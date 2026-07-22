NRFI Picks Today: 3 NRFI Best Bets for Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Picks: No Run First Inning Bets for Today

Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs. Logan Henderson (2:11 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Jul 22 6:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is my favorite NRFI on the board.

Christian Scott has quietly been excellent for New York, entering Wednesday with a 2.87 ERA and 72 strikeouts, while Logan Henderson has matched him with a 2.97 ERA through his first 33.1 innings.

Both pitchers attack the strike zone and have enough swing-and-miss stuff to neutralize hitters before lineups turn over.

The Mets have been one of the least consistent offenses in baseball this season and have struggled to generate early offense. Milwaukee is the better lineup, but Scott has allowed very little hard contact this year.

American Family Field can boost home runs, but this matchup is driven by two quality starters rather than offensive firepower.

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Emerson Hancock (3:41 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Jul 22 7:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Singer's overall 4.56 ERA doesn't jump off the page, but he still generates plenty of ground balls and is capable of quick innings when he's locating his sinker. He’s also been cooking of late, pitching to a 2.33 ERA over his past three outings.

The bigger reason I like this game is Emerson Hancock. Hancock owns a 3.17 ERA with 94 strikeouts and has been much more reliable than his early-career numbers would suggest.

Another key factor here is T-Mobile Park, one of the better run-suppressing stadiums in baseball.

All in all, I like these pitchers to put up a zero in the first frame.

Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Max Fried (7:06 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Jul 22 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Max Fried returns to the New York Yankees after a two-month stint on the injured list with a 3.21 ERA, 2.71 FIP, 1.01 WHIP, and just one home run allowed in 61.2 innings before the injury. He's expected to be on a pitch count (around 60 pitches), but that isn't a major concern for an NRFI since we're asking him to record just three outs.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been one of baseball's better offensive clubs this season, ranking near the top of the league in batting average and runs scored, so this isn't an easy matchup. However, Fried is exactly the type of pitcher who can neutralize aggressive lineups early. His mix of a sinker, sweeping slider, and curveball consistently produces weak contact and keeps hitters from elevating the baseball.

On the other side, Bubba Chandler has endured an up-and-down rookie campaign, carrying a 4.77 ERA with 85 strikeouts in 94.1 innings. The ERA doesn't jump off the page, but his raw stuff certainly does. Chandler's upper-90s fastball and swing-and-miss slider give him legitimate strikeout upside, which is exactly what you want in an NRFI bet. The biggest concern has been his command, as he's issued 55 walks, so avoiding a free pass to the Yankees' leadoff hitter will be critical.

There's also a situational angle working in favor of the NRFI. This is the second game of a day-night doubleheader after Tuesday's rainout, so both sides could roll out weakened lineups.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.