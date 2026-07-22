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Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 23

The San Diego Padres versus the Atlanta Braves is a game to watch on a Thursday MLB schedule that includes a lot of compelling contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Griffin Canning
  • Records: Braves (58-42), Padres (50-51)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -225
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 69.04%
  • Padres Win Probability: 30.96%

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Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Taj Bradley
  • Records: Guardians (54-48), Twins (49-53)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 51.49%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 48.51%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Ian Seymour
  • Records: Blue Jays (46-55), Rays (58-42)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 65.66%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 34.34%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 5:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Brandon Pfaadt
  • Records: Cardinals (51-49), Diamondbacks (52-49)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 57.20%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.80%

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Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network and DSN and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton vs. Randy Dobnak
  • Records: Tigers (47-54), Royals (43-60)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -198
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 65.51%
  • Royals Win Probability: 34.49%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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