MLB schedule today is sure to please. The outings include the Milwaukee Brewers playing the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and NESN

SNET and NESN Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Sonny Gray

Jameson Taillon vs. Sonny Gray Records: Blue Jays (56-63), Red Sox (64-53)

Blue Jays (56-63), Red Sox (64-53) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 58.85%

58.85% Blue Jays Win Probability: 41.15%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and SNY

BravesVsn and SNY Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Christian Scott

Bryce Elder vs. Christian Scott Records: Braves (71-47), Mets (52-67)

Braves (71-47), Mets (52-67) Braves Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Mets Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 56.82%

56.82% Mets Win Probability: 43.18%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and MASN

MNNT and MASN Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Trevor Rogers

Dean Kremer vs. Trevor Rogers Records: Twins (58-61), Orioles (57-61)

Twins (58-61), Orioles (57-61) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Twins Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 57.17%

57.17% Orioles Win Probability: 42.83%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and CARD and NBCS-PH

Fox Sports 1 and CARD and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Hunter Dobbins vs. Andrew Painter

Hunter Dobbins vs. Andrew Painter Records: Cardinals (59-59), Phillies (63-56)

Cardinals (59-59), Phillies (63-56) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 52.46%

52.46% Phillies Win Probability: 47.54%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and RSN

ABTV and RSN Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. MacKenzie Gore

Reid Detmers vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Angels (45-73), Rangers (59-59)

Angels (45-73), Rangers (59-59) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Angels Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 52.42%

52.42% Rangers Win Probability: 47.58%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and BREW

SDPA and BREW Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Logan Henderson

Casey Mize vs. Logan Henderson Records: Padres (62-57), Brewers (74-44)

Padres (62-57), Brewers (74-44) Padres Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Brewers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 50.73%

50.73% Padres Win Probability: 49.27%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RAYS

NBCS-CA and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Freddy Peralta

Jacob Lopez vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Athletics (47-71), Rays (71-46)

Athletics (47-71), Rays (71-46) Rays Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 62.79%

62.79% Athletics Win Probability: 37.21%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and COLR

ARID and COLR Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Gabriel Hughes

Mike Soroka vs. Gabriel Hughes Records: Diamondbacks (63-56), Rockies (46-72)

Diamondbacks (63-56), Rockies (46-72) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 52.42%

52.42% Rockies Win Probability: 47.58%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SCHN

NBCS-BA and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Blade Tidwell vs. Hayden Wesneski

Blade Tidwell vs. Hayden Wesneski Records: Giants (49-69), Astros (60-59)

Giants (49-69), Astros (60-59) Astros Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Giants Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 51.34%

51.34% Astros Win Probability: 48.66%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ROYL

SportsNet LA and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Noah Cameron

Tarik Skubal vs. Noah Cameron Records: Dodgers (70-48), Royals (49-70)

Dodgers (70-48), Royals (49-70) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -310

-310 Royals Moneyline Odds: +250

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 71.90%

71.90% Royals Win Probability: 28.10%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.