Argentina vs Switzerland: First Goalscorer Prediction & Best Bets Tonight | World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal
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🥇 WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · FIRST GOALSCORER · TONIGHT · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Argentina vs Switzerland · Tonight, Saturday July 11 · Kickoff 9:00 PM ET · Kansas City Stadium · FOX
Argentina vs Switzerland: First Goalscorer Prediction & Best Bets
Full first goalscorer board · Who breaks the deadlock · All odds FanDuel
Messi +260 · Lautaro +430 · Álvarez +440
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ THIS MARKET COVERS 90 MINUTES PLUS STOPPAGE TIME ONLY — EXTRA TIME AND PENALTIES DON'T COUNT, OWN GOALS DON'T COUNT · MESSI'S +260 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST PRICE, WITH LAUTARO AND ÁLVAREZ TIED CLOSE BEHIND · NO GOALSCORER SITS AT +750, SHORTER THAN EVERY PLAYER EXCEPT THAT TOP THREE — A GENUINE SIGNAL OF HOW LOW-EVENT THE OPENING STRETCH COULD BE GIVEN SWITZERLAND'S DEFENSIVE RECORD · KICKOFF 9PM ET TONIGHT
Match Details · Kickoff Tonight
🇦🇷 Argentina vs Switzerland 🇨🇭 · 9PM ET · Kansas City Stadium · FOX
Argentina -325 to advance · Johan Manzambi confirmed out for Switzerland
→ SF vs NOR/ENG
⚠️
Important: This Is a Single-Winner Market
Unlike anytime goalscorer, only one player can win a first goalscorer bet — whoever scores the match's opening goal. That makes the payouts considerably bigger than anytime markets, but also means picking the right player matters much more. This covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only; extra time and penalty shootouts don't count, and own goals don't count either.
📖 First Goalscorer Market Overview
This board is dominated by Argentina's front two, and rightly so. Lionel Messi's +260 is comfortably the shortest price — he leads the tournament's Golden Boot race with 8 goals and has scored in six consecutive competitive internationals. Lautaro Martínez (+430) and Julián Álvarez (+440) sit closely tied right behind him, a direct reflection of Scaloni's genuine selection dilemma over which starts alongside Messi tonight.
One number worth sitting with: No Goalscorer — meaning the match stays scoreless through 90 minutes — sits at +750, shorter than every single player on the board except that top trio of Messi, Lautaro and Álvarez. That's a genuine, direct reflection of Switzerland's defensive record: they haven't conceded a goal in regulation during any knockout game this tournament, and a cagey, goalless opening stretch is a real possibility even against Argentina's individual quality. Breel Embolo's +950 is Switzerland's clear top play, elevated by Manzambi's confirmed absence.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
FanDuel Sportsbook · First Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Tonight
🇦🇷 Argentina ScorersMessi holds the board's outright shortest price
Lionel Messi FW · Captain
Comfortably the board's shortest price · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
+260
Lautaro Martínez FW
Slightly shorter than Álvarez in this market
+430
Julián Álvarez FW
Genuine selection choice vs Lautaro
+440
Enzo Fernández MF
Scored the winning header vs Egypt
+1100
Leandro Paredes MF
Confirmed starting role in midfield
+1300
Alexis Mac Allister MF
Attacking midfield option
+1500
Gonzalo Montiel · Rodrigo De Paul DEF/MF
Attacking full-back and midfield options
+2000
Nicolás Tagliafico LB
Overlapping full-back option
+2200
Nahuel Molina · Cristian Romero DEF
Attacking full-back and set-piece options
+2700
Lisandro Martínez CB
Set-piece aerial option
+3300
Facundo Medina DEF · ⚠️ Minor knock
A live alternate at left-back
+4000
🇨🇭 Switzerland ScorersEmbolo is Switzerland's only real threat here
Breel Embolo ST
Comfortably Switzerland's shortest price · ⭐ TOP SWITZERLAND PLAY
+950
Dan Ndoye FW
Confirmed starting on the wing
+1700
Ruben Vargas FW · In line to start
Scored the winning penalty vs Colombia
+1900
Fabian Rieder · Granit Xhaka · Ardon Jashari MF
Midfield options, Jashari in for Manzambi
+2700 / +2700 / +3000
Remo Freuler CM
Box-to-box midfielder
+3500
Miro Muheim LB
A live alternate at left-back
+4000
Denis Zakaria · Manuel Akanji DEF
Set-piece aerial options
+5000
Nico Elvedi · Ricardo Rodríguez DEF
Longest prices on the board
+6000 / +6500
No Goalscorer
Neither side scores in the first 90 minutes
+750
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live tonight
Whichever forward Scaloni starts alongside Messi tonight gets a direct benefit from playing next to the tournament's most dangerous individual attacker — check the confirmed lineup before locking this in.
Verdict · Confirmed +430, tied near the board's second tier · 1 unit
Confirm the starting striker first.
⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Cagey-Start Hedge
No Goalscorer
Shorter than every player but the top 3
+750
$10→$85
Switzerland hasn't conceded a goal in regulation during any knockout game this tournament — a genuine coverage bet if you're worried about a cagey, low-event opening 90 against a defensively resolute opponent.
Verdict · Confirmed +750, a real hedge option · Small stake only
Backed directly by Switzerland's defensive numbers.
⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Switzerland's Clear Top Play
Breel Embolo — First Goalscorer
Elevated by Manzambi's confirmed absence
+950
$10→$105
If Switzerland does strike first, it's overwhelmingly likely to be Embolo — the clear focal point of an attack that's genuinely thinner tonight without Manzambi.
Verdict · Confirmed +950, a genuine longshot given the class gap · Small stake only
Switzerland's only realistic scoring route.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
First Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Argentina vs Switzerland · Tonight 9PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Lionel Messi
Board's shortest price · 2 units
+260
⭐⭐ Lautaro Martínez
Confirm the starter first · 1 unit
+430
⭐ No Goalscorer
Real hedge, backed by Switzerland's defense · Small stake only
+750
⭐ Breel Embolo
Switzerland's only real threat · Small stake only
+950
🎯 First Goalscorer Betting Notes
Why First Goalscorer Over Anytime
Bigger payouts for the same core read
Messi's anytime price is +100 versus +260 here — a considerably bigger multiplier for backing the same underlying belief that he's the most likely goalscorer.
The Trade-Off
Only one winner per match, no partial credit
Unlike anytime markets, a player scoring the second or third goal doesn't cash this bet — precision matters more here than volume of goalscoring threats.
⚠️ This first goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · First goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Lionel Messi +260 · Lautaro Martinez +430 · Julian Alvarez +440 · No Goalscorer +750 · Breel Embolo +950 · Enzo Fernandez +1100 · Leandro Paredes +1300 · Alexis Mac Allister +1500 · Dan Ndoye +1700 · Ruben Vargas +1900 · Gonzalo Montiel +2000 · Rodrigo De Paul +2000 · Nicolas Tagliafico +2200 · Fabian Rieder +2700 · Granit Xhaka +2700 · Nahuel Molina +2700 · Cristian Romero +2700 · Ardon Jashari +3000 · Lisandro Martinez +3300 · Remo Freuler +3500 · Facundo Medina +4000 · Miro Muheim +4000 · Denis Zakaria +5000 · Manuel Akanji +5000 · Nico Elvedi +6000 · Ricardo Rodriguez +6500 · Argentina To Advance -325 / Switzerland +250 · Johan Manzambi confirmed out for Switzerland · Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City MO · Tonight, Saturday July 11, kickoff 9:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Norway/England winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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