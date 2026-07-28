Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 29

In a Wednesday MLB schedule that has a lot of thrilling matchups, the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and NBCS-PH

MIAM and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Jesús Luzardo

Ryan Gusto vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Marlins (55-54), Phillies (57-52)

Marlins (55-54), Phillies (57-52) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 53.91%

53.91% Phillies Win Probability: 46.09%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ARID

SportsNet PT and ARID Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Jared Jones vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Pirates (55-54), Diamondbacks (57-52)

Pirates (55-54), Diamondbacks (57-52) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 65.09%

65.09% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 34.91%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and SNET

NATS and SNET Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Trey Yesavage

Zack Littell vs. Trey Yesavage Records: Nationals (55-54), Blue Jays (50-59)

Nationals (55-54), Blue Jays (50-59) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 55.87%

55.87% Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.13%

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Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and BravesVsn

SNY and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. AJ Smith-Shawver

Sean Manaea vs. AJ Smith-Shawver Records: Mets (46-62), Braves (62-45)

Mets (46-62), Braves (62-45) Braves Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Mets Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 51.54%

51.54% Braves Win Probability: 48.46%

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Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and MASN

DSN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Trevor Rogers

Tarik Skubal vs. Trevor Rogers Records: Tigers (51-58), Orioles (53-56)

Tigers (51-58), Orioles (53-56) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 66.88%

66.88% Orioles Win Probability: 33.12%

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Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BREW

NBCS-BA and BREW Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Thomas Pannone

Logan Webb vs. Thomas Pannone Records: Giants (46-62), Brewers (67-41)

Giants (46-62), Brewers (67-41) Giants Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Brewers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 56.50%

56.50% Brewers Win Probability: 43.50%

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Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and COLR

SDPA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hart vs. Gabriel Hughes

Kyle Hart vs. Gabriel Hughes Records: Padres (55-53), Rockies (42-67)

Padres (55-53), Rockies (42-67) Padres Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 65.29%

65.29% Rockies Win Probability: 34.71%

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Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and RSN

RAYS and RSN Probable Pitchers: Casey Legumina vs. MacKenzie Gore

Casey Legumina vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Rays (63-44), Rangers (55-53)

Rays (63-44), Rangers (55-53) Rays Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 55.74%

55.74% Rangers Win Probability: 44.26%

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Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and BravesVsn

SNY and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs. Chris Sale

Christian Scott vs. Chris Sale Records: Mets (46-62), Braves (62-45)

Mets (46-62), Braves (62-45) Braves Moneyline Odds: -176

-176 Mets Moneyline Odds: +148

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 57.52%

57.52% Mets Win Probability: 42.48%

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Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and CLEG

CINR and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Joey Cantillo

Brady Singer vs. Joey Cantillo Records: Reds (50-56), Guardians (55-54)

Reds (50-56), Guardians (55-54) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Reds Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 54.24%

54.24% Guardians Win Probability: 45.76%

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New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: MLB Network and CHSN and Amazon Prime Video

MLB Network and CHSN and Amazon Prime Video Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Cam Schlittler

Davis Martin vs. Cam Schlittler Records: White Sox (55-51), Yankees (61-46)

White Sox (55-51), Yankees (61-46) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 55.12%

55.12% White Sox Win Probability: 44.88%

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Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and ROYL

MNNT and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Randy Dobnak

Joe Ryan vs. Randy Dobnak Records: Twins (54-54), Royals (45-63)

Twins (54-54), Royals (45-63) Twins Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Royals Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 70.16%

70.16% Royals Win Probability: 29.84%

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Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and MARQ

CARD and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Matthew Boyd

Dustin May vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Cardinals (53-54), Cubs (61-46)

Cardinals (53-54), Cubs (61-46) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 54.43%

54.43% Cardinals Win Probability: 45.57%

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Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and SCHN

ABTV and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs. Hayden Wesneski

Grayson Rodriguez vs. Hayden Wesneski Records: Angels (42-66), Astros (54-55)

Angels (42-66), Astros (54-55) Astros Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Angels Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 54.49%

54.49% Angels Win Probability: 45.51%

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Boston Red Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NESN

NBCS-CA and NESN Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Patrick Sandoval

Jacob Lopez vs. Patrick Sandoval Records: Athletics (45-62), Red Sox (55-51)

Athletics (45-62), Red Sox (55-51) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 52.28%

52.28% Athletics Win Probability: 47.72%

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Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SEAM

SportsNet LA and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Emerson Hancock

Eric Lauer vs. Emerson Hancock Records: Dodgers (67-40), Mariners (53-55)

Dodgers (67-40), Mariners (53-55) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 58.49%

58.49% Mariners Win Probability: 41.51%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.