Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 24

Today's MLB lineup includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Chicago Cubs taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and COLR

BREW and COLR Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Shane Drohan vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Brewers (64-38), Rockies (41-63)

Brewers (64-38), Rockies (41-63) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 73.19%

73.19% Rockies Win Probability: 26.81%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MARQ

SportsNet PT and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones vs. Matthew Boyd

Jared Jones vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Pirates (53-50), Cubs (57-45)

Pirates (53-50), Cubs (57-45) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 52.93%

52.93% Cubs Win Probability: 47.07%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and ROYL

DSN and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Beck Way

Tarik Skubal vs. Beck Way Records: Tigers (49-54), Royals (43-61)

Tigers (49-54), Royals (43-61) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -290

-290 Royals Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 67.78%

67.78% Royals Win Probability: 32.22%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona Diamondbacks at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and ARID

NATS and ARID Probable Pitchers: Carson Palmquist vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Carson Palmquist vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Nationals (52-51), Diamondbacks (54-49)

Nationals (52-51), Diamondbacks (54-49) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 56.72%

56.72% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 43.28%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Will Warren

Jesús Luzardo vs. Will Warren Records: Phillies (56-47), Yankees (57-45)

Phillies (56-47), Yankees (57-45) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 51.30%

51.30% Yankees Win Probability: 48.70%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and BravesVsn

MASN and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Grant Holmes

Trevor Rogers vs. Grant Holmes Records: Orioles (50-53), Braves (60-42)

Orioles (50-53), Braves (60-42) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Braves Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 51.71%

51.71% Braves Win Probability: 48.29%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and SDPA

MIAM and SDPA Probable Pitchers: vs. German Marquez

vs. German Marquez Records: Marlins (52-51), Padres (50-53)

Marlins (52-51), Padres (50-53) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Padres Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 66.42%

66.42% Padres Win Probability: 33.58%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and CLEG

RAYS and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Joey Cantillo

Shane McClanahan vs. Joey Cantillo Records: Rays (59-43), Guardians (54-50)

Rays (59-43), Guardians (54-50) Rays Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 60.13%

60.13% Guardians Win Probability: 39.87%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: WPIX and SportsNet LA

WPIX and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs. Roki Sasaki

Sean Manaea vs. Roki Sasaki Records: Mets (43-60), Dodgers (65-38)

Mets (43-60), Dodgers (65-38) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Mets Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 52.44%

52.44% Mets Win Probability: 47.56%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: Apple TV+ and TVA Sports

Apple TV+ and TVA Sports Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval vs. Trey Yesavage

Patrick Sandoval vs. Trey Yesavage Records: Red Sox (52-49), Blue Jays (47-56)

Red Sox (52-49), Blue Jays (47-56) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 56.20%

56.20% Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.80%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and SCHN

CHSN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Spencer Arrighetti

Davis Martin vs. Spencer Arrighetti Records: White Sox (54-47), Astros (50-54)

White Sox (54-47), Astros (50-54) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Astros Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 58.87%

58.87% Astros Win Probability: 41.13%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: CW33 and SEAM

CW33 and SEAM Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Bryce Miller

MacKenzie Gore vs. Bryce Miller Records: Rangers (51-51), Mariners (51-52)

Rangers (51-51), Mariners (51-52) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 50.61%

50.61% Mariners Win Probability: 49.39%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Athletics at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and NBCS-CA

MNNT and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Jacob Lopez

Zebby Matthews vs. Jacob Lopez Records: Twins (51-53), Athletics (43-59)

Twins (51-53), Athletics (43-59) Twins Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 56.23%

56.23% Athletics Win Probability: 43.77%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and CINR

CARD and CINR Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Rhett Lowder

Dustin May vs. Rhett Lowder Records: Cardinals (52-50), Reds (47-54)

Cardinals (52-50), Reds (47-54) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Reds Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 61.15%

61.15% Reds Win Probability: 38.85%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ABTV

NBCS-BA and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Grayson Rodriguez

Logan Webb vs. Grayson Rodriguez Records: Giants (42-60), Angels (41-62)

Giants (42-60), Angels (41-62) Giants Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Angels Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 65.48%

65.48% Angels Win Probability: 34.52%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.