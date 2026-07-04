Brazil vs Norway Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Tomorrow World Cup
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Brazil vs Norway: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
World Cup 2026 Round of 16 · Haaland vs Vinícius Jr · Team News · Best Bets · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
Brazil won Group C with 7 points, drawing Morocco before beating Haiti and Scotland 3-0 apiece, then needed a stoppage-time Gabriel Martinelli winner to see off Japan 2-1 in the Round of 32. Carlo Ancelotti — the first non-Brazilian coach to lead the Seleção at a World Cup — now faces a genuine selection crunch, missing two of his most important attacking creators in Raphinha and Paquetá. Vinícius Júnior has been the story of Brazil's tournament regardless, scoring in every group game before going blank against Japan, and will be eager to bounce back.
Norway are back in the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 1998, and Erling Haaland has been the driving force — 5 goals in 3 group games (braces against Iraq and Senegal), then the 86th-minute winner that eliminated Ivory Coast. He's scored in every match he's started this tournament, a genuinely daunting record heading into a duel with Brazil's centre-back pairing of Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães. Martin Ødegaard pulls the strings behind him, and Ståle Solbakken's side showed real resilience bouncing back from a 4-1 loss to France (with a heavily rotated side) to beat Ivory Coast in the very next match.
Here's the twist that makes this must-watch: Norway has never lost to Brazil across four all-time meetings — two wins, two draws. The most famous came at France '98, when Norway overturned a 1-0 deficit in the final 12 minutes to complete a stunning group-stage comeback, sending Brazil through as group winners but planting a seed of doubt that's apparently never fully gone away. Only goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland, now 35, was even born when that happened.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
The whole game likely hinges on Erling Haaland's movement against Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães — his straight-line pace in behind a potentially high Brazilian defensive line is exactly the matchup that's troubled bigger names than Norway this tournament.
Without Paquetá's link-up play, Brazil's route to goal likely becomes more direct, relying on individual quality from Vinícius Júnior in one-on-one situations and Matheus Cunha's physical presence centrally rather than intricate combination play.
📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
Every Raphinha price on this board — anytime goalscorer +195, to score or assist -105, 1+ SOT -220, first goalscorer +600 — reflects a player who is confirmed out of this match. If any of those numbers are still live on FanDuel, they haven't been pulled yet; do not bet them.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Brazil -125 / Draw +260 / Norway +350 · 2 Up Early Payout: Brazil -135 / Draw +260 / Norway +310 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Brazil -260 / Norway +205 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Haaland +130, Vinicius Jr +135, Raphinha +195 (OUT — do not bet), Cunha +210, Rayan +250, Sorloth +300, D.Santos +350, Nusa +440, B.Guimaraes +550, Casemiro +600 · To Score or Assist: Vinicius -145, Raphinha -105 (OUT), Haaland +105, Cunha +120, Rayan +135 · Player 1+ SOT: Haaland -450, Vinicius -340, Cunha -270, Raphinha -220 (OUT), Rayan -175, Sorloth -150 · First Goalscorer: Vinicius +440, Haaland +450, Raphinha +600 (OUT), Cunha +650, Rayan +750, No Goalscorer +1500 · To Score 2+: Haaland +850, Vinicius +900 · BTTS Yes -166 / No +130 · O/U 1.5: -450 / +330 · O/U 2.5: -140 / +114 · Raphinha confirmed out, Lucas Paqueta appears to have suffered a tournament-ending injury for Brazil · Julian Ryerson a thigh doubt for Norway · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ · Tomorrow, Sunday July 5, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Mexico/England winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Brazil vs Norway predictions, picks, lineups, preview and best bets for tomorrow's World Cup match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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