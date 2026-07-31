Cubs vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 31

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs versus the New York Yankees is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Yankees Game Info

Chicago Cubs (62-47) vs. New York Yankees (61-48)

Date: Friday, July 31, 2026

Friday, July 31, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and YES

Cubs vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-160) | NYY: (+148)

CHC: (-160) | NYY: (+148) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+126) | NYY: +1.5 (-152)

CHC: -1.5 (+126) | NYY: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cubs vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 7-8, 3.72 ERA vs Will Warren (Yankees) - 7-5, 4.41 ERA

The probable starters are Shota Imanaga (7-8) for the Cubs and Will Warren (7-5) for the Yankees. When Imanaga starts, his team is 7-13-0 against the spread this season. When Imanaga starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-9. When Warren starts, the Yankees have gone 10-10-0 against the spread. The Yankees have a 2-3 record in Warren's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (56.9%)

Cubs vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Cubs, New York is the underdog at +148, and Chicago is -160 playing at home.

Cubs vs Yankees Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Yankees and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. New York is -152 to cover.

Cubs vs Yankees Over/Under

Cubs versus Yankees, on July 31, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 39, or 57.4%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 11-6 when favored by -160 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 56 of their 104 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 49-55-0 in 104 games with a line this season.

The Yankees have won nine of the 20 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45%).

New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +148 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Yankees have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 106 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 46 of those games (46-57-3).

The Yankees have covered 48.1% of their games this season, going 51-55-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 117 hits and an OBP of .382, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .541. He's batting .285.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Crow-Armstrong has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .257 with 23 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .350 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 135th in slugging in MLB.

Alex Bregman is batting .248 with a .381 slugging percentage and 47 RBI this year.

Bregman heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .435 with six doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Dansby Swanson has 16 home runs, 61 RBI and a batting average of .216 this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has totaled 105 hits with a .359 on-base percentage and a .572 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Yankees. He's batting .269.

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average puts him 48th, his on-base percentage is 33rd, and he is second in slugging.

Trent Grisham is batting .216 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 47 walks. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 133rd, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 116th in slugging.

Jazz Chisholm has 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .224.

Paul Goldschmidt has 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 23 walks while batting .254.

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