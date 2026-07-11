Argentina vs Switzerland Prediction, Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Tonight

⚡ KICKOFF TONIGHT 9PM ET · MESSI +100 (REG TIME ONLY) IS THE BOARD'S OUTRIGHT FAVORITE, LEADING THE TOURNAMENT'S GOLDEN BOOT RACE WITH 8 GOALS · ÁLVAREZ AND LAUTARO ARE TIED FOR SECOND AT +170, REFLECTING SCALONI'S GENUINE SELECTION DILEMMA ALONGSIDE MESSI · EMBOLO'S +350 IS COMFORTABLY SWITZERLAND'S SHORTEST PRICE WITH MANZAMBI OUT · FULL BOARD DOWN TO RICARDO RODRÍGUEZ +2700

Match Details · Kickoff Tonight 🇦🇷 Argentina vs Switzerland 🇨🇭 · 9PM ET · Kansas City Stadium · FOX Argentina -325 to advance · Johan Manzambi confirmed out for Switzerland → SF vs NOR/ENG

⚠️ Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Facundo Medina is carrying a minor knock for Argentina, and Michel Aebischer remains a doubt for Switzerland.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 25 players deep, and it's dominated at the top by one name. Lionel Messi's +100 is comfortably the shortest price in the entire match — he leads the tournament's Golden Boot race with 8 goals and has scored in six consecutive competitive internationals. Right behind him, Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez are tied at +170, a direct reflection of Scaloni's genuine selection dilemma over which of the two starts alongside Messi tonight.

On Switzerland's side, Breel Embolo's +350 is comfortably their shortest price, elevated further by Johan Manzambi's confirmed absence — Switzerland's breakout attacking talent is out with a knee injury for the second straight knockout match. Enzo Fernández (+470) and Leandro Paredes (+550) round out Argentina's next tier, while Dan Ndoye (+650) and Ruben Vargas (+750) — in line to start in Manzambi's place — are Switzerland's clearest remaining threats.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Tonight 🇦🇷 Argentina Scorers Messi holds the board's outright shortest price Lionel Messi FW · Captain 8 tournament goals, Golden Boot leader · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK +100 Julián Álvarez FW Genuine selection choice vs Lautaro +170 Lautaro Martínez FW Tied with Álvarez for second-shortest price +170 Enzo Fernández MF Scored the winning header vs Egypt +470 Leandro Paredes MF Confirmed starting role in midfield +550 Alexis Mac Allister MF Attacking midfield option +600 Rodrigo De Paul · Gonzalo Montiel MF/DEF Midfield and attacking full-back options +850 Nicolás Tagliafico LB Overlapping full-back option +1000 Cristian Romero CB Set-piece aerial option +1100 Nahuel Molina RB Attacking full-back option +1200 Lisandro Martínez CB Set-piece aerial option +1400 Facundo Medina DEF · ⚠️ Minor knock A live alternate at left-back +1700 🇨🇭 Switzerland Scorers Embolo is the clear top play with Manzambi out Breel Embolo ST Comfortably Switzerland's shortest price · ⭐ TOP SWITZERLAND PLAY +350 Dan Ndoye FW Confirmed starting on the wing +650 Ruben Vargas FW · In line to start Scored the winning penalty vs Colombia +750 Granit Xhaka CM · Captain Also Switzerland's penalty taker +1100 Fabian Rieder MF Attacking midfield rotation option +1100 Ardon Jashari MF · In for Manzambi Deputizing again in the engine room +1300 Remo Freuler CM Box-to-box midfielder +1500 Miro Muheim LB A live alternate at left-back +1700 Manuel Akanji CB Set-piece aerial option +2000 Denis Zakaria CB Set-piece aerial option +2200 Nico Elvedi · Ricardo Rodríguez DEF Longest prices on the board +2700 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live tonight

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board By A Wide Margin Lionel Messi — Anytime Goalscorer 70+ points clear of his own teammates +100 $10→$20 Leading the tournament's Golden Boot race with 8 goals and having scored in six straight competitive internationals, he's the clearest anchor play on this entire board — against a Swiss defense that's solid but limited attacking talent should keep Argentina in control. Verdict · Confirmed +100, board favorite · 2 units Called "the value pick" by RotoWire heading into tonight. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Comfortably Switzerland's Top Play Breel Embolo — Anytime Goalscorer Switzerland's clear go-to attacker +350 $10→$45 With Manzambi confirmed out for the second straight knockout match, Embolo becomes an even more central figure in Switzerland's already limited attacking approach — a genuine option if you want counter-attack exposure. Verdict · Confirmed +350, Switzerland's clearest scoring route · Small stake only The obvious upset lever if Switzerland scores. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · A Genuine Selection Coin-Flip Julián Álvarez / Lautaro Martínez — Anytime Goalscorer Tied at the board's second-shortest price +170 $10→$27 Whichever of the two Scaloni starts alongside Messi tonight, they'll benefit directly from playing next to the tournament's most dangerous individual attacker — both priced identically given the genuine uncertainty over the choice. Verdict · Confirmed +170, strong value depending on the confirmed starter · 1 unit Check the confirmed lineup before betting either specifically. ⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Genuine Longshot Value Enzo Fernández — Anytime Goalscorer Scored the winning header vs Egypt +470 $10→$57 A proven big-moment scorer in this exact knockout run, and a real depth option if Argentina's attack needs a secondary route beyond their front two tonight. Verdict · Confirmed +470, solid value depth pick · 1 unit Already has a knockout-stage winner this tournament.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Argentina vs Switzerland · Tonight 9PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Lionel Messi Board favorite by a wide margin · 2 units +100 ⭐⭐ Breel Embolo Switzerland's clear top play · Small stake only +350 ⭐⭐ Álvarez / Lautaro Confirm the starter first · 1 unit +170 ⭐ Enzo Fernández Proven big-moment scorer · 1 unit +470

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Core Combo Lionel Messi Anytime (+100) + Enzo Fernández Anytime (+470) — as separate singles Argentina's most reliable star plus a proven big-moment scorer against a Swiss defense missing its top attacking counterpunch. Cross-Match Combo Lionel Messi Anytime (+100) + Breel Embolo Anytime (+350) — as separate singles The most likely scorer on each side, live together if this plays out as a genuine BTTS Yes result. ⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Argentina vs Switzerland Goalscorer Props · Tonight · Kickoff 9PM ET Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Messi +100 · Álvarez +170 · Lautaro +170

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Lionel Messi +100 · Julian Alvarez +170 · Lautaro Martinez +170 · Breel Embolo +350 · Enzo Fernandez +470 · Leandro Paredes +550 · Alexis Mac Allister +600 · Dan Ndoye +650 · Ruben Vargas +750 · Rodrigo De Paul +850 · Gonzalo Montiel +850 · Nicolas Tagliafico +1000 · Granit Xhaka +1100 · Cristian Romero +1100 · Fabian Rieder +1100 · Nahuel Molina +1200 · Ardon Jashari +1300 · Lisandro Martinez +1400 · Remo Freuler +1500 · Miro Muheim +1700 · Facundo Medina +1700 · Manuel Akanji +2000 · Denis Zakaria +2200 · Nico Elvedi +2700 · Ricardo Rodriguez +2700 · Argentina To Advance -325 / Switzerland +250 · Johan Manzambi confirmed out for Switzerland · Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City MO · Tonight, Saturday July 11, kickoff 9:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Norway/England winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER