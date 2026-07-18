Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 19
The MLB slate on Sunday, which includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the New York Yankees, should provide some fireworks. For predictions on every game, check out the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: Peacock and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Sean Burke
- Records: Blue Jays (46-52), White Sox (51-46)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -120
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 53.65%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.35%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Yankees (54-43), Dodgers (62-36)
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Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Shane McClanahan
- Records: Red Sox (48-48), Rays (56-40)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -130
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 51.21%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 48.79%
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Texas Rangers at Atlanta Braves
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes vs.
- Records: Braves (56-40), Rangers (49-48)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 58.28%
- Rangers Win Probability: 41.72%
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New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Alan Rangel vs. Nolan McLean
- Records: Phillies (54-44), Mets (41-57)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -134
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 52.23%
- Phillies Win Probability: 47.77%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Guardians (51-47), Pirates (51-47)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -124
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 65.09%
- Guardians Win Probability: 34.91%
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San Diego Padres at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. German Marquez
- Records: Royals (39-59), Padres (48-49)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -134
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 57.78%
- Padres Win Probability: 42.22%
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Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser vs. Eury Pérez
- Records: Brewers (60-37), Marlins (52-46)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -130
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 50.95%
- Brewers Win Probability: 49.05%
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Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Kyle Bradish
- Records: Astros (47-52), Orioles (47-51)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -112
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 54.60%
- Orioles Win Probability: 45.40%
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Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Zebby Matthews
- Records: Cubs (55-43), Twins (49-50)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -162
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 63.33%
- Twins Win Probability: 36.67%
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Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Hunter Greene
- Records: Rockies (40-60), Reds (44-53)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -142
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 65.62%
- Rockies Win Probability: 34.38%
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Washington Nationals at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez vs. Foster Griffin
- Records: Athletics (41-56), Nationals (49-49)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -130
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 55.76%
- Athletics Win Probability: 44.24%
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Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Johnson vs. Casey Mize
- Records: Angels (38-60), Tigers (45-52)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 65.42%
- Angels Win Probability: 34.58%
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San Francisco Giants at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Mariners (48-50), Giants (42-55)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -180
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 59.79%
- Giants Win Probability: 40.21%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Andre Pallante
- Records: Diamondbacks (49-48), Cardinals (51-45)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -118
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.96%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 49.04%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Yankees (54-43), Dodgers (62-36)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 50.57%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 49.43%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.