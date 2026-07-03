Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 4

The San Diego Padres versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to catch on a Saturday MLB schedule that features plenty of compelling matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 11:05 a.m. ET

11:05 a.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and SportsNet PT

NATS and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Braxton Ashcraft

Zack Littell vs. Braxton Ashcraft Records: Nationals (45-43), Pirates (44-44)

Nationals (45-43), Pirates (44-44) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 62.19%

62.19% Nationals Win Probability: 37.81%

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Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and MNNT

YES and MNNT Probable Pitchers: vs. Zebby Matthews

vs. Zebby Matthews Records: Yankees (48-38), Twins (42-46)

Yankees (48-38), Twins (42-46) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Twins Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 62.11%

62.11% Twins Win Probability: 37.89%

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Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and DSN

RSN and DSN Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Jack Flaherty

Kumar Rocker vs. Jack Flaherty Records: Rangers (45-43), Tigers (38-50)

Rangers (45-43), Tigers (38-50) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 51.66%

51.66% Tigers Win Probability: 48.34%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and SNET

SEAM and SNET Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Shane Bieber

Logan Gilbert vs. Shane Bieber Records: Mariners (45-43), Blue Jays (41-46)

Mariners (45-43), Blue Jays (41-46) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 69.14%

69.14% Blue Jays Win Probability: 30.86%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and RAYS

SCHN and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Drew Rasmussen

Hunter Brown vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Astros (43-46), Rays (51-33)

Astros (43-46), Rays (51-33) Astros Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Rays Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 55.35%

55.35% Astros Win Probability: 44.65%

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Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and MASN

CINR and MASN Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Brandon Young

Hunter Greene vs. Brandon Young Records: Reds (40-46), Orioles (40-48)

Reds (40-46), Orioles (40-48) Reds Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 54.16%

54.16% Orioles Win Probability: 45.84%

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Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and CHSN

CLEG and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Sean Burke

Parker Messick vs. Sean Burke Records: Guardians (46-42), White Sox (45-41)

Guardians (46-42), White Sox (45-41) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 52.17%

52.17% White Sox Win Probability: 47.83%

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New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Sean Manaea

Chris Sale vs. Sean Manaea Records: Braves (50-35), Mets (36-51)

Braves (50-35), Mets (36-51) Braves Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Mets Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 59.56%

59.56% Mets Win Probability: 40.44%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Kyle Leahy

Shota Imanaga vs. Kyle Leahy Records: Cubs (49-39), Cardinals (46-39)

Cubs (49-39), Cardinals (46-39) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 64.07%

64.07% Cardinals Win Probability: 35.93%

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San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA

COLR and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Robbie Ray

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Robbie Ray Records: Rockies (35-53), Giants (36-50)

Rockies (35-53), Giants (36-50) Giants Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 56.83%

56.83% Rockies Win Probability: 43.17%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and NBCS-PH

ROYL and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Jesús Luzardo

Michael Wacha vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Royals (35-53), Phillies (49-39)

Royals (35-53), Phillies (49-39) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Royals Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 58.46%

58.46% Royals Win Probability: 41.54%

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Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and NESN

ABTV and NESN Probable Pitchers: Samuel Aldegheri vs. Sonny Gray

Samuel Aldegheri vs. Sonny Gray Records: Angels (36-52), Red Sox (37-48)

Angels (36-52), Red Sox (37-48) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Angels Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 57.27%

57.27% Angels Win Probability: 42.73%

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Miami Marlins at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MIAM

NBCS-CA and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Sandy Alcantara

Aaron Civale vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Athletics (41-46), Marlins (46-42)

Athletics (41-46), Marlins (46-42) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 55.62%

55.62% Athletics Win Probability: 44.38%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and BREW

ARID and BREW Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Brandon Woodruff

Merrill Kelly vs. Brandon Woodruff Records: Diamondbacks (43-43), Brewers (53-32)

Diamondbacks (43-43), Brewers (53-32) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 64.53%

64.53% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 35.47%

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San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SDPA

SportsNet LA and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Griffin Canning

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Griffin Canning Records: Dodgers (57-31), Padres (43-43)

Dodgers (57-31), Padres (43-43) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -255

-255 Padres Moneyline Odds: +210

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 72.24%

72.24% Padres Win Probability: 27.76%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.