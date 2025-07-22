Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 23

The New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays is a game to catch on a Wednesday MLB schedule that features a lot of compelling matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and FDSOH

MLB Network, MASN and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Nick Lodolo

Mike Soroka vs. Nick Lodolo Records: Nationals (40-60), Reds (52-49)

Nationals (40-60), Reds (52-49) Reds Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 53.47%

53.47% Nationals Win Probability: 46.53%

San Diego Padres at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and SDPA

FDSFL and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Dylan Cease

Sandy Alcantara vs. Dylan Cease Records: Marlins (46-53), Padres (55-45)

Marlins (46-53), Padres (55-45) Padres Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 60.08%

60.08% Marlins Win Probability: 39.92%

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and NBCS-BA

MLB Network, FDSSO and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Justin Verlander

Spencer Strider vs. Justin Verlander Records: Braves (44-55), Giants (52-49)

Braves (44-55), Giants (52-49) Braves Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Giants Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 58.35%

58.35% Giants Win Probability: 41.65%

Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSDET

SportsNet PT and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter vs. Troy Melton

Bailey Falter vs. Troy Melton Records: Pirates (40-61), Tigers (60-41)

Pirates (40-61), Tigers (60-41) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 55.16%

55.16% Pirates Win Probability: 44.84%

Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and FDSW

SNY and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea vs.

Sean Manaea vs. Records: Mets (57-44), Angels (49-51)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 71.26%

71.26% Angels Win Probability: 28.74%

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSKC

MARQ and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Seth Lugo

Colin Rea vs. Seth Lugo Records: Cubs (59-41), Royals (49-52)

Cubs (59-41), Royals (49-52) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Royals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 58.09%

58.09% Royals Win Probability: 41.91%

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and FDSMW

COLR and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Andre Pallante

Kyle Freeland vs. Andre Pallante Records: Rockies (24-76), Cardinals (52-49)

Rockies (24-76), Cardinals (52-49) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -194

-194 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +162

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 63.04%

63.04% Rockies Win Probability: 36.96%

Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: MLB Network, ARID and SCHN

MLB Network, ARID and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Brandon Walter

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Brandon Walter Records: Diamondbacks (50-51), Astros (58-42)

Diamondbacks (50-51), Astros (58-42) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Astros Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 50.37%

50.37% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 49.63%

Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSWI

ROOT Sports NW and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Quinn Priester

Luis Castillo vs. Quinn Priester Records: Mariners (53-47), Brewers (60-40)

Mariners (53-47), Brewers (60-40) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 53.96%

53.96% Brewers Win Probability: 46.04%

Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and MNNT

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Chris Paddack

Tyler Glasnow vs. Chris Paddack Records: Dodgers (59-42), Twins (48-52)

Dodgers (59-42), Twins (48-52) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Twins Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 56.71%

56.71% Twins Win Probability: 43.29%

Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and MASN2

CLEG and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Zach Eflin

Slade Cecconi vs. Zach Eflin Records: Guardians (49-50), Orioles (44-55)

Guardians (49-50), Orioles (44-55) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 50.35%

50.35% Guardians Win Probability: 49.65%

Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Lucas Giolito

Jesús Luzardo vs. Lucas Giolito Records: Phillies (57-43), Red Sox (54-48)

Phillies (57-43), Red Sox (54-48) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 60.69%

60.69% Red Sox Win Probability: 39.31%

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and Amazon Prime Video

SNET and Amazon Prime Video Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Max Fried

Chris Bassitt vs. Max Fried Records: Blue Jays (59-41), Yankees (55-45)

Blue Jays (59-41), Yankees (55-45) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 57.22%

57.22% Blue Jays Win Probability: 42.78%

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and CHSN

FDSSUN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. Jonathan Cannon

Taj Bradley vs. Jonathan Cannon Records: Rays (52-49), White Sox (36-65)

Rays (52-49), White Sox (36-65) Rays Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 65.75%

65.75% White Sox Win Probability: 34.25%

Athletics at Texas Rangers

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-CA

RSN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. JP Sears

Patrick Corbin vs. JP Sears Records: Rangers (51-50), Athletics (42-60)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 57.40%

57.40% Athletics Win Probability: 42.60%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.