MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Nationals vs. Rockies, 3:11 p.m. ET

To Record A Run To Record A Run Jake McCarthy -140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jake McCarthy has taken over leadoff duties against RHPs, and that pushes me toward this prop.

The Colorado Rockies are at Coors today versus Cade Cavalli. With a 3.78 ERA and 26.2% strikeout rate, Cavalli is in the midst of a breakout year. I’m not fully buying in yet, though, as his swinging-strike rate of 10.7% hints at his K rate being a bit too high, and his expected ERA of 4.14 isn’t quite as great as his actual ERA.

Lefties have given Cavalli a brutal time, with the Washington Nationals‘ righty surrendering a .345 wOBA in the split.

McCarthy has a .355 wOBA with the platoon advantage this season and has been in a good groove of late, producing a .430 wOBA over his last 35 plate appearances. He’s scored seven runs over his last eight starts, and I like these odds on him to score again this afternoon at Coors.

Pirates vs. Yankees, 7:06 p.m. ET

Bubba Chandler - Strikeouts Bubba Chandler Over Jul 22 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Bubba Chandler has been tough to pin down in his rookie season as he’s been volatile and really struggled with walks (13.1% walk rate). That could lead to a rough night against the New York Yankees in the Bronx. However, in spite of some very valid concerns, I think there are some reasons to back him to notch at least five Ks.

Chandler is still far from consistent but has been better overall lately, pitching to a 21.1% K rate, 10.3% walk rate and 3.58 FIP over his last nine starts. He’s punched out at least five in six of those nine starts, including five outings of at least six Ks.

Also, this isn’t as bad of a matchup as you might think. The Yanks’ offense sits next to last in wOBA over the last 30 days (.276) and has the highest K rate (28.4%) in that time. The Yankees might also roll out a slightly weaker lineup than usual given that this is the second game of a doubleheader.

White Sox vs. Rangers, 8:06 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Wyatt Langford -135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Wyatt Langford to amass at least two H/R/RBI is my favorite prop of the day.

Langford is at home — where he’s been excellent (.395 wOBA) — and taking on lefty Anthony Kay. In addition to being really good at home, Langford has been strong with the platoon advantage, generating a .361 wOBA and 46.3% fly-ball rate versus southpaws.

Kay has been mostly meh this year, pitching to a 4.70 SIERA. Righty bats have demolished him to the tune of a .367 wOBA and 1.46 homers per nine.

On a night when the Texas Rangers can have some offensive success, Langford — who is projected to be atop the order — can be a big part of things.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.