Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 3

In a Friday MLB schedule that includes a lot of thrilling contests, the San Diego Padres versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and CARD

MARQ and CARD Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Andre Pallante

David Peterson vs. Andre Pallante Records: Cubs (49-38), Cardinals (45-39)

Cubs (49-38), Cardinals (45-39) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 64.41%

64.41% Cardinals Win Probability: 35.59%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and SportsNet PT

NATS and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Mitch Keller

Foster Griffin vs. Mitch Keller Records: Nationals (45-43), Pirates (44-44)

Nationals (45-43), Pirates (44-44) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 53.92%

53.92% Nationals Win Probability: 46.08%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and MNNT

YES and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Mike Paredes

Gerrit Cole vs. Mike Paredes Records: Yankees (48-38), Twins (42-46)

Yankees (48-38), Twins (42-46) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Twins Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 64.56%

64.56% Twins Win Probability: 35.44%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and MASN

CINR and MASN Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Trevor Rogers

Brady Singer vs. Trevor Rogers Records: Reds (40-46), Orioles (40-48)

Reds (40-46), Orioles (40-48) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Reds Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 53.36%

53.36% Orioles Win Probability: 46.64%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and CHSN

CLEG and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Anthony Kay

Gavin Williams vs. Anthony Kay Records: Guardians (46-42), White Sox (45-41)

Guardians (46-42), White Sox (45-41) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 55.67%

55.67% White Sox Win Probability: 44.33%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and WPIX

BravesVsn and WPIX Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Christian Scott

Grant Holmes vs. Christian Scott Records: Braves (50-35), Mets (36-51)

Braves (50-35), Mets (36-51) Braves Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Mets Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 56.70%

56.70% Mets Win Probability: 43.30%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA

COLR and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Logan Webb

Ryan Feltner vs. Logan Webb Records: Rockies (35-53), Giants (36-50)

Rockies (35-53), Giants (36-50) Giants Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 65.47%

65.47% Rockies Win Probability: 34.53%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Nick Martínez

Spencer Arrighetti vs. Nick Martínez Records: Astros (43-46), Rays (51-33)

Astros (43-46), Rays (51-33) Astros Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Rays Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 57.01%

57.01% Astros Win Probability: 42.99%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and NESN

ABTV and NESN Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Jake Bennett

Reid Detmers vs. Jake Bennett Records: Angels (36-52), Red Sox (37-48)

Angels (36-52), Red Sox (37-48) Angels Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 54.46%

54.46% Red Sox Win Probability: 45.54%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Miami Marlins at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MIAM

NBCS-CA and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins vs. Tyler Phillips

Jack Perkins vs. Tyler Phillips Records: Athletics (41-46), Marlins (46-42)

Athletics (41-46), Marlins (46-42) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 52.15%

52.15% Marlins Win Probability: 47.85%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Jose Cabrera vs. Kyle Harrison

Jose Cabrera vs. Kyle Harrison Records: Diamondbacks (43-43), Brewers (53-32)

Diamondbacks (43-43), Brewers (53-32) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 64.90%

64.90% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 35.10%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SDPA

SportsNet LA and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Michael King

Shohei Ohtani vs. Michael King Records: Dodgers (57-31), Padres (43-43)

Dodgers (57-31), Padres (43-43) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -245

-245 Padres Moneyline Odds: +200

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 69.59%

69.59% Padres Win Probability: 30.41%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and SNET

SEAM and SNET Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Dylan Cease

Luis Castillo vs. Dylan Cease Records: Mariners (45-43), Blue Jays (41-46)

Mariners (45-43), Blue Jays (41-46) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 55.54%

55.54% Mariners Win Probability: 44.46%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.