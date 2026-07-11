Argentina vs Switzerland Lineup Predictions & Formations Tonight World Cup Quarterfinal
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Argentina vs Switzerland: Projected Lineups & Formations
Predicted XIs · Key storylines · Betting impact
🇦🇷 Argentina — Projected Starting XI
Lionel Scaloni has no confirmed absences heading into this quarterfinal — a fully healthy 26-man roster. The only genuine question is whether Julián Álvarez's industrial running or Lautaro Martínez's physical presence gets the nod alongside Messi, with most previews leaning toward Lautaro. Facundo Medina, who came off the bench against Egypt carrying a knock, could return at left-back if fully fit, pushing Tagliafico to the bench.
🇨🇭 Switzerland — Projected Starting XI
Murat Yakin's biggest selection headache is resolved, if not happily — Johan Manzambi has been officially ruled out for the second straight knockout match with a knee injury that never fully healed. Ruben Vargas, who scored the winning penalty in the Colombia shootout after a bright cameo off the bench, is the leading candidate to start in his place. There's also mild uncertainty at left-back (Ricardo Rodríguez vs Miro Muheim) and in the deeper midfield role (Ardon Jashari vs Djibril Sow).
📊 Projected XIs — Side by Side
Projected lineups, not officially confirmed · Argentina (4-4-2): Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi (captain), Lautaro Martínez · Bench options: Julián Álvarez, Facundo Medina, Gonzalo Montiel · Switzerland (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodríguez; Ardon Jashari, Granit Xhaka (captain), Remo Freuler; Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas · Bench options: Miro Muheim, Djibril Sow · Johan Manzambi confirmed out, Michel Aebischer doubtful, Luca Jaquez out for Switzerland · No injury or suspension concerns for Argentina · Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City MO · Tonight, Saturday July 11, kickoff 9:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Norway/England winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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