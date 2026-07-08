Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 8

In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals square off at Busch Stadium. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SNET

NBCS-BA and SNET Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Dylan Cease

Logan Webb vs. Dylan Cease Records: Giants (38-52), Blue Jays (42-49)

Giants (38-52), Blue Jays (42-49) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Giants Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 54.44%

54.44% Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.56%

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Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and MARQ

MASN and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Colin Rea

Dean Kremer vs. Colin Rea Records: Orioles (42-50), Cubs (51-40)

Orioles (42-50), Cubs (51-40) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 56.77%

56.77% Orioles Win Probability: 43.23%

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New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and Amazon Prime Video

RAYS and Amazon Prime Video Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Gerrit Cole

Shane McClanahan vs. Gerrit Cole Records: Rays (53-36), Yankees (50-41)

Rays (53-36), Yankees (50-41) Rays Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 56.75%

56.75% Yankees Win Probability: 43.25%

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Athletics at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and NBCS-CA

DSN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton vs. Jeffrey Springs

Troy Melton vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Tigers (41-50), Athletics (41-50)

Tigers (41-50), Athletics (41-50) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 54.92%

54.92% Athletics Win Probability: 45.08%

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Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and BravesVsn

SportsNet PT and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones vs. Grant Holmes

Jared Jones vs. Grant Holmes Records: Pirates (47-45), Braves (52-38)

Pirates (47-45), Braves (52-38) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Braves Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 54.19%

54.19% Braves Win Probability: 45.81%

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Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and SEAM

MIAM and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Tyler Phillips vs. George Kirby

Tyler Phillips vs. George Kirby Records: Marlins (50-42), Mariners (47-45)

Marlins (50-42), Mariners (47-45) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 56.15%

56.15% Marlins Win Probability: 43.85%

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Houston Astros at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and SCHN

NATS and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Spencer Arrighetti

Foster Griffin vs. Spencer Arrighetti Records: Nationals (47-46), Astros (46-48)

Nationals (47-46), Astros (46-48) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Astros Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 51.84%

51.84% Astros Win Probability: 48.16%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs.

Chase Burns vs. Records: Reds (41-49), Phillies (51-41)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 55.62%

55.62% Phillies Win Probability: 44.38%

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Kansas City Royals at New York Mets

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and ROYL

SNY and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs.

Christian Scott vs. Records: Mets (38-54), Royals (38-54)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 58.45%

58.45% Royals Win Probability: 41.55%

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Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and NESN

CHSN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Jake Bennett

Davis Martin vs. Jake Bennett Records: White Sox (47-43), Red Sox (41-48)

White Sox (47-43), Red Sox (41-48) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 56.63%

56.63% Red Sox Win Probability: 43.37%

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Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG

MNNT and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Slade Cecconi

Connor Prielipp vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Twins (45-47), Guardians (47-45)

Twins (45-47), Guardians (47-45) Twins Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 57.22%

57.22% Guardians Win Probability: 42.78%

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Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and BREW

CARD and BREW Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Kyle Harrison

Michael McGreevy vs. Kyle Harrison Records: Cardinals (47-43), Brewers (58-33)

Cardinals (47-43), Brewers (58-33) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 52.02%

52.02% Cardinals Win Probability: 47.98%

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Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and ABTV

RSN and ABTV Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Walbert Urena

MacKenzie Gore vs. Walbert Urena Records: Rangers (46-45), Angels (36-56)

Rangers (46-45), Angels (36-56) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Angels Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 57.37%

57.37% Angels Win Probability: 42.63%

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Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR

SportsNet LA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Ryan Feltner

Roki Sasaki vs. Ryan Feltner Records: Dodgers (60-32), Rockies (37-55)

Dodgers (60-32), Rockies (37-55) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -250

-250 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 69.14%

69.14% Rockies Win Probability: 30.86%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Jose Cabrera

Michael King vs. Jose Cabrera Records: Padres (45-46), Diamondbacks (45-46)

Padres (45-46), Diamondbacks (45-46) Padres Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 57.93%

57.93% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.07%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.