Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 5
The MLB lineup today, which includes the San Diego Padres squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers, should provide some fireworks. For predictions on every game, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Nolan McLean
- Records: Braves (52-35), Mets (36-53)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -120
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 50.01%
- Mets Win Probability: 49.99%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Bubba Chandler
- Records: Nationals (46-44), Pirates (45-45)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -134
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 58.53%
- Nationals Win Probability: 41.47%
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Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: NBCSN Extra and Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Kyle Bradish
- Records: Reds (40-48), Orioles (42-48)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -112
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 52.41%
- Reds Win Probability: 47.59%
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Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Joe Ryan
- Records: Yankees (49-39), Twins (43-47)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -134
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 54.68%
- Twins Win Probability: 45.32%
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Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: Peacock and NBCSN Extra
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Chris Murphy
- Records: Guardians (47-43), White Sox (46-42)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -158
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 52.09%
- White Sox Win Probability: 47.91%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Cubs (49-39), Cardinals (46-39)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -146
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 61.60%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 38.40%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: Peacock and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Luinder Avila vs. Aaron Nola
- Records: Royals (35-54), Phillies (50-39)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -136
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 54.94%
- Royals Win Probability: 45.06%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros
Game Info
- When: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Griffin Jax
- Records: Astros (44-47), Rays (52-34)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 56.36%
- Astros Win Probability: 43.64%
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Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Casey Mize
- Records: Rangers (45-44), Tigers (39-50)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -112
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 52.65%
- Rangers Win Probability: 47.35%
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San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: Peacock and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Gordon vs. Tyler Mahle
- Records: Rockies (36-54), Giants (37-51)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -124
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 54.81%
- Rockies Win Probability: 45.19%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Brandon Sproat
- Records: Diamondbacks (43-44), Brewers (54-32)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -122
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 51.15%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 48.85%
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Miami Marlins at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump vs. Eury Pérez
- Records: Athletics (41-47), Marlins (47-42)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -122
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 50.01%
- Marlins Win Probability: 49.99%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 5 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: Peacock and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock vs. Trey Yesavage
- Records: Mariners (46-44), Blue Jays (42-47)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -138
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 63.40%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 36.60%
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San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. JP Sears
- Records: Dodgers (58-31), Padres (43-44)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -220
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +184
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 69.89%
- Padres Win Probability: 30.11%
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Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: Peacock and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Johnson vs. Ranger Suarez
- Records: Angels (36-53), Red Sox (38-48)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -162
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 60.16%
- Angels Win Probability: 39.84%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.