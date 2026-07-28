Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 29
In a Wednesday MLB schedule that has a lot of thrilling matchups, the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Marlins (55-54), Phillies (57-52)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -172
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 53.91%
- Phillies Win Probability: 46.09%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Pirates (55-54), Diamondbacks (57-52)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -142
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 65.09%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 34.91%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Trey Yesavage
- Records: Nationals (55-54), Blue Jays (50-59)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -120
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 55.87%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.13%
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Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. AJ Smith-Shawver
- Records: Mets (46-62), Braves (62-45)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -112
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 51.54%
- Braves Win Probability: 48.46%
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Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Trevor Rogers
- Records: Tigers (51-58), Orioles (53-56)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -190
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 66.88%
- Orioles Win Probability: 33.12%
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Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Thomas Pannone
- Records: Giants (46-62), Brewers (67-41)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -116
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 56.50%
- Brewers Win Probability: 43.50%
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Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hart vs. Gabriel Hughes
- Records: Padres (55-53), Rockies (42-67)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -184
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 65.29%
- Rockies Win Probability: 34.71%
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Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Legumina vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Rays (63-44), Rangers (55-53)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -142
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 55.74%
- Rangers Win Probability: 44.26%
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Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs. Chris Sale
- Records: Mets (46-62), Braves (62-45)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -176
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +148
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 57.52%
- Mets Win Probability: 42.48%
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Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Joey Cantillo
- Records: Reds (50-56), Guardians (55-54)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -136
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 54.24%
- Guardians Win Probability: 45.76%
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New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network and CHSN and Amazon Prime Video
- Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Cam Schlittler
- Records: White Sox (55-51), Yankees (61-46)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -148
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 55.12%
- White Sox Win Probability: 44.88%
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Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Randy Dobnak
- Records: Twins (54-54), Royals (45-63)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -198
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 70.16%
- Royals Win Probability: 29.84%
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Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Matthew Boyd
- Records: Cardinals (53-54), Cubs (61-46)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -112
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 54.43%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 45.57%
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Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs. Hayden Wesneski
- Records: Angels (42-66), Astros (54-55)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -134
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 54.49%
- Angels Win Probability: 45.51%
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Boston Red Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Patrick Sandoval
- Records: Athletics (45-62), Red Sox (55-51)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -156
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 52.28%
- Athletics Win Probability: 47.72%
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Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Emerson Hancock
- Records: Dodgers (67-40), Mariners (53-55)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -178
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 58.49%
- Mariners Win Probability: 41.51%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.