Mexico vs Ecuador Most Likely Correct Score Bets: World Cup Predictions 2026 Round of 32

Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TONIGHT 9PM ET · MEX 1-0/2-0/3-0 LEADS THE BOARD AT +175 · DRAW 0-0/1-1 +500 · ECU 1-0/2-0/3-0 +430 (UPSET VALUE) · MEX 2-1/3-1/4-1 +420 · ECU 2-1/3-1/4-1 +800 · ANY OTHER DRAW +2000 · LONG SHOTS DOWN TO ECUADOR ANY OTHER SCORE +10000 · INCLUDES EXTRA TIME, NOT PENALTIES
Match Details · Kickoff Tonight
🇲🇽 Mexico vs Ecuador 🇪🇨 · Tonight 9PM ET · Estadio Azteca · FOX
Mexico To Qualify -190 · Ecuador +156 · Either Team in ET +440
→ R16 vs ENG/DRC
⚠️
Critical Rule: How Correct Score Combos Settle
Each selection on this board bundles three specific scorelines into one bet — for example, "Mexico to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0" cashes if the final score is any one of those three results, all at the same combined price. This market covers regulation time plus extra time — if the match is level after 90 minutes and goes to ET, the score used for settlement is the score after the full 120 minutes. Goals scored in a penalty shootout never count toward correct score, regardless of market. A 1-1 draw after 120 minutes that's settled by penalties still grades as "Draw 0-0 or 1-1" for this market — not as a Mexico or Ecuador win.
📖 Correct Score Combos — Market Overview
Ten combination bets cover this board, and the shape of the pricing tells the story of how FanDuel expects tonight's game to go: a tight, low-scoring contest with Mexico the likelier side to find the breakthrough. Mexico to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 tops the board at +175 — comfortably the shortest price — which lines up with everything we know about this matchup: Mexico didn't concede a goal in three group games, and Ecuador have scored just once from open play across their own three group matches despite generating real underlying chances.
The next two combos tell a more balanced story than the head-to-head history might suggest. Draw 0-0 or 1-1 sits at +500, reflecting Ecuador's defensive identity — they haven't conceded twice in any of their last 26 matches — and the genuine possibility this one goes to extra time. Ecuador to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 is priced even tighter at +430, shorter than a higher-scoring Mexico win (+420 for 2-1/3-1/4-1 is close, but notably Ecuador's narrow-win combo undercuts Mexico's higher-margin combo) — a signal the market respects Ecuador's counter-attacking quality more than the qualifying-market price alone (+156) might suggest.
🖥️ Correct Score Combos vs Single Correct Score — Key Differences
How This Market Differs From A Standard Correct Score Bet
⚽ Correct Score Combination: Three scorelines bundled into one selection at one combined price. Higher hit rate than betting a single exact score, but a lower payout than nailing one scoreline outright on a standard correct-score board.
⚽ Single Correct Score: One exact scoreline only (e.g., exactly 1-0). Lower hit rate, but a much bigger payout — typically several times longer than the equivalent combo that includes that same score.
💡 Strategy: In a game projected to be tight and low-scoring, the combo market is the more forgiving way to back the shape of the result (a narrow Mexico win, in this case) without needing to call the exact margin.
🏆 Most Likely Correct Score Bets — Ranked
⭐ #1 Pick · Shortest Price On The Board
Mexico to Win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0
Mexico didn't concede a single goal across three group games · Home advantage at a raucous Azteca · Ecuador have scored just once from open play in the group stage · The shape of this entire matchup points straight at a narrow, clean-sheet Mexico win
+175
$10→$27.50
⭐ #2 Pick · The Stalemate Play
Draw — 0-0 or 1-1
Ecuador haven't conceded twice in any of their last 26 matches · Two stout defenses facing off increases the odds this goes the distance without a winner emerging in 120 minutes · A genuine live outcome, not a token price
+500
$10→$60
⭐ #3 Pick · Upset Value
Ecuador to Win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0
Ecuador out-generated Mexico on expected goals during the group stage (5.12 xG across three games) despite scoring just once from open play — due genuine positive regression · A narrow Ecuador win on the counter, led by Plata or Angulo, is the live upset path
+430
$10→$53
⭐ #4 Pick · If Mexico's Depth Shows Up
Mexico to Win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1
Mexico's attack runs deep — Jiménez, Quiñones, Santiago Giménez and Alexis Vega all carry live goalscorer prices · This covers the scenario where Ecuador finally converts one of their underlying chances but Mexico's firepower is too much regardless
+420
$10→$52
📋 Full Correct Score Combo Board — FanDuel (Incl. Extra Time)
FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct Score Combinations · Incl. ET, Not Pens · Live Tonight
Combination
Odds
Mexico to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0
⭐ Top pick · clean-sheet narrow win
+175
Mexico to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1
Mexico's attacking depth covers an Ecuador consolation
+420
Ecuador to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0
⭐ Upset value · shorter than Mexico's bigger-margin combo
+430
Draw — 0-0 or 1-1
⭐ Live given both teams' defensive records
+500
Ecuador to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1
Requires Ecuador to both score multiple and concede — fights their own profile
+800
Any Other Draw
Covers 2-2, 3-3 and beyond — a true long shot given both teams' low-scoring profile
+2000
Mexico to win 3-2, 4-2 or 5-2
A high-event Mexico win — fights Ecuador's defensive record on the concede side
+2200
Ecuador to win 3-2, 4-2 or 5-2
Requires Ecuador's attack to suddenly explode — fights their open-play scoring struggles
+3500
Mexico to win Any Other Score
Covers everything outside the listed Mexico combos (e.g. 4-0, 5-1) — a dart, not a primary play
+4000
Ecuador to win Any Other Score
Longest price on the board — needs an outlier scoreline from the road underdog
+10000
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Includes extra time, never penalty shootout goals · Live tonight
📊 Correct Score Strategy Summary
Safest Play
Mexico to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 (+175)
The shortest price on the board for a reason — it matches Mexico's clean-sheet group stage and Ecuador's open-play scoring struggles almost exactly.
Best Value
Ecuador to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 (+430)
Priced shorter than Mexico's higher-margin combo (+420 is close, but this still undercuts it) — the market is pricing in Ecuador's underlying xG quality more than their head-to-head record would suggest.
Hedge Play
Draw — 0-0 or 1-1 (+500)
Two stingy defenses meeting in a knockout game is exactly the recipe for a stalemate through 120 minutes. A reasonable small hedge against the Mexico favorite.
Avoid
Any combo at +2200 or longer
Every long-shot combo on this board requires either Mexico conceding multiple goals or Ecuador's attack suddenly clicking — both run against the clearest statistical trend in this matchup. Fun money only.
⚠️ Correct score combos pay out on the final score after regulation plus extra time only — never penalty shootout goals. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct Score Combinations incl. extra time, not penalty shootout goals · Mexico to win 1-0/2-0/3-0 +175 · Mexico to win 2-1/3-1/4-1 +420 · Ecuador to win 1-0/2-0/3-0 +430 · Draw 0-0 or 1-1 +500 · Ecuador to win 2-1/3-1/4-1 +800 · Any Other Draw +2000 · Mexico to win 3-2/4-2/5-2 +2200 · Ecuador to win 3-2/4-2/5-2 +3500 · Mexico to win Any Other Score +4000 · Ecuador to win Any Other Score +10000 · Mexico To Qualify -190 / Ecuador +156 (separate market, covers reg+ET+pens) · Mexico perfect group stage, 0 goals conceded in 3 games · Ecuador have not conceded 2+ goals in 26 matches, scored just 1 from open play in 3 group games despite 5.12 xG · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · Tonight 9PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces England/DR Congo winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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