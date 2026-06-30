Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 1
The MLB slate on Wednesday should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Noah Schultz
- Records: Orioles (39-47), White Sox (44-39)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -138
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 53.45%
- Orioles Win Probability: 46.55%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Guardians (44-42), Rangers (44-42)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -112
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 55.58%
- Guardians Win Probability: 44.42%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Washington Nationals at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Andrew Alvarez
- Records: Red Sox (37-46), Nationals (43-43)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -144
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 55.24%
- Nationals Win Probability: 44.76%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Troy Melton
- Records: Yankees (48-36), Tigers (36-49)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 65.50%
- Tigers Win Probability: 34.50%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Walker Buehler
- Records: Cubs (47-38), Padres (43-40)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -122
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 59.15%
- Padres Win Probability: 40.85%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Mets at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Blue Jays (40-45), Mets (35-50)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -116
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.18%
- Mets Win Probability: 49.82%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Phillies (47-38), Pirates (43-42)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -136
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 52.70%
- Pirates Win Probability: 47.30%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López vs. Michael McGreevy
- Records: Braves (49-33), Cardinals (43-38)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -130
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 56.33%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 43.67%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Shane McClanahan
- Records: Royals (35-50), Rays (48-33)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -136
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 64.83%
- Royals Win Probability: 35.17%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Astros (42-45), Twins (41-45)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -130
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 51.46%
- Twins Win Probability: 48.54%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Brewers (51-31), Reds (39-44)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -168
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 66.69%
- Reds Win Probability: 33.31%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Max Meyer
- Records: Rockies (33-52), Marlins (45-40)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -148
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 68.51%
- Rockies Win Probability: 31.49%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Dodgers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs.
- Records: Athletics (40-45), Dodgers (55-30)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -162
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 59.76%
- Athletics Win Probability: 40.24%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Trevor McDonald
- Records: Diamondbacks (42-42), Giants (35-49)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 57.94%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.06%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.