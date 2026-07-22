MLB
Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 23
The San Diego Padres versus the Atlanta Braves is a game to watch on a Thursday MLB schedule that includes a lot of compelling contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Griffin Canning
- Records: Braves (58-42), Padres (50-51)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -225
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +188
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 69.04%
- Padres Win Probability: 30.96%
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Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Guardians (54-48), Twins (49-53)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 51.49%
- Guardians Win Probability: 48.51%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Ian Seymour
- Records: Blue Jays (46-55), Rays (58-42)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -110
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 65.66%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 34.34%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 5:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Brandon Pfaadt
- Records: Cardinals (51-49), Diamondbacks (52-49)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -126
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 57.20%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.80%
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Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network and DSN and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton vs. Randy Dobnak
- Records: Tigers (47-54), Royals (43-60)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -198
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 65.51%
- Royals Win Probability: 34.49%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.