Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 12
The MLB slate on Sunday, which includes the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:15 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Jacob Misiorowski
- Records: Pirates (48-47), Brewers (59-35)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 51.59%
- Pirates Win Probability: 48.41%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Seth Lugo
- Records: Orioles (44-51), Royals (38-57)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -148
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 53.98%
- Royals Win Probability: 46.02%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Yankees at Washington Nationals
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Will Warren
- Records: Nationals (48-47), Yankees (52-42)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 53.13%
- Yankees Win Probability: 46.87%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour vs. Emerson Hancock
- Records: Rays (55-37), Mariners (47-48)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -130
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 54.91%
- Mariners Win Probability: 45.09%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Philadelphia Phillies at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Zack Wheeler
- Records: Tigers (44-50), Phillies (52-43)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -112
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 55.17%
- Phillies Win Probability: 44.83%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cleveland Guardians at Miami Marlins
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Joey Cantillo
- Records: Marlins (52-43), Guardians (49-46)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 57.78%
- Guardians Win Probability: 42.22%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Matthew Boyd
- Records: Reds (43-50), Cubs (52-42)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -126
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 65.59%
- Reds Win Probability: 34.41%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Boston Red Sox at New York Mets
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: WPIX and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Payton Tolle
- Records: Mets (40-55), Red Sox (44-48)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 56.71%
- Mets Win Probability: 43.29%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Angels at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. José Soriano
- Records: Twins (47-49), Angels (38-58)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -130
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 56.72%
- Angels Win Probability: 43.28%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Athletics at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Schultz vs. J.T. Ginn
- Records: White Sox (49-45), Athletics (41-54)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -118
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 51.09%
- Athletics Win Probability: 48.91%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. JR Ritchie
- Records: Cardinals (49-44), Braves (54-39)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -130
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 61.40%
- Braves Win Probability: 38.60%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Rangers (48-46), Astros (46-50)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 55.59%
- Astros Win Probability: 44.41%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor McDonald vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: Giants (39-55), Rockies (39-57)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -144
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 64.06%
- Rockies Win Probability: 35.94%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Dodgers (61-34), Diamondbacks (47-47)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 70.82%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 29.18%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Toronto Blue Jays at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Padres (46-48), Blue Jays (45-49)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -126
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.49%
- Padres Win Probability: 46.51%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.