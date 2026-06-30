Mexico vs Ecuador Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup 2026

⚡ KICKOFF TONIGHT 9PM ET · R.JIMENEZ +230 (REG TIME ONLY) · S.GIMENEZ +270 · QUINONES +290 · G.MARTINEZ +290 · J.CAICEDO +300 (ECU TOP) · E.VALENCIA +340 · K.RODRIGUEZ +390 · VEGA +430 · ALVARADO +550 · FULL BOARD DOWN TO ORDONEZ +3000 · MEXICO TO QUALIFY -190 · ESTADIO AZTECA ~7,200FT ALTITUDE

Match Details · Kickoff Tonight 🇲🇽 Mexico vs Ecuador 🇪🇨 · Tonight 9PM ET · Estadio Azteca Mexico City · FOX Mexico To Qualify -190 · Ecuador +156 · Either Team in ET +440 → R16 vs ENG/DRC

⚠️ Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only Unlike the correct score and qualifying markets for tonight's match, this anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. If this match is level after 90 and goes to extra time, goals scored in the additional 30 minutes will not settle this market. Factor that into your staking given how tight this matchup is expected to be.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board stretches across 46 priced players — every outfield name in both 26-man squads — from Raúl Jiménez's market-leading +230 down to Joel Ordóñez at +3000. That depth reflects two well-organized but defensively-built teams: Mexico didn't concede a single goal across three group games, and Ecuador have allowed just one goal from open play themselves, meaning even backline names like César Montes (+1500) and Willian Pachó (+2200) carry live set-piece prices.

Mexico's attack is priced noticeably shorter across the board — four Mexican forwards sit inside +300 (Jiménez, Santiago Giménez, Julián Quiñones, Guillermo Martínez), reflecting both home advantage at the Azteca and Mexico's depth up front. Ecuador's market leader is Jordy Caicedo at +300, a bench striker option rather than a guaranteed starter, with predicted starter Enner Valencia priced a touch longer at +340 — worth knowing before backing either. One note on names: Ecuador's squad includes two players called Caicedo on this board (Jordy Caicedo, a forward, and Moisés Caicedo, the Chelsea defensive midfielder, priced all the way down at +1900) and two called Valencia (starting striker Enner Valencia and winger Anthony Valencia, priced separately at +340 and +750) — easy mix-ups if you're moving quickly.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Tonight 🇲🇽 Mexico Scorers 0 goals conceded in 3 group games Player · Role Anytime Raúl Jiménez ST Returns from rest vs Czechia · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK +230 Santiago Giménez ST AC Milan striker · expected impact-sub role · ⭐ BEST VALUE +270 Julián Quiñones FW Scored Mexico's first goal of the tournament +290 Guillermo Martínez FW Forward depth option, tied price with Quiñones +290 Armando González FW Guadalajara forward, squad depth +300 Alexis Vega FW Dangerous bench/rotation option +430 César Huerta FW Anderlecht winger, rotation option +480 Roberto Alvarado MF Predicted starting wide forward +550 Gilberto Mora MF 17-year-old, Mexico's youngest-ever WC starter +600 Brian Gutiérrez MF Predicted starting central midfielder +600 Orbelín Pineda MF Midfield depth, AEK Athens +750 Álvaro Fidalgo MF Real Betis midfielder, depth option +750 Luis Chávez MF Dynamo Moscow, set-piece specialist — not defender Mateo Chávez +750 Jesús Gallardo LB Predicted starting left-back +1000 Luis Romo MF Midfield depth, Guadalajara +1100 Edson Álvarez DM West Ham, defensive midfield depth +1300 César Montes CB Predicted starting CB, set-piece threat +1500 Jorge Sánchez RB Predicted starting right-back +1800 Johan Vásquez CB Predicted starting CB, returns from rest +1800 Obed Vargas MF Atlético Madrid midfielder, depth +1800 Israel Reyes DEF Club América, defensive depth +1700 Erik Lira DM Predicted starting DM, returns from rest +2200 Mateo Chávez DEF AZ Alkmaar defender — not midfielder Luis Chávez +2700 🇪🇨 Ecuador Scorers 1 goal from open play in 3 group games Jordy Caicedo FW Ecuador's shortest price — bench option, not Moisés Caicedo · ⭐ TOP ECUADOR PLAY +300 Enner Valencia ST 36, predicted starting striker — not Anthony Valencia +340 Kevin Rodríguez FW Bench striker depth +390 Jeremy Arévalo FW Bench winger option +450 Gonzalo Plata AM Scored the dramatic winner vs Germany · predicted starter +600 John Yeboah FW Predicted starting wide forward +600 Kendry Páez AM Young Independiente del Valle talent, bench option +650 Alan Minda FW Bench forward depth +650 Nilson Angulo FW Sunderland winger, predicted starter, scored in 3 of last 6 caps +700 Anthony Valencia FW Bench winger — not striker Enner Valencia +750 Pedro Vite MF Predicted starting double-pivot partner +950 Yaimar Medina MF Midfield depth option +1100 Jordy Alcívar MF Midfield depth option +1100 Denil Castillo MF Midfield depth option +1200 Jackson Porozo CB Defensive depth +1500 Ángelo Preciado DEF Defensive depth +1600 Moisés Caicedo DM Chelsea midfielder, predicted starting anchor — not Jordy Caicedo +1900 Pervis Estupiñán LB Brighton left-back, squad option +1900 Alan Franco MF Midfield depth option +2000 Willian Pachó CB PSG defender, predicted starting CB +2200 Piero Hincapié CB Bayer Leverkusen, predicted starting CB +2500 Félix Torres CB Defensive depth +2700 Joel Ordóñez CB Predicted starting CB +3000 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live tonight

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board Raúl Jiménez — Anytime Goalscorer Returns to the XI tonight Mexico's focal striker Shortest price on the entire board +230 $10→$23 Jiménez was rested for the Czechia rotation game and returns to lead the line tonight against an Ecuador defense that's surrendered just one goal from open play across the entire group stage. As Mexico's primary focal point in front of a raucous Azteca crowd, he's the clearest single route to a Mexico goal — and the shortest price on a 46-player board for good reason. Verdict · Confirmed +230, board favorite · 2 units Returns from rest, Mexico's clear focal point. The safety play on this board. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Best Impact-Sub Value Santiago Giménez — Anytime Goalscorer AC Milan striker Expected impact-sub role behind Jiménez Second-shortest price on the board +270 $10→$27 Giménez isn't predicted to start, but a quality finisher coming off the bench against a tiring Ecuador back line late in a tight game is exactly the scenario where anytime bets cash. At +270 — shorter than several predicted starters — the market clearly respects what he can add in twenty-plus minutes of game time. Verdict · Confirmed +270, best value on the board · 1-2 units Likely impact-sub role, priced like a starter. Strong value if Mexico need a late goal. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · In-Form Starter Julián Quiñones — Anytime Goalscorer Scored Mexico's opening tournament goal 3.33 shots/game in group stage +290 $10→$29 Quiñones is a confirmed predicted starter on the right of Mexico's front three, already scored twice in the group stage, and led the team in shot volume at 3.33 attempts per game. Unlike Giménez, this price reflects a starter with 90 minutes to work with rather than a sub role — a cleaner, lower-variance way to back Mexico's attack. Verdict · Confirmed +290, starter with shot volume · 1-2 units Predicted starter, 90 minutes of opportunity, already scored twice this tournament. ⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Ecuador's Best Routes Jordy Caicedo & Enner Valencia — Anytime Goalscorer J. Caicedo: Ecuador's shortest price, bench role E. Valencia: 36, predicted starting striker +300 / +340 Two separate singles Two very different routes to an Ecuador goal. Enner Valencia remains the focal point as the predicted starting striker despite his age, while Jordy Caicedo — not to be confused with Chelsea's Moisés Caicedo, who anchors Ecuador's midfield — is priced as the team's shortest goalscorer option despite a likely bench role, suggesting the market expects him to make a real impact if introduced. Backing both as separate singles covers Ecuador's most credible paths to a goal whether it comes from the start or off the bench. Verdict · Confirmed +300 / +340 · 1 unit each Covers both Ecuador's starting striker and their highest-priced bench threat.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Mexico vs Ecuador · Tonight 9PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Raúl Jiménez Returns from rest, Mexico's focal point · board favorite · 2 units +230 ⭐⭐⭐ Santiago Giménez AC Milan striker, likely impact sub · best value · 1-2 units +270 ⭐⭐ Julián Quiñones Predicted starter, 3.33 shots/game · 1-2 units +290 ⭐⭐ J. Caicedo / E. Valencia (each) Ecuador's two best goalscorer routes · 1 unit each +300 / +340

🎲 Longshot Watch: Mexico's Set-Piece Defenders César Montes (+1500), Johan Vásquez (+1800) and Jorge Sánchez (+1800) all carry live anytime prices, reflecting Mexico's set-piece presence and a game expected to be tight enough that a corner-kick header could matter. On Ecuador's side, both predicted starting center-backs — Willian Pachó (+2200) and Piero Hincapié (+2500) — are live too. These are pure dart-throw plays, but worth a token stake if you're looking for exposure beyond the front lines.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Core Combo Raúl Jiménez Anytime (+230) + Julián Quiñones Anytime (+290) — as separate singles Mexico's two most reliable starting attackers against a defense that's allowed just one open-play goal all tournament — back both as independent singles for broader coverage of the Mexico attack. Cross-Match Combo Raúl Jiménez Anytime (+230) + Enner Valencia Anytime (+340) — as separate singles The most likely scorer on each side — a live combination if this plays out as a tight, low-event match where both sides manage to find the net. Full Match SGP Raúl Jiménez Anytime (+230) + Mexico To Qualify (-190) + Mexico to win 1-0/2-0/3-0 (+175) — check FD SGP builder Three correlated legs describing a narrow, clean-sheet Mexico win with Jiménez among the scorers — the most statistically supported shape of tonight's result. ⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. SGPs high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Mexico vs Ecuador Goalscorer Props · Tonight · Kickoff 9PM ET · Estadio Azteca Mexico City Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now R.Jimenez +230 · S.Gimenez +270 · Quinones +290 · J.Caicedo +300 · E.Valencia +340

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Raul Jimenez +230 · Santiago Gimenez +270 · Armando Gonzalez +300 · Julian Quinones +290 · Guillermo Martinez +290 · Jordy Caicedo +300 · Enner Valencia +340 · Kevin Rodriguez +390 · Alexis Vega +430 · Jeremy Arevalo +450 · Cesar Huerta +480 · Roberto Alvarado +550 · Gilberto Mora +600 · Gonzalo Plata +600 · John Yeboah +600 · Brian Gutierrez +600 · Kendry Paez +650 · Alan Minda +650 · Nilson Angulo +700 · Orbelin Pineda +750 · Anthony Valencia +750 · Alvaro Fidalgo +750 · Luis Chavez +750 · Pedro Vite +950 · Jesus Gallardo +1000 · Luis Romo +1100 · Yaimar Medina +1100 · Jordy Alcivar +1100 · Denil Castillo +1200 · Edson Alvarez +1300 · Jackson Porozo +1500 · Cesar Montes +1500 · Angelo Preciado +1600 · Israel Reyes +1700 · Jorge Sanchez +1800 · Johan Vasquez +1800 · Obed Vargas +1800 · Moises Caicedo +1900 · Pervis Estupinan +1900 · Alan Franco +2000 · Erik Lira +2200 · Willian Pacho +2200 · Piero Hincapie +2500 · Felix Torres +2700 · Mateo Chavez +2700 · Joel Ordonez +3000 · Mexico To Qualify -190 / Ecuador +156 (separate market, covers reg+ET+pens) · Mexico predicted 4-3-3: Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Lira, Romo, Gutierrez; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones · Ecuador predicted 4-2-3-1: Galindez; Franco, Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie; M.Caicedo, Vite; Yeboah, Plata, Angulo; E.Valencia · Mexico perfect group stage, 0 goals conceded · Ecuador scored just 1 open-play goal in 3 group games despite 5.12 xG · Estadio Azteca Mexico City · Tonight 9PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces England/DR Congo winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER