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Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 29

In a Wednesday MLB schedule that has a lot of thrilling matchups, the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Jesús Luzardo
  • Records: Marlins (55-54), Phillies (57-52)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 53.91%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 46.09%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
  • Records: Pirates (55-54), Diamondbacks (57-52)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 65.09%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 34.91%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: NATS and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Trey Yesavage
  • Records: Nationals (55-54), Blue Jays (50-59)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 55.87%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.13%

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Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and BravesVsn
  • Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. AJ Smith-Shawver
  • Records: Mets (46-62), Braves (62-45)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 51.54%
  • Braves Win Probability: 48.46%

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Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Trevor Rogers
  • Records: Tigers (51-58), Orioles (53-56)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -190
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 66.88%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 33.12%

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Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Thomas Pannone
  • Records: Giants (46-62), Brewers (67-41)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 56.50%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 43.50%

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Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hart vs. Gabriel Hughes
  • Records: Padres (55-53), Rockies (42-67)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 65.29%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 34.71%

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Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Casey Legumina vs. MacKenzie Gore
  • Records: Rays (63-44), Rangers (55-53)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 55.74%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 44.26%

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Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and BravesVsn
  • Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs. Chris Sale
  • Records: Mets (46-62), Braves (62-45)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -176
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +148

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 57.52%
  • Mets Win Probability: 42.48%

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Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: CINR and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Joey Cantillo
  • Records: Reds (50-56), Guardians (55-54)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 54.24%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 45.76%

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New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network and CHSN and Amazon Prime Video
  • Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Cam Schlittler
  • Records: White Sox (55-51), Yankees (61-46)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -148
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 55.12%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 44.88%

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Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Randy Dobnak
  • Records: Twins (54-54), Royals (45-63)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -198
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 70.16%
  • Royals Win Probability: 29.84%

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Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Matthew Boyd
  • Records: Cardinals (53-54), Cubs (61-46)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 54.43%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 45.57%

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Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABTV and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs. Hayden Wesneski
  • Records: Angels (42-66), Astros (54-55)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 54.49%
  • Angels Win Probability: 45.51%

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Boston Red Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Patrick Sandoval
  • Records: Athletics (45-62), Red Sox (55-51)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 52.28%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 47.72%

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Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SEAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Emerson Hancock
  • Records: Dodgers (67-40), Mariners (53-55)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -178
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 58.49%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 41.51%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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