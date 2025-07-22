FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Wednesday's MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 23

The New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays is a game to catch on a Wednesday MLB schedule that features a lot of compelling matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Nick Lodolo
  • Records: Nationals (40-60), Reds (52-49)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 53.47%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 46.53%

San Diego Padres at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Dylan Cease
  • Records: Marlins (46-53), Padres (55-45)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 60.08%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 39.92%

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Justin Verlander
  • Records: Braves (44-55), Giants (52-49)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 58.35%
  • Giants Win Probability: 41.65%

Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSDET
  • Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Troy Melton
  • Records: Pirates (40-61), Tigers (60-41)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 55.16%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 44.84%

Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs.
  • Records: Mets (57-44), Angels (49-51)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 71.26%
  • Angels Win Probability: 28.74%

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Seth Lugo
  • Records: Cubs (59-41), Royals (49-52)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 58.09%
  • Royals Win Probability: 41.91%

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and FDSMW
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Andre Pallante
  • Records: Rockies (24-76), Cardinals (52-49)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -194
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +162

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 63.04%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 36.96%

Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Brandon Walter
  • Records: Diamondbacks (50-51), Astros (58-42)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 50.37%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 49.63%

Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Quinn Priester
  • Records: Mariners (53-47), Brewers (60-40)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 53.96%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 46.04%

Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Chris Paddack
  • Records: Dodgers (59-42), Twins (48-52)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -215
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 56.71%
  • Twins Win Probability: 43.29%

Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Zach Eflin
  • Records: Guardians (49-50), Orioles (44-55)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
  • Orioles Win Probability: 50.35%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 49.65%

Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Lucas Giolito
  • Records: Phillies (57-43), Red Sox (54-48)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 60.69%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 39.31%

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and Amazon Prime Video
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Max Fried
  • Records: Blue Jays (59-41), Yankees (55-45)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 57.22%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 42.78%

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Jonathan Cannon
  • Records: Rays (52-49), White Sox (36-65)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -200
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 65.75%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 34.25%

Athletics at Texas Rangers

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. JP Sears
  • Records: Rangers (51-50), Athletics (42-60)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 57.40%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 42.60%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

