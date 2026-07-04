Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 5

The MLB lineup today, which includes the San Diego Padres squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers, should provide some fireworks. For predictions on every game, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Nolan McLean

Martín Pérez vs. Nolan McLean Records: Braves (52-35), Mets (36-53)

Braves (52-35), Mets (36-53) Braves Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Mets Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 50.01%

50.01% Mets Win Probability: 49.99%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Bubba Chandler

Cade Cavalli vs. Bubba Chandler Records: Nationals (46-44), Pirates (45-45)

Nationals (46-44), Pirates (45-45) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 58.53%

58.53% Nationals Win Probability: 41.47%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: NBCSN Extra and Peacock

NBCSN Extra and Peacock Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Kyle Bradish

Nick Lodolo vs. Kyle Bradish Records: Reds (40-48), Orioles (42-48)

Reds (40-48), Orioles (42-48) Reds Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 52.41%

52.41% Reds Win Probability: 47.59%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Joe Ryan

Ryan Weathers vs. Joe Ryan Records: Yankees (49-39), Twins (43-47)

Yankees (49-39), Twins (43-47) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Twins Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 54.68%

54.68% Twins Win Probability: 45.32%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: Peacock and NBCSN Extra

Peacock and NBCSN Extra Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Chris Murphy

Tanner Bibee vs. Chris Murphy Records: Guardians (47-43), White Sox (46-42)

Guardians (47-43), White Sox (46-42) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 52.09%

52.09% White Sox Win Probability: 47.91%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad vs. Matthew Liberatore

Javier Assad vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Cubs (49-39), Cardinals (46-39)

Cubs (49-39), Cardinals (46-39) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 61.60%

61.60% Cardinals Win Probability: 38.40%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: Peacock and NBCS-PH

Peacock and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Luinder Avila vs. Aaron Nola

Luinder Avila vs. Aaron Nola Records: Royals (35-54), Phillies (50-39)

Royals (35-54), Phillies (50-39) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Royals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 54.94%

54.94% Royals Win Probability: 45.06%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros

Game Info

When: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Griffin Jax

Peter Lambert vs. Griffin Jax Records: Astros (44-47), Rays (52-34)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 56.36%

56.36% Astros Win Probability: 43.64%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Casey Mize

Kumar Rocker vs. Casey Mize Records: Rangers (45-44), Tigers (39-50)

Rangers (45-44), Tigers (39-50) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 52.65%

52.65% Rangers Win Probability: 47.35%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: Peacock and NBCS-BA

Peacock and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Tyler Mahle

Tanner Gordon vs. Tyler Mahle Records: Rockies (36-54), Giants (37-51)

Rockies (36-54), Giants (37-51) Giants Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 54.81%

54.81% Rockies Win Probability: 45.19%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Brandon Sproat

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Brandon Sproat Records: Diamondbacks (43-44), Brewers (54-32)

Diamondbacks (43-44), Brewers (54-32) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 51.15%

51.15% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 48.85%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Miami Marlins at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump vs. Eury Pérez

Gage Jump vs. Eury Pérez Records: Athletics (41-47), Marlins (47-42)

Athletics (41-47), Marlins (47-42) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 50.01%

50.01% Marlins Win Probability: 49.99%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: Peacock and SNET

Peacock and SNET Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Trey Yesavage

Emerson Hancock vs. Trey Yesavage Records: Mariners (46-44), Blue Jays (42-47)

Mariners (46-44), Blue Jays (42-47) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 63.40%

63.40% Blue Jays Win Probability: 36.60%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. JP Sears

Emmet Sheehan vs. JP Sears Records: Dodgers (58-31), Padres (43-44)

Dodgers (58-31), Padres (43-44) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -220

-220 Padres Moneyline Odds: +184

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 69.89%

69.89% Padres Win Probability: 30.11%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: Peacock and NESN

Peacock and NESN Probable Pitchers: Ryan Johnson vs. Ranger Suarez

Ryan Johnson vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Angels (36-53), Red Sox (38-48)

Angels (36-53), Red Sox (38-48) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Angels Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 60.16%

60.16% Angels Win Probability: 39.84%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.