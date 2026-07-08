Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 8
In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals square off at Busch Stadium. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Toronto Blue Jays at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: Giants (38-52), Blue Jays (42-49)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -112
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 54.44%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.56%
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Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Colin Rea
- Records: Orioles (42-50), Cubs (51-40)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 56.77%
- Orioles Win Probability: 43.23%
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New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and Amazon Prime Video
- Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Gerrit Cole
- Records: Rays (53-36), Yankees (50-41)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -126
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 56.75%
- Yankees Win Probability: 43.25%
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Athletics at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Tigers (41-50), Athletics (41-50)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -158
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 54.92%
- Athletics Win Probability: 45.08%
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Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones vs. Grant Holmes
- Records: Pirates (47-45), Braves (52-38)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -122
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 54.19%
- Braves Win Probability: 45.81%
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Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Phillips vs. George Kirby
- Records: Marlins (50-42), Mariners (47-45)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -138
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 56.15%
- Marlins Win Probability: 43.85%
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Houston Astros at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Spencer Arrighetti
- Records: Nationals (47-46), Astros (46-48)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -136
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 51.84%
- Astros Win Probability: 48.16%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs.
- Records: Reds (41-49), Phillies (51-41)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 55.62%
- Phillies Win Probability: 44.38%
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Kansas City Royals at New York Mets
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs.
- Records: Mets (38-54), Royals (38-54)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 58.45%
- Royals Win Probability: 41.55%
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Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Jake Bennett
- Records: White Sox (47-43), Red Sox (41-48)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -120
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 56.63%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 43.37%
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Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: Twins (45-47), Guardians (47-45)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -130
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 57.22%
- Guardians Win Probability: 42.78%
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Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Kyle Harrison
- Records: Cardinals (47-43), Brewers (58-33)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -134
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 52.02%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 47.98%
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Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Walbert Urena
- Records: Rangers (46-45), Angels (36-56)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -158
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 57.37%
- Angels Win Probability: 42.63%
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Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Ryan Feltner
- Records: Dodgers (60-32), Rockies (37-55)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -250
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +205
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 69.14%
- Rockies Win Probability: 30.86%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Jose Cabrera
- Records: Padres (45-46), Diamondbacks (45-46)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -142
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 57.93%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.07%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.