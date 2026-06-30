Mexico vs Ecuador Most Likely Correct Score Bets: World Cup Predictions 2026 Round of 32

⚡ KICKOFF TONIGHT 9PM ET · MEX 1-0/2-0/3-0 LEADS THE BOARD AT +175 · DRAW 0-0/1-1 +500 · ECU 1-0/2-0/3-0 +430 (UPSET VALUE) · MEX 2-1/3-1/4-1 +420 · ECU 2-1/3-1/4-1 +800 · ANY OTHER DRAW +2000 · LONG SHOTS DOWN TO ECUADOR ANY OTHER SCORE +10000 · INCLUDES EXTRA TIME, NOT PENALTIES

Match Details · Kickoff Tonight 🇲🇽 Mexico vs Ecuador 🇪🇨 · Tonight 9PM ET · Estadio Azteca · FOX Mexico To Qualify -190 · Ecuador +156 · Either Team in ET +440 → R16 vs ENG/DRC

⚠️ Critical Rule: How Correct Score Combos Settle Each selection on this board bundles three specific scorelines into one bet — for example, "Mexico to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0" cashes if the final score is any one of those three results, all at the same combined price. This market covers regulation time plus extra time — if the match is level after 90 minutes and goes to ET, the score used for settlement is the score after the full 120 minutes. Goals scored in a penalty shootout never count toward correct score, regardless of market. A 1-1 draw after 120 minutes that's settled by penalties still grades as "Draw 0-0 or 1-1" for this market — not as a Mexico or Ecuador win.

📖 Correct Score Combos — Market Overview

Ten combination bets cover this board, and the shape of the pricing tells the story of how FanDuel expects tonight's game to go: a tight, low-scoring contest with Mexico the likelier side to find the breakthrough. Mexico to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 tops the board at +175 — comfortably the shortest price — which lines up with everything we know about this matchup: Mexico didn't concede a goal in three group games, and Ecuador have scored just once from open play across their own three group matches despite generating real underlying chances.

The next two combos tell a more balanced story than the head-to-head history might suggest. Draw 0-0 or 1-1 sits at +500, reflecting Ecuador's defensive identity — they haven't conceded twice in any of their last 26 matches — and the genuine possibility this one goes to extra time. Ecuador to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 is priced even tighter at +430, shorter than a higher-scoring Mexico win (+420 for 2-1/3-1/4-1 is close, but notably Ecuador's narrow-win combo undercuts Mexico's higher-margin combo) — a signal the market respects Ecuador's counter-attacking quality more than the qualifying-market price alone (+156) might suggest.

🖥️ Correct Score Combos vs Single Correct Score — Key Differences

How This Market Differs From A Standard Correct Score Bet ⚽ Correct Score Combination: Three scorelines bundled into one selection at one combined price. Higher hit rate than betting a single exact score, but a lower payout than nailing one scoreline outright on a standard correct-score board. ⚽ Single Correct Score: One exact scoreline only (e.g., exactly 1-0). Lower hit rate, but a much bigger payout — typically several times longer than the equivalent combo that includes that same score. 💡 Strategy: In a game projected to be tight and low-scoring, the combo market is the more forgiving way to back the shape of the result (a narrow Mexico win, in this case) without needing to call the exact margin.

🏆 Most Likely Correct Score Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 Pick · Shortest Price On The Board Mexico to Win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 Mexico didn't concede a single goal across three group games · Home advantage at a raucous Azteca · Ecuador have scored just once from open play in the group stage · The shape of this entire matchup points straight at a narrow, clean-sheet Mexico win +175 $10→$27.50 ⭐ #2 Pick · The Stalemate Play Draw — 0-0 or 1-1 Ecuador haven't conceded twice in any of their last 26 matches · Two stout defenses facing off increases the odds this goes the distance without a winner emerging in 120 minutes · A genuine live outcome, not a token price +500 $10→$60 ⭐ #3 Pick · Upset Value Ecuador to Win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 Ecuador out-generated Mexico on expected goals during the group stage (5.12 xG across three games) despite scoring just once from open play — due genuine positive regression · A narrow Ecuador win on the counter, led by Plata or Angulo, is the live upset path +430 $10→$53 ⭐ #4 Pick · If Mexico's Depth Shows Up Mexico to Win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 Mexico's attack runs deep — Jiménez, Quiñones, Santiago Giménez and Alexis Vega all carry live goalscorer prices · This covers the scenario where Ecuador finally converts one of their underlying chances but Mexico's firepower is too much regardless +420 $10→$52

📋 Full Correct Score Combo Board — FanDuel (Incl. Extra Time)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct Score Combinations · Incl. ET, Not Pens · Live Tonight Combination Odds Mexico to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 ⭐ Top pick · clean-sheet narrow win +175 Mexico to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 Mexico's attacking depth covers an Ecuador consolation +420 Ecuador to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 ⭐ Upset value · shorter than Mexico's bigger-margin combo +430 Draw — 0-0 or 1-1 ⭐ Live given both teams' defensive records +500 Ecuador to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 Requires Ecuador to both score multiple and concede — fights their own profile +800 Any Other Draw Covers 2-2, 3-3 and beyond — a true long shot given both teams' low-scoring profile +2000 Mexico to win 3-2, 4-2 or 5-2 A high-event Mexico win — fights Ecuador's defensive record on the concede side +2200 Ecuador to win 3-2, 4-2 or 5-2 Requires Ecuador's attack to suddenly explode — fights their open-play scoring struggles +3500 Mexico to win Any Other Score Covers everything outside the listed Mexico combos (e.g. 4-0, 5-1) — a dart, not a primary play +4000 Ecuador to win Any Other Score Longest price on the board — needs an outlier scoreline from the road underdog +10000 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Includes extra time, never penalty shootout goals · Live tonight

📊 Correct Score Strategy Summary Safest Play Mexico to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 (+175) The shortest price on the board for a reason — it matches Mexico's clean-sheet group stage and Ecuador's open-play scoring struggles almost exactly. Best Value Ecuador to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 (+430) Priced shorter than Mexico's higher-margin combo (+420 is close, but this still undercuts it) — the market is pricing in Ecuador's underlying xG quality more than their head-to-head record would suggest. Hedge Play Draw — 0-0 or 1-1 (+500) Two stingy defenses meeting in a knockout game is exactly the recipe for a stalemate through 120 minutes. A reasonable small hedge against the Mexico favorite. Avoid Any combo at +2200 or longer Every long-shot combo on this board requires either Mexico conceding multiple goals or Ecuador's attack suddenly clicking — both run against the clearest statistical trend in this matchup. Fun money only. ⚠️ Correct score combos pay out on the final score after regulation plus extra time only — never penalty shootout goals. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Mexico vs Ecuador Correct Score · Tonight · 9PM ET · Estadio Azteca Bet Correct Score on FanDuel Now Mexico 1-0/2-0/3-0 +175 · Draw 0-0/1-1 +500 · Ecuador 1-0/2-0/3-0 +430

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct Score Combinations incl. extra time, not penalty shootout goals · Mexico to win 1-0/2-0/3-0 +175 · Mexico to win 2-1/3-1/4-1 +420 · Ecuador to win 1-0/2-0/3-0 +430 · Draw 0-0 or 1-1 +500 · Ecuador to win 2-1/3-1/4-1 +800 · Any Other Draw +2000 · Mexico to win 3-2/4-2/5-2 +2200 · Ecuador to win 3-2/4-2/5-2 +3500 · Mexico to win Any Other Score +4000 · Ecuador to win Any Other Score +10000 · Mexico To Qualify -190 / Ecuador +156 (separate market, covers reg+ET+pens) · Mexico perfect group stage, 0 goals conceded in 3 games · Ecuador have not conceded 2+ goals in 26 matches, scored just 1 from open play in 3 group games despite 5.12 xG · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · Tonight 9PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces England/DR Congo winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER