Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Boston Red Sox playing the Baltimore Orioles.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Red Sox vs Orioles Game Info

Boston Red Sox (51-48) vs. Baltimore Orioles (49-52)

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and MASN

Red Sox vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-158) | BAL: (+134)

BOS: (-158) | BAL: (+134) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+128) | BAL: +1.5 (-154)

BOS: -1.5 (+128) | BAL: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Red Sox) vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 6-9, 0.00 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Bradish (6-9, 2.53), while the Red Sox's starter for this game has not been announced. The Orioles have gone 9-10-0 ATS in Bradish's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Bradish's starts this season, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (50.1%)

Red Sox vs Orioles Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -158 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +134 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Orioles Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Orioles. The Red Sox are +128 to cover, and the Orioles are -154.

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Orioles game on July 22, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 31 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 6-4 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -158 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 43 of their 97 opportunities.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 46-51-0 in 97 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have a 22-25 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.8% of those games).

Baltimore has gone 3-5 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (37.5%).

The Orioles have played in 100 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-43-3).

The Orioles have covered 51% of their games this season, going 51-49-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras leads Boston in OBP (.384) and total hits (94) this season. He's batting .289 batting average while slugging .557.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Contreras hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu has 21 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 41 walks. He's batting .267 and slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 54th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela has an OPS of .758, fueled by an OBP of .326 and a team-best slugging percentage of .433 this season.

Rafaela has recorded a hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .256 with five doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Caleb Durbin is batting .236 with a .299 OBP and 42 RBI for Boston this season.

Durbin heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a home run and three RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has racked up 92 hits, a team-high for the Orioles. He's batting .246 and slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 95th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward's .386 OBP and .361 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .251.

He is currently 81st in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Gunnar Henderson has accumulated a slugging percentage of .402, a team-best for the Orioles.

Samuel Basallo is hitting .241 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 26 walks.

Red Sox vs Orioles Head to Head

7/20/2026: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/4/2026: 8-2 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-2 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/3/2026: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/2/2026: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/26/2026: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/25/2026: 17-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

17-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/24/2026: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/28/2025: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/27/2025: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/26/2025: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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