Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 1

The MLB slate on Wednesday should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and CHSN

MASN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: vs. Noah Schultz

vs. Noah Schultz Records: Orioles (39-47), White Sox (44-39)

Orioles (39-47), White Sox (44-39) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 53.45%

53.45% Orioles Win Probability: 46.55%

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Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and RSN

CLEG and RSN Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo vs. MacKenzie Gore

Joey Cantillo vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Guardians (44-42), Rangers (44-42)

Guardians (44-42), Rangers (44-42) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Rangers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 55.58%

55.58% Guardians Win Probability: 44.42%

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Washington Nationals at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and NATS

NESN and NATS Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Andrew Alvarez

Payton Tolle vs. Andrew Alvarez Records: Red Sox (37-46), Nationals (43-43)

Red Sox (37-46), Nationals (43-43) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 55.24%

55.24% Nationals Win Probability: 44.76%

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Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and DSN

YES and DSN Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Troy Melton

Will Warren vs. Troy Melton Records: Yankees (48-36), Tigers (36-49)

Yankees (48-36), Tigers (36-49) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 65.50%

65.50% Tigers Win Probability: 34.50%

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San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and SDPA

MARQ and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Walker Buehler

Colin Rea vs. Walker Buehler Records: Cubs (47-38), Padres (43-40)

Cubs (47-38), Padres (43-40) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Padres Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 59.15%

59.15% Padres Win Probability: 40.85%

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New York Mets at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and SNY

SNET and SNY Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Freddy Peralta

Patrick Corbin vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Blue Jays (40-45), Mets (35-50)

Blue Jays (40-45), Mets (35-50) Mets Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.18%

50.18% Mets Win Probability: 49.82%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT

NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Paul Skenes

Zack Wheeler vs. Paul Skenes Records: Phillies (47-38), Pirates (43-42)

Phillies (47-38), Pirates (43-42) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 52.70%

52.70% Pirates Win Probability: 47.30%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and CARD

BravesVsn and CARD Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López vs. Michael McGreevy

Reynaldo López vs. Michael McGreevy Records: Braves (49-33), Cardinals (43-38)

Braves (49-33), Cardinals (43-38) Braves Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 56.33%

56.33% Cardinals Win Probability: 43.67%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and RAYS

ROYL and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Shane McClanahan

Seth Lugo vs. Shane McClanahan Records: Royals (35-50), Rays (48-33)

Royals (35-50), Rays (48-33) Rays Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Royals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 64.83%

64.83% Royals Win Probability: 35.17%

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Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and MNNT

SCHN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai vs. Taj Bradley

Tatsuya Imai vs. Taj Bradley Records: Astros (42-45), Twins (41-45)

Astros (42-45), Twins (41-45) Astros Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Twins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 51.46%

51.46% Twins Win Probability: 48.54%

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Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan vs. Andrew Abbott

Shane Drohan vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Brewers (51-31), Reds (39-44)

Brewers (51-31), Reds (39-44) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Reds Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 66.69%

66.69% Reds Win Probability: 33.31%

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Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and MIAM

COLR and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Max Meyer

Kyle Freeland vs. Max Meyer Records: Rockies (33-52), Marlins (45-40)

Rockies (33-52), Marlins (45-40) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 68.51%

68.51% Rockies Win Probability: 31.49%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA

NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs.

J.T. Ginn vs. Records: Athletics (40-45), Dodgers (55-30)

Athletics (40-45), Dodgers (55-30) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 59.76%

59.76% Athletics Win Probability: 40.24%

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San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA

ARID and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Trevor McDonald

Zac Gallen vs. Trevor McDonald Records: Diamondbacks (42-42), Giants (35-49)

Diamondbacks (42-42), Giants (35-49) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Giants Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 57.94%

57.94% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.06%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.