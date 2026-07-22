Tigers vs. Cubs Prediction, Picks Today: Best Bets and Props for July 22, 2026

Cubs vs. Tigers Picks in Summary

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today for this matchup?

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Cubs vs Tigers Picks, Prediction, Best Bets

Moneyline Chicago Cubs Jul 23 12:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is my favorite bet of the game.

The Chicago Cubs have been one of the better home teams in the National League and enters the finale with momentum after Tuesday's 11-2 win. Colin Rea hasn't been dominant, but he's given the Cubs a chance to win nearly every time he takes the ball. Even though he owns a 4.41 ERA in July, he continues to limit walks and pitch efficiently enough to keep Chicago in games, which is exactly what the short-handed Cubs’ staff needs from Rea.

The Detroit Tigers counter with Keider Montero, who has shown flashes of upside. He tossed seven scoreless innings in his last start before moving to the bullpen, but this is his first return to the rotation after several relief appearances. That uncertainty, combined with facing one of the NL’s deeper lineups at Wrigley Field, makes for a difficult assignment.

Chicago's lineup has been swinging the bat extremely well. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Michael Busch, Ian Happ and Michael Conforto all contributed during Tuesday's offensive explosion, and the Cubs continue to generate traffic throughout the lineup. I think Chicago can do enough offensively to win this game.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Pete Crow-Armstrong -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Pete Crow-Armstrong continues to be the engine of the Cubs' offense.

His combination of power and speed makes him one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball, and he's been squaring the ball up consistently of late, producing a .452 wOBA over his last 77 plate appearances.

Against a right-hander like Montero, PCA should have multiple opportunities to do damage as he’s hitting near the top of Chicago's lineup. With his pop and wheels, PCA can cash this bet in one swing.

Montero has quality stuff, but he'll need to navigate one of baseball's deepest lineups while returning to the rotation.

MLB Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.