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Mexico vs Ecuador Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Mexico vs Ecuador Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup 2026
Mexico vs Ecuador Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026
⚽ WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · ANYTIME GOALSCORER · TONIGHT · LIVE FANDUEL ODDS
Mexico vs Ecuador · Tonight, Tuesday June 30 · Kickoff 9:00 PM ET · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · FOX

Mexico vs Ecuador: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today

Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel

🔥 R.Jimenez +230 · S.Gimenez +270 · Quinones +290 · G.Martinez +290 · J.Caicedo +300 · E.Valencia +340
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TONIGHT 9PM ET · R.JIMENEZ +230 (REG TIME ONLY) · S.GIMENEZ +270 · QUINONES +290 · G.MARTINEZ +290 · J.CAICEDO +300 (ECU TOP) · E.VALENCIA +340 · K.RODRIGUEZ +390 · VEGA +430 · ALVARADO +550 · FULL BOARD DOWN TO ORDONEZ +3000 · MEXICO TO QUALIFY -190 · ESTADIO AZTECA ~7,200FT ALTITUDE
Match Details · Kickoff Tonight
🇲🇽 Mexico vs Ecuador 🇪🇨 · Tonight 9PM ET · Estadio Azteca Mexico City · FOX
Mexico To Qualify -190 · Ecuador +156 · Either Team in ET +440
→ R16 vs ENG/DRC
⚠️
Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only
Unlike the correct score and qualifying markets for tonight's match, this anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. If this match is level after 90 and goes to extra time, goals scored in the additional 30 minutes will not settle this market. Factor that into your staking given how tight this matchup is expected to be.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board stretches across 46 priced players — every outfield name in both 26-man squads — from Raúl Jiménez's market-leading +230 down to Joel Ordóñez at +3000. That depth reflects two well-organized but defensively-built teams: Mexico didn't concede a single goal across three group games, and Ecuador have allowed just one goal from open play themselves, meaning even backline names like César Montes (+1500) and Willian Pachó (+2200) carry live set-piece prices.

Mexico's attack is priced noticeably shorter across the board — four Mexican forwards sit inside +300 (Jiménez, Santiago Giménez, Julián Quiñones, Guillermo Martínez), reflecting both home advantage at the Azteca and Mexico's depth up front. Ecuador's market leader is Jordy Caicedo at +300, a bench striker option rather than a guaranteed starter, with predicted starter Enner Valencia priced a touch longer at +340 — worth knowing before backing either. One note on names: Ecuador's squad includes two players called Caicedo on this board (Jordy Caicedo, a forward, and Moisés Caicedo, the Chelsea defensive midfielder, priced all the way down at +1900) and two called Valencia (starting striker Enner Valencia and winger Anthony Valencia, priced separately at +340 and +750) — easy mix-ups if you're moving quickly.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Tonight
🇲🇽 Mexico Scorers 0 goals conceded in 3 group games
Player · Role
Anytime
Raúl Jiménez ST
Returns from rest vs Czechia · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
+230
Santiago Giménez ST
AC Milan striker · expected impact-sub role · ⭐ BEST VALUE
+270
Julián Quiñones FW
Scored Mexico's first goal of the tournament
+290
Guillermo Martínez FW
Forward depth option, tied price with Quiñones
+290
Armando González FW
Guadalajara forward, squad depth
+300
Alexis Vega FW
Dangerous bench/rotation option
+430
César Huerta FW
Anderlecht winger, rotation option
+480
Roberto Alvarado MF
Predicted starting wide forward
+550
Gilberto Mora MF
17-year-old, Mexico's youngest-ever WC starter
+600
Brian Gutiérrez MF
Predicted starting central midfielder
+600
Orbelín Pineda MF
Midfield depth, AEK Athens
+750
Álvaro Fidalgo MF
Real Betis midfielder, depth option
+750
Luis Chávez MF
Dynamo Moscow, set-piece specialist — not defender Mateo Chávez
+750
Jesús Gallardo LB
Predicted starting left-back
+1000
Luis Romo MF
Midfield depth, Guadalajara
+1100
Edson Álvarez DM
West Ham, defensive midfield depth
+1300
César Montes CB
Predicted starting CB, set-piece threat
+1500
Jorge Sánchez RB
Predicted starting right-back
+1800
Johan Vásquez CB
Predicted starting CB, returns from rest
+1800
Obed Vargas MF
Atlético Madrid midfielder, depth
+1800
Israel Reyes DEF
Club América, defensive depth
+1700
Erik Lira DM
Predicted starting DM, returns from rest
+2200
Mateo Chávez DEF
AZ Alkmaar defender — not midfielder Luis Chávez
+2700
🇪🇨 Ecuador Scorers 1 goal from open play in 3 group games
Jordy Caicedo FW
Ecuador's shortest price — bench option, not Moisés Caicedo · ⭐ TOP ECUADOR PLAY
+300
Enner Valencia ST
36, predicted starting striker — not Anthony Valencia
+340
Kevin Rodríguez FW
Bench striker depth
+390
Jeremy Arévalo FW
Bench winger option
+450
Gonzalo Plata AM
Scored the dramatic winner vs Germany · predicted starter
+600
John Yeboah FW
Predicted starting wide forward
+600
Kendry Páez AM
Young Independiente del Valle talent, bench option
+650
Alan Minda FW
Bench forward depth
+650
Nilson Angulo FW
Sunderland winger, predicted starter, scored in 3 of last 6 caps
+700
Anthony Valencia FW
Bench winger — not striker Enner Valencia
+750
Pedro Vite MF
Predicted starting double-pivot partner
+950
Yaimar Medina MF
Midfield depth option
+1100
Jordy Alcívar MF
Midfield depth option
+1100
Denil Castillo MF
Midfield depth option
+1200
Jackson Porozo CB
Defensive depth
+1500
Ángelo Preciado DEF
Defensive depth
+1600
Moisés Caicedo DM
Chelsea midfielder, predicted starting anchor — not Jordy Caicedo
+1900
Pervis Estupiñán LB
Brighton left-back, squad option
+1900
Alan Franco MF
Midfield depth option
+2000
Willian Pachó CB
PSG defender, predicted starting CB
+2200
Piero Hincapié CB
Bayer Leverkusen, predicted starting CB
+2500
Félix Torres CB
Defensive depth
+2700
Joel Ordóñez CB
Predicted starting CB
+3000
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live tonight

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board
Raúl Jiménez — Anytime Goalscorer
Returns to the XI tonight Mexico's focal striker Shortest price on the entire board
+230
$10→$23

Jiménez was rested for the Czechia rotation game and returns to lead the line tonight against an Ecuador defense that's surrendered just one goal from open play across the entire group stage. As Mexico's primary focal point in front of a raucous Azteca crowd, he's the clearest single route to a Mexico goal — and the shortest price on a 46-player board for good reason.

Verdict · Confirmed +230, board favorite · 2 units
Returns from rest, Mexico's clear focal point. The safety play on this board.
⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Best Impact-Sub Value
Santiago Giménez — Anytime Goalscorer
AC Milan striker Expected impact-sub role behind Jiménez Second-shortest price on the board
+270
$10→$27

Giménez isn't predicted to start, but a quality finisher coming off the bench against a tiring Ecuador back line late in a tight game is exactly the scenario where anytime bets cash. At +270 — shorter than several predicted starters — the market clearly respects what he can add in twenty-plus minutes of game time.

Verdict · Confirmed +270, best value on the board · 1-2 units
Likely impact-sub role, priced like a starter. Strong value if Mexico need a late goal.
⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · In-Form Starter
Julián Quiñones — Anytime Goalscorer
Scored Mexico's opening tournament goal 3.33 shots/game in group stage
+290
$10→$29

Quiñones is a confirmed predicted starter on the right of Mexico's front three, already scored twice in the group stage, and led the team in shot volume at 3.33 attempts per game. Unlike Giménez, this price reflects a starter with 90 minutes to work with rather than a sub role — a cleaner, lower-variance way to back Mexico's attack.

Verdict · Confirmed +290, starter with shot volume · 1-2 units
Predicted starter, 90 minutes of opportunity, already scored twice this tournament.
⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Ecuador's Best Routes
Jordy Caicedo & Enner Valencia — Anytime Goalscorer
J. Caicedo: Ecuador's shortest price, bench role E. Valencia: 36, predicted starting striker
+300 / +340
Two separate singles

Two very different routes to an Ecuador goal. Enner Valencia remains the focal point as the predicted starting striker despite his age, while Jordy Caicedo — not to be confused with Chelsea's Moisés Caicedo, who anchors Ecuador's midfield — is priced as the team's shortest goalscorer option despite a likely bench role, suggesting the market expects him to make a real impact if introduced. Backing both as separate singles covers Ecuador's most credible paths to a goal whether it comes from the start or off the bench.

Verdict · Confirmed +300 / +340 · 1 unit each
Covers both Ecuador's starting striker and their highest-priced bench threat.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Mexico vs Ecuador · Tonight 9PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Raúl Jiménez
Returns from rest, Mexico's focal point · board favorite · 2 units
+230
⭐⭐⭐ Santiago Giménez
AC Milan striker, likely impact sub · best value · 1-2 units
+270
⭐⭐ Julián Quiñones
Predicted starter, 3.33 shots/game · 1-2 units
+290
⭐⭐ J. Caicedo / E. Valencia (each)
Ecuador's two best goalscorer routes · 1 unit each
+300 / +340
🎲 Longshot Watch: Mexico's Set-Piece Defenders

César Montes (+1500), Johan Vásquez (+1800) and Jorge Sánchez (+1800) all carry live anytime prices, reflecting Mexico's set-piece presence and a game expected to be tight enough that a corner-kick header could matter. On Ecuador's side, both predicted starting center-backs — Willian Pachó (+2200) and Piero Hincapié (+2500) — are live too. These are pure dart-throw plays, but worth a token stake if you're looking for exposure beyond the front lines.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel
Core Combo
Raúl Jiménez Anytime (+230) + Julián Quiñones Anytime (+290) — as separate singles
Mexico's two most reliable starting attackers against a defense that's allowed just one open-play goal all tournament — back both as independent singles for broader coverage of the Mexico attack.
Cross-Match Combo
Raúl Jiménez Anytime (+230) + Enner Valencia Anytime (+340) — as separate singles
The most likely scorer on each side — a live combination if this plays out as a tight, low-event match where both sides manage to find the net.
Full Match SGP
Raúl Jiménez Anytime (+230) + Mexico To Qualify (-190) + Mexico to win 1-0/2-0/3-0 (+175) — check FD SGP builder
Three correlated legs describing a narrow, clean-sheet Mexico win with Jiménez among the scorers — the most statistically supported shape of tonight's result.
⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. SGPs high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Mexico vs Ecuador Goalscorer Props · Tonight · Kickoff 9PM ET · Estadio Azteca Mexico City
Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now
R.Jimenez +230 · S.Gimenez +270 · Quinones +290 · J.Caicedo +300 · E.Valencia +340
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Raul Jimenez +230 · Santiago Gimenez +270 · Armando Gonzalez +300 · Julian Quinones +290 · Guillermo Martinez +290 · Jordy Caicedo +300 · Enner Valencia +340 · Kevin Rodriguez +390 · Alexis Vega +430 · Jeremy Arevalo +450 · Cesar Huerta +480 · Roberto Alvarado +550 · Gilberto Mora +600 · Gonzalo Plata +600 · John Yeboah +600 · Brian Gutierrez +600 · Kendry Paez +650 · Alan Minda +650 · Nilson Angulo +700 · Orbelin Pineda +750 · Anthony Valencia +750 · Alvaro Fidalgo +750 · Luis Chavez +750 · Pedro Vite +950 · Jesus Gallardo +1000 · Luis Romo +1100 · Yaimar Medina +1100 · Jordy Alcivar +1100 · Denil Castillo +1200 · Edson Alvarez +1300 · Jackson Porozo +1500 · Cesar Montes +1500 · Angelo Preciado +1600 · Israel Reyes +1700 · Jorge Sanchez +1800 · Johan Vasquez +1800 · Obed Vargas +1800 · Moises Caicedo +1900 · Pervis Estupinan +1900 · Alan Franco +2000 · Erik Lira +2200 · Willian Pacho +2200 · Piero Hincapie +2500 · Felix Torres +2700 · Mateo Chavez +2700 · Joel Ordonez +3000 · Mexico To Qualify -190 / Ecuador +156 (separate market, covers reg+ET+pens) · Mexico predicted 4-3-3: Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Lira, Romo, Gutierrez; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones · Ecuador predicted 4-2-3-1: Galindez; Franco, Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie; M.Caicedo, Vite; Yeboah, Plata, Angulo; E.Valencia · Mexico perfect group stage, 0 goals conceded · Ecuador scored just 1 open-play goal in 3 group games despite 5.12 xG · Estadio Azteca Mexico City · Tonight 9PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces England/DR Congo winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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