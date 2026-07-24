Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 24
Today's MLB lineup includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Chicago Cubs taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Brewers (64-38), Rockies (41-63)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -240
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +198
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 73.19%
- Rockies Win Probability: 26.81%
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Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones vs. Matthew Boyd
- Records: Pirates (53-50), Cubs (57-45)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -122
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 52.93%
- Cubs Win Probability: 47.07%
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Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Beck Way
- Records: Tigers (49-54), Royals (43-61)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -290
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +235
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 67.78%
- Royals Win Probability: 32.22%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Carson Palmquist vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Nationals (52-51), Diamondbacks (54-49)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -122
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 56.72%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 43.28%
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New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Will Warren
- Records: Phillies (56-47), Yankees (57-45)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -120
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 51.30%
- Yankees Win Probability: 48.70%
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Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Grant Holmes
- Records: Orioles (50-53), Braves (60-42)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -118
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 51.71%
- Braves Win Probability: 48.29%
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San Diego Padres at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: vs. German Marquez
- Records: Marlins (52-51), Padres (50-53)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -136
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 66.42%
- Padres Win Probability: 33.58%
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Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Joey Cantillo
- Records: Rays (59-43), Guardians (54-50)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -134
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 60.13%
- Guardians Win Probability: 39.87%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: WPIX and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Roki Sasaki
- Records: Mets (43-60), Dodgers (65-38)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 52.44%
- Mets Win Probability: 47.56%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+ and TVA Sports
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval vs. Trey Yesavage
- Records: Red Sox (52-49), Blue Jays (47-56)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -122
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 56.20%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.80%
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Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Spencer Arrighetti
- Records: White Sox (54-47), Astros (50-54)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -136
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 58.87%
- Astros Win Probability: 41.13%
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Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: CW33 and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Bryce Miller
- Records: Rangers (51-51), Mariners (51-52)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -118
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 50.61%
- Mariners Win Probability: 49.39%
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Athletics at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Jacob Lopez
- Records: Twins (51-53), Athletics (43-59)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -148
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 56.23%
- Athletics Win Probability: 43.77%
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Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Rhett Lowder
- Records: Cardinals (52-50), Reds (47-54)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -164
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 61.15%
- Reds Win Probability: 38.85%
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Los Angeles Angels at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Grayson Rodriguez
- Records: Giants (42-60), Angels (41-62)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -180
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 65.48%
- Angels Win Probability: 34.52%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.