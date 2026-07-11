Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 12

The MLB slate on Sunday, which includes the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Jacob Misiorowski

Paul Skenes vs. Jacob Misiorowski Records: Pirates (48-47), Brewers (59-35)

Pirates (48-47), Brewers (59-35) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 51.59%

51.59% Pirates Win Probability: 48.41%

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Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and ROYL

MASN and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Seth Lugo

Shane Baz vs. Seth Lugo Records: Orioles (44-51), Royals (38-57)

Orioles (44-51), Royals (38-57) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Royals Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 53.98%

53.98% Royals Win Probability: 46.02%

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New York Yankees at Washington Nationals

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and YES

NATS and YES Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Will Warren

Cade Cavalli vs. Will Warren Records: Nationals (48-47), Yankees (52-42)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 53.13%

53.13% Yankees Win Probability: 46.87%

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Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and SEAM

RAYS and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour vs. Emerson Hancock

Ian Seymour vs. Emerson Hancock Records: Rays (55-37), Mariners (47-48)

Rays (55-37), Mariners (47-48) Rays Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Mariners Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 54.91%

54.91% Mariners Win Probability: 45.09%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and NBCS-PH

DSN and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Zack Wheeler

Tarik Skubal vs. Zack Wheeler Records: Tigers (44-50), Phillies (52-43)

Tigers (44-50), Phillies (52-43) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Phillies Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 55.17%

55.17% Phillies Win Probability: 44.83%

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Cleveland Guardians at Miami Marlins

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and CLEG

MIAM and CLEG Probable Pitchers: vs. Joey Cantillo

vs. Joey Cantillo Records: Marlins (52-43), Guardians (49-46)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 57.78%

57.78% Guardians Win Probability: 42.22%

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Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and MARQ

CINR and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. Matthew Boyd

Andrew Abbott vs. Matthew Boyd Records: Reds (43-50), Cubs (52-42)

Reds (43-50), Cubs (52-42) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Reds Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 65.59%

65.59% Reds Win Probability: 34.41%

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Boston Red Sox at New York Mets

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: WPIX and NESN

WPIX and NESN Probable Pitchers: vs. Payton Tolle

vs. Payton Tolle Records: Mets (40-55), Red Sox (44-48)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 56.71%

56.71% Mets Win Probability: 43.29%

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Los Angeles Angels at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and ABTV

MNNT and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley vs. José Soriano

Taj Bradley vs. José Soriano Records: Twins (47-49), Angels (38-58)

Twins (47-49), Angels (38-58) Twins Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Angels Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 56.72%

56.72% Angels Win Probability: 43.28%

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Athletics at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-CA

CHSN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Noah Schultz vs. J.T. Ginn

Noah Schultz vs. J.T. Ginn Records: White Sox (49-45), Athletics (41-54)

White Sox (49-45), Athletics (41-54) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 51.09%

51.09% Athletics Win Probability: 48.91%

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Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and BravesVsn

CARD and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. JR Ritchie

Dustin May vs. JR Ritchie Records: Cardinals (49-44), Braves (54-39)

Cardinals (49-44), Braves (54-39) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Braves Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 61.40%

61.40% Braves Win Probability: 38.60%

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Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and SCHN

RSN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Rangers (48-46), Astros (46-50)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 55.59%

55.59% Astros Win Probability: 44.41%

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Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR

NBCS-BA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Trevor McDonald vs. Michael Lorenzen

Trevor McDonald vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Giants (39-55), Rockies (39-57)

Giants (39-55), Rockies (39-57) Giants Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 64.06%

64.06% Rockies Win Probability: 35.94%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ARID

SportsNet LA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Zac Gallen

Emmet Sheehan vs. Zac Gallen Records: Dodgers (61-34), Diamondbacks (47-47)

Dodgers (61-34), Diamondbacks (47-47) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 70.82%

70.82% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 29.18%

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Toronto Blue Jays at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and SNET

SDPA and SNET Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Kevin Gausman

German Marquez vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Padres (46-48), Blue Jays (45-49)

Padres (46-48), Blue Jays (45-49) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Padres Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 53.49%

53.49% Padres Win Probability: 46.51%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.