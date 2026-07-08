FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 8

In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals square off at Busch Stadium. In the column below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Dylan Cease
  • Records: Giants (38-52), Blue Jays (42-49)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 54.44%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.56%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Colin Rea
  • Records: Orioles (42-50), Cubs (51-40)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 56.77%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 43.23%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and Amazon Prime Video
  • Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Gerrit Cole
  • Records: Rays (53-36), Yankees (50-41)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 56.75%
  • Yankees Win Probability: 43.25%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Athletics at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton vs. Jeffrey Springs
  • Records: Tigers (41-50), Athletics (41-50)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -158
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 54.92%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 45.08%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and BravesVsn
  • Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones vs. Grant Holmes
  • Records: Pirates (47-45), Braves (52-38)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 54.19%
  • Braves Win Probability: 45.81%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and SEAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Tyler Phillips vs. George Kirby
  • Records: Marlins (50-42), Mariners (47-45)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 56.15%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 43.85%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: NATS and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Spencer Arrighetti
  • Records: Nationals (47-46), Astros (46-48)
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 51.84%
  • Astros Win Probability: 48.16%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs.
  • Records: Reds (41-49), Phillies (51-41)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 55.62%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 44.38%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at New York Mets

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs.
  • Records: Mets (38-54), Royals (38-54)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 58.45%
  • Royals Win Probability: 41.55%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Jake Bennett
  • Records: White Sox (47-43), Red Sox (41-48)
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
  • White Sox Win Probability: 56.63%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 43.37%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp vs. Slade Cecconi
  • Records: Twins (45-47), Guardians (47-45)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 57.22%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 42.78%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Kyle Harrison
  • Records: Cardinals (47-43), Brewers (58-33)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 52.02%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 47.98%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and ABTV
  • Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Walbert Urena
  • Records: Rangers (46-45), Angels (36-56)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -158
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 57.37%
  • Angels Win Probability: 42.63%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Ryan Feltner
  • Records: Dodgers (60-32), Rockies (37-55)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -250
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 69.14%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 30.86%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Jose Cabrera
  • Records: Padres (45-46), Diamondbacks (45-46)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 57.93%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.07%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup