Mexico vs Ecuador Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup 2026
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Mexico vs Ecuador: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today
Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
This board stretches across 46 priced players — every outfield name in both 26-man squads — from Raúl Jiménez's market-leading +230 down to Joel Ordóñez at +3000. That depth reflects two well-organized but defensively-built teams: Mexico didn't concede a single goal across three group games, and Ecuador have allowed just one goal from open play themselves, meaning even backline names like César Montes (+1500) and Willian Pachó (+2200) carry live set-piece prices.
Mexico's attack is priced noticeably shorter across the board — four Mexican forwards sit inside +300 (Jiménez, Santiago Giménez, Julián Quiñones, Guillermo Martínez), reflecting both home advantage at the Azteca and Mexico's depth up front. Ecuador's market leader is Jordy Caicedo at +300, a bench striker option rather than a guaranteed starter, with predicted starter Enner Valencia priced a touch longer at +340 — worth knowing before backing either. One note on names: Ecuador's squad includes two players called Caicedo on this board (Jordy Caicedo, a forward, and Moisés Caicedo, the Chelsea defensive midfielder, priced all the way down at +1900) and two called Valencia (starting striker Enner Valencia and winger Anthony Valencia, priced separately at +340 and +750) — easy mix-ups if you're moving quickly.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
Jiménez was rested for the Czechia rotation game and returns to lead the line tonight against an Ecuador defense that's surrendered just one goal from open play across the entire group stage. As Mexico's primary focal point in front of a raucous Azteca crowd, he's the clearest single route to a Mexico goal — and the shortest price on a 46-player board for good reason.
Giménez isn't predicted to start, but a quality finisher coming off the bench against a tiring Ecuador back line late in a tight game is exactly the scenario where anytime bets cash. At +270 — shorter than several predicted starters — the market clearly respects what he can add in twenty-plus minutes of game time.
Quiñones is a confirmed predicted starter on the right of Mexico's front three, already scored twice in the group stage, and led the team in shot volume at 3.33 attempts per game. Unlike Giménez, this price reflects a starter with 90 minutes to work with rather than a sub role — a cleaner, lower-variance way to back Mexico's attack.
Two very different routes to an Ecuador goal. Enner Valencia remains the focal point as the predicted starting striker despite his age, while Jordy Caicedo — not to be confused with Chelsea's Moisés Caicedo, who anchors Ecuador's midfield — is priced as the team's shortest goalscorer option despite a likely bench role, suggesting the market expects him to make a real impact if introduced. Backing both as separate singles covers Ecuador's most credible paths to a goal whether it comes from the start or off the bench.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
César Montes (+1500), Johan Vásquez (+1800) and Jorge Sánchez (+1800) all carry live anytime prices, reflecting Mexico's set-piece presence and a game expected to be tight enough that a corner-kick header could matter. On Ecuador's side, both predicted starting center-backs — Willian Pachó (+2200) and Piero Hincapié (+2500) — are live too. These are pure dart-throw plays, but worth a token stake if you're looking for exposure beyond the front lines.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Raul Jimenez +230 · Santiago Gimenez +270 · Armando Gonzalez +300 · Julian Quinones +290 · Guillermo Martinez +290 · Jordy Caicedo +300 · Enner Valencia +340 · Kevin Rodriguez +390 · Alexis Vega +430 · Jeremy Arevalo +450 · Cesar Huerta +480 · Roberto Alvarado +550 · Gilberto Mora +600 · Gonzalo Plata +600 · John Yeboah +600 · Brian Gutierrez +600 · Kendry Paez +650 · Alan Minda +650 · Nilson Angulo +700 · Orbelin Pineda +750 · Anthony Valencia +750 · Alvaro Fidalgo +750 · Luis Chavez +750 · Pedro Vite +950 · Jesus Gallardo +1000 · Luis Romo +1100 · Yaimar Medina +1100 · Jordy Alcivar +1100 · Denil Castillo +1200 · Edson Alvarez +1300 · Jackson Porozo +1500 · Cesar Montes +1500 · Angelo Preciado +1600 · Israel Reyes +1700 · Jorge Sanchez +1800 · Johan Vasquez +1800 · Obed Vargas +1800 · Moises Caicedo +1900 · Pervis Estupinan +1900 · Alan Franco +2000 · Erik Lira +2200 · Willian Pacho +2200 · Piero Hincapie +2500 · Felix Torres +2700 · Mateo Chavez +2700 · Joel Ordonez +3000 · Mexico To Qualify -190 / Ecuador +156 (separate market, covers reg+ET+pens) · Mexico predicted 4-3-3: Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Lira, Romo, Gutierrez; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones · Ecuador predicted 4-2-3-1: Galindez; Franco, Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie; M.Caicedo, Vite; Yeboah, Plata, Angulo; E.Valencia · Mexico perfect group stage, 0 goals conceded · Ecuador scored just 1 open-play goal in 3 group games despite 5.12 xG · Estadio Azteca Mexico City · Tonight 9PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces England/DR Congo winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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