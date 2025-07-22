Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 23
The New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays is a game to catch on a Wednesday MLB schedule that features a lot of compelling matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Nick Lodolo
- Records: Nationals (40-60), Reds (52-49)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -138
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 53.47%
- Nationals Win Probability: 46.53%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Diego Padres at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: Marlins (46-53), Padres (55-45)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -146
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 60.08%
- Marlins Win Probability: 39.92%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Justin Verlander
- Records: Braves (44-55), Giants (52-49)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -172
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 58.35%
- Giants Win Probability: 41.65%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Troy Melton
- Records: Pirates (40-61), Tigers (60-41)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -134
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 55.16%
- Pirates Win Probability: 44.84%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs.
- Records: Mets (57-44), Angels (49-51)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 71.26%
- Angels Win Probability: 28.74%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Seth Lugo
- Records: Cubs (59-41), Royals (49-52)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 58.09%
- Royals Win Probability: 41.91%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Andre Pallante
- Records: Rockies (24-76), Cardinals (52-49)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -194
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +162
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 63.04%
- Rockies Win Probability: 36.96%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Brandon Walter
- Records: Diamondbacks (50-51), Astros (58-42)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 50.37%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 49.63%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Quinn Priester
- Records: Mariners (53-47), Brewers (60-40)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -136
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 53.96%
- Brewers Win Probability: 46.04%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Chris Paddack
- Records: Dodgers (59-42), Twins (48-52)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -215
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 56.71%
- Twins Win Probability: 43.29%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Zach Eflin
- Records: Guardians (49-50), Orioles (44-55)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 50.35%
- Guardians Win Probability: 49.65%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Lucas Giolito
- Records: Phillies (57-43), Red Sox (54-48)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -154
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 60.69%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 39.31%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and Amazon Prime Video
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Max Fried
- Records: Blue Jays (59-41), Yankees (55-45)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -144
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 57.22%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 42.78%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Jonathan Cannon
- Records: Rays (52-49), White Sox (36-65)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -200
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 65.75%
- White Sox Win Probability: 34.25%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Athletics at Texas Rangers
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. JP Sears
- Records: Rangers (51-50), Athletics (42-60)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 57.40%
- Athletics Win Probability: 42.60%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.