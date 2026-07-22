Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 23

The San Diego Padres versus the Atlanta Braves is a game to watch on a Thursday MLB schedule that includes a lot of compelling contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and SDPA

BravesVsn and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Griffin Canning

Chris Sale vs. Griffin Canning Records: Braves (58-42), Padres (50-51)

Braves (58-42), Padres (50-51) Braves Moneyline Odds: -225

-225 Padres Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 69.04%

69.04% Padres Win Probability: 30.96%

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Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT

CLEG and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Taj Bradley

Gavin Williams vs. Taj Bradley Records: Guardians (54-48), Twins (49-53)

Guardians (54-48), Twins (49-53) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Twins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 51.49%

51.49% Guardians Win Probability: 48.51%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and RAYS

SNET and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Ian Seymour

Shane Bieber vs. Ian Seymour Records: Blue Jays (46-55), Rays (58-42)

Blue Jays (46-55), Rays (58-42) Rays Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 65.66%

65.66% Blue Jays Win Probability: 34.34%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 5:15 p.m. ET

5:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and ARID

CARD and ARID Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Michael McGreevy vs. Brandon Pfaadt Records: Cardinals (51-49), Diamondbacks (52-49)

Cardinals (51-49), Diamondbacks (52-49) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 57.20%

57.20% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.80%

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Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: MLB Network and DSN and ROYL

MLB Network and DSN and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton vs. Randy Dobnak

Troy Melton vs. Randy Dobnak Records: Tigers (47-54), Royals (43-60)

Tigers (47-54), Royals (43-60) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Royals Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 65.51%

65.51% Royals Win Probability: 34.49%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.