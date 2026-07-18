Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 19

The MLB slate on Sunday, which includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the New York Yankees, should provide some fireworks. For predictions on every game, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: Peacock and SNET

Peacock and SNET Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Sean Burke

Trey Yesavage vs. Sean Burke Records: Blue Jays (46-52), White Sox (51-46)

Blue Jays (46-52), White Sox (51-46) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 53.65%

53.65% Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.35%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Yankees (54-43), Dodgers (62-36)

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Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and RAYS

NESN and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Shane McClanahan

Sonny Gray vs. Shane McClanahan Records: Red Sox (48-48), Rays (56-40)

Red Sox (48-48), Rays (56-40) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Rays Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 51.21%

51.21% Red Sox Win Probability: 48.79%

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Texas Rangers at Atlanta Braves

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and RSN

BravesVsn and RSN Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs.

Grant Holmes vs. Records: Braves (56-40), Rangers (49-48)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 58.28%

58.28% Rangers Win Probability: 41.72%

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New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SNY

NBCS-PH and SNY Probable Pitchers: Alan Rangel vs. Nolan McLean

Alan Rangel vs. Nolan McLean Records: Phillies (54-44), Mets (41-57)

Phillies (54-44), Mets (41-57) Mets Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 52.23%

52.23% Phillies Win Probability: 47.77%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and SportsNet PT

CLEG and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Paul Skenes

Tanner Bibee vs. Paul Skenes Records: Guardians (51-47), Pirates (51-47)

Guardians (51-47), Pirates (51-47) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 65.09%

65.09% Guardians Win Probability: 34.91%

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San Diego Padres at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and SDPA

ROYL and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. German Marquez

Noah Cameron vs. German Marquez Records: Royals (39-59), Padres (48-49)

Royals (39-59), Padres (48-49) Royals Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Padres Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 57.78%

57.78% Padres Win Probability: 42.22%

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Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and MIAM

BREW and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser vs. Eury Pérez

Robert Gasser vs. Eury Pérez Records: Brewers (60-37), Marlins (52-46)

Brewers (60-37), Marlins (52-46) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 50.95%

50.95% Brewers Win Probability: 49.05%

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Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and MASN

SCHN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Kyle Bradish

Hunter Brown vs. Kyle Bradish Records: Astros (47-52), Orioles (47-51)

Astros (47-52), Orioles (47-51) Astros Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 54.60%

54.60% Orioles Win Probability: 45.40%

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Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and MNNT

MARQ and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Zebby Matthews

Shota Imanaga vs. Zebby Matthews Records: Cubs (55-43), Twins (49-50)

Cubs (55-43), Twins (49-50) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Twins Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 63.33%

63.33% Twins Win Probability: 36.67%

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Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and CINR

COLR and CINR Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Hunter Greene

Ryan Feltner vs. Hunter Greene Records: Rockies (40-60), Reds (44-53)

Rockies (40-60), Reds (44-53) Reds Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 65.62%

65.62% Rockies Win Probability: 34.38%

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Washington Nationals at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NATS

NBCS-CA and NATS Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Foster Griffin

Jacob Lopez vs. Foster Griffin Records: Athletics (41-56), Nationals (49-49)

Athletics (41-56), Nationals (49-49) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 55.76%

55.76% Athletics Win Probability: 44.24%

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Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and DSN

ABTV and DSN Probable Pitchers: Ryan Johnson vs. Casey Mize

Ryan Johnson vs. Casey Mize Records: Angels (38-60), Tigers (45-52)

Angels (38-60), Tigers (45-52) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Angels Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 65.42%

65.42% Angels Win Probability: 34.58%

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San Francisco Giants at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and NBCS-BA

SEAM and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Robbie Ray

Logan Gilbert vs. Robbie Ray Records: Mariners (48-50), Giants (42-55)

Mariners (48-50), Giants (42-55) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Giants Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 59.79%

59.79% Giants Win Probability: 40.21%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and CARD

ARID and CARD Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Andre Pallante

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Andre Pallante Records: Diamondbacks (49-48), Cardinals (51-45)

Diamondbacks (49-48), Cardinals (51-45) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.96%

50.96% Cardinals Win Probability: 49.04%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Cam Schlittler vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Yankees (54-43), Dodgers (62-36)

Yankees (54-43), Dodgers (62-36) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 50.57%

50.57% Dodgers Win Probability: 49.43%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.