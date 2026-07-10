Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 10
The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is one of many solid options on today's MLB slate. Below, we provide predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Brandon Sproat
- Records: Pirates (47-47), Brewers (59-34)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -126
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 56.15%
- Brewers Win Probability: 43.85%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Philadelphia Phillies at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Aaron Nola
- Records: Tigers (43-50), Phillies (52-42)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 59.06%
- Phillies Win Probability: 40.94%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Yankees at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Carson Palmquist vs. Ryan Weathers
- Records: Nationals (48-46), Yankees (51-42)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 58.56%
- Nationals Win Probability: 41.44%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Luinder Avila
- Records: Orioles (43-51), Royals (38-56)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -154
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 55.45%
- Royals Win Probability: 44.55%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cleveland Guardians at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Parker Messick
- Records: Marlins (52-42), Guardians (48-46)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -118
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 59.87%
- Guardians Win Probability: 40.13%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: Rays (54-37), Mariners (47-47)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -116
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 55.32%
- Mariners Win Probability: 44.68%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Shota Imanaga
- Records: Reds (42-50), Cubs (52-41)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -108
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 59.24%
- Reds Win Probability: 40.76%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Boston Red Sox at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Sonny Gray
- Records: Mets (40-54), Red Sox (43-48)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -136
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 54.45%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 45.55%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Athletics at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Jacob Lopez
- Records: White Sox (47-45), Athletics (41-52)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -166
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 58.82%
- Athletics Win Probability: 41.18%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: CW33 and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Hunter Brown
- Records: Rangers (47-46), Astros (46-49)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -138
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 56.17%
- Astros Win Probability: 43.83%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Angels at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Grayson Rodriguez
- Records: Twins (46-48), Angels (37-57)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -130
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 60.72%
- Angels Win Probability: 39.28%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Chris Sale
- Records: Cardinals (48-44), Braves (54-38)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -164
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 53.28%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 46.72%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Toronto Blue Jays at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Shane Bieber
- Records: Padres (46-46), Blue Jays (44-49)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -112
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 51.95%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.05%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Dodgers (61-33), Diamondbacks (45-47)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -255
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +210
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 71.75%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 28.25%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Tanner Gordon
- Records: Giants (38-54), Rockies (38-56)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -166
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 57.95%
- Rockies Win Probability: 42.05%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.