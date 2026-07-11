Argentina vs Switzerland Prediction, Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Tonight

Argentina vs Switzerland Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Tonight | World Cup 2026
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⚽ WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · ANYTIME GOALSCORER · TONIGHT · LIVE FANDUEL ODDS
Argentina vs Switzerland · Tonight, Saturday July 11 · Kickoff 9:00 PM ET · Kansas City Stadium · FOX
Argentina vs Switzerland: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel
Messi +100 · Álvarez +170 · Lautaro +170
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TONIGHT 9PM ET · MESSI +100 (REG TIME ONLY) IS THE BOARD'S OUTRIGHT FAVORITE, LEADING THE TOURNAMENT'S GOLDEN BOOT RACE WITH 8 GOALS · ÁLVAREZ AND LAUTARO ARE TIED FOR SECOND AT +170, REFLECTING SCALONI'S GENUINE SELECTION DILEMMA ALONGSIDE MESSI · EMBOLO'S +350 IS COMFORTABLY SWITZERLAND'S SHORTEST PRICE WITH MANZAMBI OUT · FULL BOARD DOWN TO RICARDO RODRÍGUEZ +2700
Match Details · Kickoff Tonight
🇦🇷 Argentina vs Switzerland 🇨🇭 · 9PM ET · Kansas City Stadium · FOX
Argentina -325 to advance · Johan Manzambi confirmed out for Switzerland
→ SF vs NOR/ENG
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Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only
This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Facundo Medina is carrying a minor knock for Argentina, and Michel Aebischer remains a doubt for Switzerland.
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
This board runs 25 players deep, and it's dominated at the top by one name. Lionel Messi's +100 is comfortably the shortest price in the entire match — he leads the tournament's Golden Boot race with 8 goals and has scored in six consecutive competitive internationals. Right behind him, Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez are tied at +170, a direct reflection of Scaloni's genuine selection dilemma over which of the two starts alongside Messi tonight.
On Switzerland's side, Breel Embolo's +350 is comfortably their shortest price, elevated further by Johan Manzambi's confirmed absence — Switzerland's breakout attacking talent is out with a knee injury for the second straight knockout match. Enzo Fernández (+470) and Leandro Paredes (+550) round out Argentina's next tier, while Dan Ndoye (+650) and Ruben Vargas (+750) — in line to start in Manzambi's place — are Switzerland's clearest remaining threats.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Tonight
🇦🇷 Argentina ScorersMessi holds the board's outright shortest price
Lionel Messi FW · Captain
8 tournament goals, Golden Boot leader · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
+100
Julián Álvarez FW
Genuine selection choice vs Lautaro
+170
Lautaro Martínez FW
Tied with Álvarez for second-shortest price
+170
Enzo Fernández MF
Scored the winning header vs Egypt
+470
Leandro Paredes MF
Confirmed starting role in midfield
+550
Alexis Mac Allister MF
Attacking midfield option
+600
Rodrigo De Paul · Gonzalo Montiel MF/DEF
Midfield and attacking full-back options
+850
Nicolás Tagliafico LB
Overlapping full-back option
+1000
Cristian Romero CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1100
Nahuel Molina RB
Attacking full-back option
+1200
Lisandro Martínez CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1400
Facundo Medina DEF · ⚠️ Minor knock
A live alternate at left-back
+1700
🇨🇭 Switzerland ScorersEmbolo is the clear top play with Manzambi out
Breel Embolo ST
Comfortably Switzerland's shortest price · ⭐ TOP SWITZERLAND PLAY
+350
Dan Ndoye FW
Confirmed starting on the wing
+650
Ruben Vargas FW · In line to start
Scored the winning penalty vs Colombia
+750
Granit Xhaka CM · Captain
Also Switzerland's penalty taker
+1100
Fabian Rieder MF
Attacking midfield rotation option
+1100
Ardon Jashari MF · In for Manzambi
Deputizing again in the engine room
+1300
Remo Freuler CM
Box-to-box midfielder
+1500
Miro Muheim LB
A live alternate at left-back
+1700
Manuel Akanji CB
Set-piece aerial option
+2000
Denis Zakaria CB
Set-piece aerial option
+2200
Nico Elvedi · Ricardo Rodríguez DEF
Longest prices on the board
+2700
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live tonight
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board By A Wide Margin
Lionel Messi — Anytime Goalscorer
70+ points clear of his own teammates
+100
$10→$20
Leading the tournament's Golden Boot race with 8 goals and having scored in six straight competitive internationals, he's the clearest anchor play on this entire board — against a Swiss defense that's solid but limited attacking talent should keep Argentina in control.
Verdict · Confirmed +100, board favorite · 2 units
Called "the value pick" by RotoWire heading into tonight.
⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Comfortably Switzerland's Top Play
Breel Embolo — Anytime Goalscorer
Switzerland's clear go-to attacker
+350
$10→$45
With Manzambi confirmed out for the second straight knockout match, Embolo becomes an even more central figure in Switzerland's already limited attacking approach — a genuine option if you want counter-attack exposure.
Verdict · Confirmed +350, Switzerland's clearest scoring route · Small stake only
Whichever of the two Scaloni starts alongside Messi tonight, they'll benefit directly from playing next to the tournament's most dangerous individual attacker — both priced identically given the genuine uncertainty over the choice.
Verdict · Confirmed +170, strong value depending on the confirmed starter · 1 unit
Check the confirmed lineup before betting either specifically.
A proven big-moment scorer in this exact knockout run, and a real depth option if Argentina's attack needs a secondary route beyond their front two tonight.
Verdict · Confirmed +470, solid value depth pick · 1 unit
Already has a knockout-stage winner this tournament.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Argentina vs Switzerland · Tonight 9PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Lionel Messi
Board favorite by a wide margin · 2 units
+100
⭐⭐ Breel Embolo
Switzerland's clear top play · Small stake only
+350
⭐⭐ Álvarez / Lautaro
Confirm the starter first · 1 unit
+170
⭐ Enzo Fernández
Proven big-moment scorer · 1 unit
+470
🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel
Core Combo
Lionel Messi Anytime (+100) + Enzo Fernández Anytime (+470) — as separate singles
Argentina's most reliable star plus a proven big-moment scorer against a Swiss defense missing its top attacking counterpunch.
Cross-Match Combo
Lionel Messi Anytime (+100) + Breel Embolo Anytime (+350) — as separate singles
The most likely scorer on each side, live together if this plays out as a genuine BTTS Yes result.
⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Lionel Messi +100 · Julian Alvarez +170 · Lautaro Martinez +170 · Breel Embolo +350 · Enzo Fernandez +470 · Leandro Paredes +550 · Alexis Mac Allister +600 · Dan Ndoye +650 · Ruben Vargas +750 · Rodrigo De Paul +850 · Gonzalo Montiel +850 · Nicolas Tagliafico +1000 · Granit Xhaka +1100 · Cristian Romero +1100 · Fabian Rieder +1100 · Nahuel Molina +1200 · Ardon Jashari +1300 · Lisandro Martinez +1400 · Remo Freuler +1500 · Miro Muheim +1700 · Facundo Medina +1700 · Manuel Akanji +2000 · Denis Zakaria +2200 · Nico Elvedi +2700 · Ricardo Rodriguez +2700 · Argentina To Advance -325 / Switzerland +250 · Johan Manzambi confirmed out for Switzerland · Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City MO · Tonight, Saturday July 11, kickoff 9:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Norway/England winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Best anytime goalscorer bets tonight for the Argentina vs Switzerland match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers atFanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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