Argentina vs Switzerland Lineup Predictions & Formations Tonight World Cup Quarterfinal

Argentina vs Switzerland: Projected Lineups & Formations Tonight | World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal 📋 📋 PROJECTED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · TONIGHT Tonight, Saturday July 11 2026 · 9:00 PM ET · Kansas City Stadium · FOX Argentina vs Switzerland: Projected Lineups & Formations Predicted XIs · Key storylines · Betting impact Argentina Fully Healthy · Manzambi Confirmed Out For Switzerland Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook ⚠️ THESE ARE PROJECTED LINEUPS, NOT OFFICIAL CONFIRMED TEAM SHEETS · ARGENTINA (4-4-2): E. MARTÍNEZ, MOLINA, ROMERO, L. MARTÍNEZ, TAGLIAFICO, DE PAUL, PAREDES, E. FERNÁNDEZ, MAC ALLISTER, MESSI, LAUTARO/ÁLVAREZ — SCALONI FACES A GENUINE CHOICE BETWEEN LAUTARO AND ÁLVAREZ ALONGSIDE MESSI · SWITZERLAND (4-3-3): KOBEL, ZAKARIA, ELVEDI, AKANJI, RODRÍGUEZ/MUHEIM, JASHARI/SOW, XHAKA, FREULER, NDOYE, EMBOLO, VARGAS — MANZAMBI CONFIRMED OUT, VARGAS IN LINE TO START IN HIS PLACE FIFA World Cup 2026 · Quarterfinal · Tonight · 9PM ET 🇦🇷 Argentina vs Switzerland 🇨🇭 · Kansas City Stadium · FOX Argentina To Advance -325 · Messi Anytime +100 → SF vs NOR/ENG ⚠️ A Note On Accuracy Everything below reflects the strongest current consensus across multiple previews and injury reports, not confirmed team sheets. Check FanDuel's live lineup graphic closer to kickoff for the real thing. 🇦🇷 Argentina — Projected Starting XI 📋 Projected Formation: 4-4-2, No Confirmed Absences Lionel Scaloni has no confirmed absences heading into this quarterfinal — a fully healthy 26-man roster. The only genuine question is whether Julián Álvarez's industrial running or Lautaro Martínez's physical presence gets the nod alongside Messi, with most previews leaning toward Lautaro. Facundo Medina, who came off the bench against Egypt carrying a knock, could return at left-back if fully fit, pushing Tagliafico to the bench. 🇦🇷 ARGENTINA · PROJECTED 4-4-2 · SCALONI 22 Lautaro ⚠️ FW · Genuine choice vs Álvarez, +170 AT 10 Messi ⭐ FW · Captain · Board's shortest AT price +100 7 De Paul RM 5 Paredes CM · Confirmed starter 24 E. Fernández CM 20 Mac Allister LM 26 Molina RB 13 Romero CB 6 L. Martínez CB 3 Tagliafico ⚠️ LB · Medina alternate 23 E. Martínez GK Notable bench options Julián Álvarez (genuine alternate to Lautaro) · Facundo Medina (genuine alternate to Tagliafico) · Gonzalo Montiel · Nicolás Otamendi · No injury or suspension concerns 🇨🇭 Switzerland — Projected Starting XI 🚨 Projected Formation: 4-3-3, Manzambi Confirmed Out Murat Yakin's biggest selection headache is resolved, if not happily — Johan Manzambi has been officially ruled out for the second straight knockout match with a knee injury that never fully healed. Ruben Vargas, who scored the winning penalty in the Colombia shootout after a bright cameo off the bench, is the leading candidate to start in his place. There's also mild uncertainty at left-back (Ricardo Rodríguez vs Miro Muheim) and in the deeper midfield role (Ardon Jashari vs Djibril Sow). 🇨🇭 SWITZERLAND · PROJECTED 4-3-3 · YAKIN 17 Ndoye LW · +650 AT 7 Embolo ⭐ ST · Switzerland's clear top play, +350 AT 11 Vargas ✅ RW · In for Manzambi 15 Jashari ⚠️ CM · vs Sow 10 Xhaka © CM · Captain 8 Freuler CM 2 Zakaria RB 4 Elvedi CB 5 Akanji CB 3 Rodríguez ⚠️ LB · vs Muheim 1 Kobel GK Notable absences / doubts Johan Manzambi 🚨 (confirmed out, knee injury) · Michel Aebischer ⚠️ (doubtful, muscle injury) · Luca Jaquez 🚨 (out, muscle injury) 📊 Projected XIs — Side by Side 🇦🇷 Argentina Stat Switzerland 🇨🇭 4-4-2 Formation 4-3-3 Lionel Scaloni Manager Murat Yakin E. Martínez GK Kobel Molina · Romero · L. Martínez · Tagliafico ⚠️ Def Zakaria · Elvedi · Akanji · Rodríguez ⚠️ De Paul · Paredes · E. Fernández · Mac Allister Mid Jashari ⚠️ · Xhaka © · Freuler Messi ⭐ · Lautaro ⚠️ Attack Ndoye · Embolo ⭐ · Vargas ✅ 💡 Lineup Betting Impact ✅ MESSI — the one lock on this entire sheet Confirmed available and expected to start regardless of any other lineup uncertainty. His goalscorer props remain safe to build around. 🚨 MANZAMBI — fade completely, confirmed out Officially ruled out for Switzerland — any props tied to him should be avoided entirely. Vargas is the direct beneficiary. ⚠️ LAUTARO VS ÁLVAREZ — confirm before betting either specifically Both priced identically on the goalscorer board given this genuine uncertainty — check the confirmed lineup before locking in either one alone. FanDuel Sportsbook · Argentina vs Switzerland · Tonight · Kickoff 9PM ET Bet Argentina vs Switzerland on FanDuel Now Messi AT +100 · Embolo AT +350 · Argentina To Advance -325 Bet Now Projected lineups, not officially confirmed · Argentina (4-4-2): Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi (captain), Lautaro Martínez · Bench options: Julián Álvarez, Facundo Medina, Gonzalo Montiel · Switzerland (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodríguez; Ardon Jashari, Granit Xhaka (captain), Remo Freuler; Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas · Bench options: Miro Muheim, Djibril Sow · Johan Manzambi confirmed out, Michel Aebischer doubtful, Luca Jaquez out for Switzerland · No injury or suspension concerns for Argentina · Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City MO · Tonight, Saturday July 11, kickoff 9:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Norway/England winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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