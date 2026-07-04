Brazil vs Norway Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Tomorrow World Cup

BRA -125 ML · -260 To Advance · NOR +350 · Draw +260 · Norway Has Never Lost To Brazil (2W-2D)

⚡ KEY LINES: BRA -125 ML (90 MIN) · -260 TO ADVANCE · BTTS YES -166 · OVER 2.5 GOALS -140 · HAALAND ANYTIME +130 IS ACTUALLY THE BOARD'S SHORTEST PRICE, AHEAD OF VINICIUS JR +135 · RAPHINHA IS CONFIRMED OUT — HIS +195 ANYTIME PRICE IS DEAD · LUCAS PAQUETÁ APPEARS TO HAVE SUFFERED A TOURNAMENT-ENDING INJURY · NORWAY HAVE NEVER LOST TO BRAZIL IN 4 ALL-TIME MEETINGS

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Tomorrow · 4:00 PM ET · MetLife Stadium East Rutherford · FOX 🇧🇷 Brazil vs 🇳🇴 Norway Group Winners · Raphinha & Paquetá Out First R16 Since 1998 · Haaland: 5 Goals FD Moneyline (90 min) BRA -125 NOR +350 · Draw +260 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) BRA -260 · NOR +205 FD ODDS: BTTS Yes -166 O2.5 -140 U1.5 +330 O1.5 -450

🚨 Team News: Two Big Brazil Absences Raphinha is confirmed out, and Lucas Paquetá — withdrawn at halftime against Japan — appears to have suffered a tournament-ending injury, removing Brazil's primary creative link between midfield and attack. Casemiro was also taken off late against Japan but is expected to be available. Danilo Santos looks set to deputize for Paquetá. Norway, by contrast, are close to fully fit, with only Julian Ryerson (thigh) a lingering doubt — Marcus Pedersen has stepped in capably at right-back in his absence.

📖 Match Preview

Brazil won Group C with 7 points, drawing Morocco before beating Haiti and Scotland 3-0 apiece, then needed a stoppage-time Gabriel Martinelli winner to see off Japan 2-1 in the Round of 32. Carlo Ancelotti — the first non-Brazilian coach to lead the Seleção at a World Cup — now faces a genuine selection crunch, missing two of his most important attacking creators in Raphinha and Paquetá. Vinícius Júnior has been the story of Brazil's tournament regardless, scoring in every group game before going blank against Japan, and will be eager to bounce back.

Norway are back in the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 1998, and Erling Haaland has been the driving force — 5 goals in 3 group games (braces against Iraq and Senegal), then the 86th-minute winner that eliminated Ivory Coast. He's scored in every match he's started this tournament, a genuinely daunting record heading into a duel with Brazil's centre-back pairing of Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães. Martin Ødegaard pulls the strings behind him, and Ståle Solbakken's side showed real resilience bouncing back from a 4-1 loss to France (with a heavily rotated side) to beat Ivory Coast in the very next match.

Here's the twist that makes this must-watch: Norway has never lost to Brazil across four all-time meetings — two wins, two draws. The most famous came at France '98, when Norway overturned a 1-0 deficit in the final 12 minutes to complete a stunning group-stage comeback, sending Brazil through as group winners but planting a seed of doubt that's apparently never fully gone away. Only goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland, now 35, was even born when that happened.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇧🇷 Brazil ❌ Raphinha — confirmed out ❌ Lucas Paquetá — appears tournament-ending ⚠️ Casemiro — withdrawn late vs Japan, expected to play ✅ Vinícius Júnior — scored in every group game ✅ Neymar in the squad but minimal minutes so far 🇳🇴 Norway ⚠️ Julian Ryerson — thigh issue, questionable ✅ Erling Haaland — 5 goals, scored in every start ✅ Martin Ødegaard — captain, creative hub ✅ Marcus Pedersen — capable deputy at RB ✅ Otherwise a clean bill of health

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇧🇷 Brazil · 4-3-3 GK Alisson DEF Danilo · Marquinhos © · Gabriel Magalhães · Douglas Santos MID Casemiro ⚠️ · Bruno Guimarães · Danilo Santos (Oliveira) ATT Rayan · Matheus Cunha · Vinícius Júnior ⭐ Notable subs: Endrick · Gabriel Martinelli · Neymar 🇳🇴 Norway · 4-3-3 GK Ørjan Nyland DEF Marcus Pedersen · Kristoffer Ajer · Leo Østigård/Heggem · David Møller Wolfe MID Patrick Berg · Martin Ødegaard © · Sander Berge ATT Antonio Nusa · Erling Haaland ⭐ · Alexander Sørloth Ryerson (thigh) a doubt for the RB slot ahead of Pedersen

🎯 Tactical Preview The whole game likely hinges on Erling Haaland's movement against Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães — his straight-line pace in behind a potentially high Brazilian defensive line is exactly the matchup that's troubled bigger names than Norway this tournament. Without Paquetá's link-up play, Brazil's route to goal likely becomes more direct, relying on individual quality from Vinícius Júnior in one-on-one situations and Matheus Cunha's physical presence centrally rather than intricate combination play.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Group Stage Form All-time meetings Norway 2W – 2D – 0L Most famous meeting 1998 WC: Norway 2-1 comeback win Vinícius Júnior this tournament 4 goals, blank vs Japan Haaland this tournament 5 goals, scored every start Norway's first R16 since 1998 (28 years) Norway goals scored, this tournament 18 across 4 matches

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play Brazil To Advance Still the more talented, deeper squad even missing two creators · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -260 $26→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Board's Actual Shortest Price Erling Haaland — Anytime Goalscorer Scored in every match he's started this tournament — genuinely the shortest price on the entire board, even ahead of Vinícius Jr +130 $10→$23 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Due To Bounce Back Vinícius Júnior — Anytime Goalscorer Right behind Haaland on the board — scored in every group game before a rare blank against Japan, with Brazil's attack now leaning on him even more given two absent creators +135 $10→$23.50 ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Two Elite Attacks Collide Both Teams to Score — Yes Neither defense is watertight — Norway conceded 4 to France, Brazil has leaked twice already — and both sides carry genuine individual scoring threats -166 $16.60→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Backed By Both Attacks' Form Over 2.5 Total Goals Norway have scored 18 goals in 4 matches, and Brazil have found the net in every game — this is the round's most attacking matchup on paper -140 $14→$10 profit

⚠️ Fade Raphinha's Entire Board Tomorrow Every Raphinha price on this board — anytime goalscorer +195, to score or assist -105, 1+ SOT -220, first goalscorer +600 — reflects a player who is confirmed out of this match. If any of those numbers are still live on FanDuel, they haven't been pulled yet; do not bet them.

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel Brazil to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Vinícius Júnior anytime goal Builds on Brazil's favorite status, both sides' attacking upside, and Vinícius' central role in a Brazil attack now missing two creators. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Brazil vs Norway · World Cup R16 · Tomorrow Brazil 2–1 Norway Vinícius Jr and Cunha get Brazil home, but Haaland finds the net again as he has in every start — a genuine, entertaining contest rather than a formality. Confidence MEDIUM Brazil's individual quality gives them the edge, but this is genuinely one of the round's most competitive ties — Norway's unbeaten history against this exact opponent, Haaland's perfect scoring record when starting, and Brazil's thinned-out creativity in midfield all point toward a much tighter contest than the moneyline alone suggests.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Brazil vs Norway · Tomorrow · 4PM ET · FOX Bet Brazil vs Norway on FanDuel Haaland anytime +130 · Vinícius anytime +135 · BTTS Yes -166

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Brazil -125 / Draw +260 / Norway +350 · 2 Up Early Payout: Brazil -135 / Draw +260 / Norway +310 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Brazil -260 / Norway +205 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Haaland +130, Vinicius Jr +135, Raphinha +195 (OUT — do not bet), Cunha +210, Rayan +250, Sorloth +300, D.Santos +350, Nusa +440, B.Guimaraes +550, Casemiro +600 · To Score or Assist: Vinicius -145, Raphinha -105 (OUT), Haaland +105, Cunha +120, Rayan +135 · Player 1+ SOT: Haaland -450, Vinicius -340, Cunha -270, Raphinha -220 (OUT), Rayan -175, Sorloth -150 · First Goalscorer: Vinicius +440, Haaland +450, Raphinha +600 (OUT), Cunha +650, Rayan +750, No Goalscorer +1500 · To Score 2+: Haaland +850, Vinicius +900 · BTTS Yes -166 / No +130 · O/U 1.5: -450 / +330 · O/U 2.5: -140 / +114 · Raphinha confirmed out, Lucas Paqueta appears to have suffered a tournament-ending injury for Brazil · Julian Ryerson a thigh doubt for Norway · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ · Tomorrow, Sunday July 5, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Mexico/England winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER