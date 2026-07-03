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Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 3

In a Friday MLB schedule that includes a lot of thrilling contests, the San Diego Padres versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and CARD
  • Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Andre Pallante
  • Records: Cubs (49-38), Cardinals (45-39)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 64.41%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 35.59%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: NATS and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Mitch Keller
  • Records: Nationals (45-43), Pirates (44-44)
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 53.92%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 46.08%

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Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Mike Paredes
  • Records: Yankees (48-38), Twins (42-46)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -188
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 64.56%
  • Twins Win Probability: 35.44%

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Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: CINR and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Trevor Rogers
  • Records: Reds (40-46), Orioles (40-48)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 53.36%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 46.64%

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Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Anthony Kay
  • Records: Guardians (46-42), White Sox (45-41)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -134
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 55.67%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 44.33%

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New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and WPIX
  • Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Christian Scott
  • Records: Braves (50-35), Mets (36-51)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 56.70%
  • Mets Win Probability: 43.30%

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San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Logan Webb
  • Records: Rockies (35-53), Giants (36-50)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 65.47%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 34.53%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Nick Martínez
  • Records: Astros (43-46), Rays (51-33)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 57.01%
  • Astros Win Probability: 42.99%

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Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABTV and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Jake Bennett
  • Records: Angels (36-52), Red Sox (37-48)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
  • Angels Win Probability: 54.46%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 45.54%

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Miami Marlins at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MIAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins vs. Tyler Phillips
  • Records: Athletics (41-46), Marlins (46-42)
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 52.15%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 47.85%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Jose Cabrera vs. Kyle Harrison
  • Records: Diamondbacks (43-43), Brewers (53-32)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 64.90%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 35.10%

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San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Michael King
  • Records: Dodgers (57-31), Padres (43-43)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -245
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +200

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 69.59%
  • Padres Win Probability: 30.41%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: SEAM and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Dylan Cease
  • Records: Mariners (45-43), Blue Jays (41-46)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 55.54%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 44.46%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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