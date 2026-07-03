Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 3
In a Friday MLB schedule that includes a lot of thrilling contests, the San Diego Padres versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Andre Pallante
- Records: Cubs (49-38), Cardinals (45-39)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 64.41%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 35.59%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Mitch Keller
- Records: Nationals (45-43), Pirates (44-44)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -142
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 53.92%
- Nationals Win Probability: 46.08%
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Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Mike Paredes
- Records: Yankees (48-38), Twins (42-46)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -188
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 64.56%
- Twins Win Probability: 35.44%
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Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Trevor Rogers
- Records: Reds (40-46), Orioles (40-48)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -120
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 53.36%
- Orioles Win Probability: 46.64%
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Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Anthony Kay
- Records: Guardians (46-42), White Sox (45-41)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -134
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 55.67%
- White Sox Win Probability: 44.33%
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New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and WPIX
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs. Christian Scott
- Records: Braves (50-35), Mets (36-51)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -116
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 56.70%
- Mets Win Probability: 43.30%
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San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Logan Webb
- Records: Rockies (35-53), Giants (36-50)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -156
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 65.47%
- Rockies Win Probability: 34.53%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Nick Martínez
- Records: Astros (43-46), Rays (51-33)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -108
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 57.01%
- Astros Win Probability: 42.99%
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Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Jake Bennett
- Records: Angels (36-52), Red Sox (37-48)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -112
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 54.46%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 45.54%
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Miami Marlins at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins vs. Tyler Phillips
- Records: Athletics (41-46), Marlins (46-42)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -130
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 52.15%
- Marlins Win Probability: 47.85%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Jose Cabrera vs. Kyle Harrison
- Records: Diamondbacks (43-43), Brewers (53-32)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -162
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 64.90%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 35.10%
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San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Michael King
- Records: Dodgers (57-31), Padres (43-43)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -245
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +200
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 69.59%
- Padres Win Probability: 30.41%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: Mariners (45-43), Blue Jays (41-46)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -124
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 55.54%
- Mariners Win Probability: 44.46%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.