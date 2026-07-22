WNBA Picks Today: 4 WNBA Best Bets & Player Props for Wednesday, July 22, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm

Kayla McBride has been one of the hottest scorers in the WNBA, earning Western Conference Player of the Week honors after averaging 28.3 points while leading Minnesota to a perfect 3-0 week. She has also been the Lynx's leading scorer in eight consecutive games.

McBride has scored 20 or more points in six straight games, showing both the volume and efficiency needed to reach this milestone. Rather than laying juice on a standard points prop, the 20+ points alternate line at +122 provides plus-money odds for a player in elite offensive form.

Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty

The Liberty finally halted a four-game losing streak with a dramatic 99-98 overtime victory over Dallas, a win that could provide momentum heading into the All-Star break. Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu continue to lead one of the league's most talented rosters, and New York now returns home to face a Chicago team that stands at 9-17.

New York has the talent advantage on both ends of the floor, and with confidence restored after Monday's comeback win, the Liberty are in a strong position to win comfortably.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics

Las Vegas enters Wednesday at 18-7, continuing to establish itself as one of the WNBA's premier teams behind A'ja Wilson and a veteran core. Washington has been competitive this season (13-12 overall), but the Mystics have struggled against the league's elite teams.

The Aces have consistently separated themselves with their defense and experience in big games, making them the stronger ATS side in this matchup.

Dallas Wings vs. Portland Fire

Dallas saw its winning streak snapped in overtime against New York, but the Wings have still been one of the WNBA's hottest teams over the past month and they didn’t have star guard Paige Bueckers versus the Liberty.

Portland has been a pleasant surprise in its inaugural season, yet it continues to rank near the bottom of the league defensively.

If Dallas gets another strong performance from its backcourt, the Wings have a favorable matchup against a defense that has struggled to slow opposing offenses consistently. Plus, Bueckers will likely return today.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.