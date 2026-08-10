Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 10
The MLB schedule today is sure to please. The outings include the Milwaukee Brewers playing the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Sonny Gray
- Records: Blue Jays (56-63), Red Sox (64-53)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -162
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 58.85%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 41.15%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Christian Scott
- Records: Braves (71-47), Mets (52-67)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -148
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 56.82%
- Mets Win Probability: 43.18%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Trevor Rogers
- Records: Twins (58-61), Orioles (57-61)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -112
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 57.17%
- Orioles Win Probability: 42.83%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and CARD and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Dobbins vs. Andrew Painter
- Records: Cardinals (59-59), Phillies (63-56)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -110
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 52.46%
- Phillies Win Probability: 47.54%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Angels (45-73), Rangers (59-59)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 52.42%
- Rangers Win Probability: 47.58%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Logan Henderson
- Records: Padres (62-57), Brewers (74-44)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -108
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 50.73%
- Padres Win Probability: 49.27%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Tampa Bay Rays at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Athletics (47-71), Rays (71-46)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -154
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 62.79%
- Athletics Win Probability: 37.21%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Gabriel Hughes
- Records: Diamondbacks (63-56), Rockies (46-72)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -168
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 52.42%
- Rockies Win Probability: 47.58%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Houston Astros at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Blade Tidwell vs. Hayden Wesneski
- Records: Giants (49-69), Astros (60-59)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -158
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 51.34%
- Astros Win Probability: 48.66%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Noah Cameron
- Records: Dodgers (70-48), Royals (49-70)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -310
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +250
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 71.90%
- Royals Win Probability: 28.10%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.