Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 4
The San Diego Padres versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to catch on a Saturday MLB schedule that features plenty of compelling matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 11:05 a.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Braxton Ashcraft
- Records: Nationals (45-43), Pirates (44-44)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -164
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 62.19%
- Nationals Win Probability: 37.81%
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Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Zebby Matthews
- Records: Yankees (48-38), Twins (42-46)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -158
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 62.11%
- Twins Win Probability: 37.89%
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Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Jack Flaherty
- Records: Rangers (45-43), Tigers (38-50)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 51.66%
- Tigers Win Probability: 48.34%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Shane Bieber
- Records: Mariners (45-43), Blue Jays (41-46)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -162
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 69.14%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 30.86%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Drew Rasmussen
- Records: Astros (43-46), Rays (51-33)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -108
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 55.35%
- Astros Win Probability: 44.65%
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Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Brandon Young
- Records: Reds (40-46), Orioles (40-48)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -122
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 54.16%
- Orioles Win Probability: 45.84%
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Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick vs. Sean Burke
- Records: Guardians (46-42), White Sox (45-41)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -142
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 52.17%
- White Sox Win Probability: 47.83%
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New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Sean Manaea
- Records: Braves (50-35), Mets (36-51)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -162
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 59.56%
- Mets Win Probability: 40.44%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Kyle Leahy
- Records: Cubs (49-39), Cardinals (46-39)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -162
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 64.07%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 35.93%
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San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Rockies (35-53), Giants (36-50)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -126
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 56.83%
- Rockies Win Probability: 43.17%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Royals (35-53), Phillies (49-39)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -154
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 58.46%
- Royals Win Probability: 41.54%
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Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Samuel Aldegheri vs. Sonny Gray
- Records: Angels (36-52), Red Sox (37-48)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -158
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 57.27%
- Angels Win Probability: 42.73%
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Miami Marlins at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Athletics (41-46), Marlins (46-42)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -120
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 55.62%
- Athletics Win Probability: 44.38%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Brandon Woodruff
- Records: Diamondbacks (43-43), Brewers (53-32)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 64.53%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 35.47%
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San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Griffin Canning
- Records: Dodgers (57-31), Padres (43-43)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -255
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +210
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 72.24%
- Padres Win Probability: 27.76%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.