Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 10

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is one of many solid options on today's MLB slate. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and BREW

SportsNet PT and BREW Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Brandon Sproat

Braxton Ashcraft vs. Brandon Sproat Records: Pirates (47-47), Brewers (59-34)

Pirates (47-47), Brewers (59-34) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 56.15%

56.15% Brewers Win Probability: 43.85%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and NBCS-PH

DSN and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Aaron Nola

Jack Flaherty vs. Aaron Nola Records: Tigers (43-50), Phillies (52-42)

Tigers (43-50), Phillies (52-42) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 59.06%

59.06% Phillies Win Probability: 40.94%

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New York Yankees at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and YES

NATS and YES Probable Pitchers: Carson Palmquist vs. Ryan Weathers

Carson Palmquist vs. Ryan Weathers Records: Nationals (48-46), Yankees (51-42)

Nationals (48-46), Yankees (51-42) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 58.56%

58.56% Nationals Win Probability: 41.44%

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Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and ROYL

MASN and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Luinder Avila

Brandon Young vs. Luinder Avila Records: Orioles (43-51), Royals (38-56)

Orioles (43-51), Royals (38-56) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Royals Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 55.45%

55.45% Royals Win Probability: 44.55%

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Cleveland Guardians at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and CLEG

MIAM and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Parker Messick

Sandy Alcantara vs. Parker Messick Records: Marlins (52-42), Guardians (48-46)

Marlins (52-42), Guardians (48-46) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 59.87%

59.87% Guardians Win Probability: 40.13%

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Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and SEAM

RAYS and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez vs. Luis Castillo

Nick Martínez vs. Luis Castillo Records: Rays (54-37), Mariners (47-47)

Rays (54-37), Mariners (47-47) Rays Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Mariners Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 55.32%

55.32% Mariners Win Probability: 44.68%

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Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and MARQ

CINR and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Shota Imanaga

Hunter Greene vs. Shota Imanaga Records: Reds (42-50), Cubs (52-41)

Reds (42-50), Cubs (52-41) Reds Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 59.24%

59.24% Reds Win Probability: 40.76%

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Boston Red Sox at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Sonny Gray

Nolan McLean vs. Sonny Gray Records: Mets (40-54), Red Sox (43-48)

Mets (40-54), Red Sox (43-48) Mets Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 54.45%

54.45% Red Sox Win Probability: 45.55%

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Athletics at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-CA

CHSN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Jacob Lopez

Sean Burke vs. Jacob Lopez Records: White Sox (47-45), Athletics (41-52)

White Sox (47-45), Athletics (41-52) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 58.82%

58.82% Athletics Win Probability: 41.18%

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Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: CW33 and SCHN

CW33 and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Hunter Brown

Cal Quantrill vs. Hunter Brown Records: Rangers (47-46), Astros (46-49)

Rangers (47-46), Astros (46-49) Astros Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 56.17%

56.17% Astros Win Probability: 43.83%

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Los Angeles Angels at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and ABTV

MNNT and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Grayson Rodriguez

Zebby Matthews vs. Grayson Rodriguez Records: Twins (46-48), Angels (37-57)

Twins (46-48), Angels (37-57) Twins Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Angels Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 60.72%

60.72% Angels Win Probability: 39.28%

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Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Chris Sale

Kyle Leahy vs. Chris Sale Records: Cardinals (48-44), Braves (54-38)

Cardinals (48-44), Braves (54-38) Braves Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 53.28%

53.28% Cardinals Win Probability: 46.72%

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Toronto Blue Jays at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and SNET

SDPA and SNET Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Shane Bieber

JP Sears vs. Shane Bieber Records: Padres (46-46), Blue Jays (44-49)

Padres (46-46), Blue Jays (44-49) Padres Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 51.95%

51.95% Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.05%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ARID

SportsNet LA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Shohei Ohtani vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Dodgers (61-33), Diamondbacks (45-47)

Dodgers (61-33), Diamondbacks (45-47) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -255

-255 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +210

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 71.75%

71.75% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 28.25%

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Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR

NBCS-BA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Tanner Gordon

Robbie Ray vs. Tanner Gordon Records: Giants (38-54), Rockies (38-56)

Giants (38-54), Rockies (38-56) Giants Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 57.95%

57.95% Rockies Win Probability: 42.05%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.