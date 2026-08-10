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Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 10

The MLB schedule today is sure to please. The outings include the Milwaukee Brewers playing the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Sonny Gray
  • Records: Blue Jays (56-63), Red Sox (64-53)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 58.85%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 41.15%

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New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Christian Scott
  • Records: Braves (71-47), Mets (52-67)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 56.82%
  • Mets Win Probability: 43.18%

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Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Trevor Rogers
  • Records: Twins (58-61), Orioles (57-61)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 57.17%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 42.83%

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Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and CARD and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Hunter Dobbins vs. Andrew Painter
  • Records: Cardinals (59-59), Phillies (63-56)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 52.46%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 47.54%

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Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABTV and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. MacKenzie Gore
  • Records: Angels (45-73), Rangers (59-59)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
  • Angels Win Probability: 52.42%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 47.58%

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Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Logan Henderson
  • Records: Padres (62-57), Brewers (74-44)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 50.73%
  • Padres Win Probability: 49.27%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Freddy Peralta
  • Records: Athletics (47-71), Rays (71-46)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 62.79%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 37.21%

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Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Gabriel Hughes
  • Records: Diamondbacks (63-56), Rockies (46-72)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 52.42%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 47.58%

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Houston Astros at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Blade Tidwell vs. Hayden Wesneski
  • Records: Giants (49-69), Astros (60-59)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -158
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 51.34%
  • Astros Win Probability: 48.66%

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Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Noah Cameron
  • Records: Dodgers (70-48), Royals (49-70)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -310
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +250

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 71.90%
  • Royals Win Probability: 28.10%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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