Mexico vs Ecuador Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Round of 32
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Mexico vs Ecuador: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
World Cup 2026 Round of 32 · Preview · Team News · Goalscorer Props · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
Co-hosts Mexico return to the iconic Estadio Azteca off the back of the most complete group stage of any team left in the tournament — three wins, zero goals conceded, and a 6-0 aggregate margin over South Africa, South Korea and Czechia. Javier Aguirre's side are undefeated in 11 straight games, conceding just twice in that span, and a first World Cup knockout win in 40 years is suddenly a very real possibility for El Tri.
Ecuador took the longer road here. Sebastián Beccacece's side fired blanks through a loss to Ivory Coast and a draw with Curaçao before a stunning, come-from-behind 2-1 win over Germany — sparked by a dramatic Gonzalo Plata winner — sent them through as one of the eight best third-placed finishers. It's only the second time in Ecuador's history they've reached the knockout stage, and their only previous World Cup knockout match ended in a 1-0 loss to England back in 2006.
Several previews are framing this as one of the most evenly matched ties of the entire round. Ecuador have not conceded twice in any of their last 26 matches, and despite generating 5.12 expected goals across three group games, they've scored just once from open play — meaning this looks built for a tight, low-event match decided by a moment of quality rather than a flood of chances. One factor working in Ecuador's favor: unlike most visiting nations, they're no strangers to extreme altitude themselves given their own home fixtures in Quito, which sits even higher than Mexico City's roughly 7,200 feet.
The head-to-head history heavily favors the hosts — Mexico have won the bulk of their 28 all-time meetings with Ecuador, including the only previous World Cup encounter, a 2-1 win in 2002. The two sides' most recent meeting was a 1-1 friendly draw in October 2025.
🩺 Team News
📋 Predicted Lineups
Beccacece's win over Germany came with just 39% possession — Ecuador sat in, absorbed pressure, and used Moisés Caicedo to screen the back four before springing forward through Angulo and Plata. Expect a similar blueprint at the Azteca: cede the ball to Mexico, stay compact behind the ball, and look to hit Jiménez and Quiñones' supply lines on the counter.
Mexico's route through is patience — Ecuador haven't conceded twice in 26 matches, so one moment of quality from Quiñones, Jiménez or a late substitute like Vega or Santiago Giménez may be all that separates these sides. Note: two Ecuadorian Caicedos feature in this match in very different roles — Moisés Caicedo anchors midfield as a starter, while forward Jordy Caicedo is a bench option who'd only feature if Ecuador chase the game.
📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (Incl. Extra Time)
🎯 More Markets Snapshot — FanDuel (Incl. Extra Time)
Score or Assist: R. Jiménez +130 · Vega +135 · Quiñones +145 · A. González +155 · G. Martínez +155 · S. Giménez +155
2+ SOT: R. Jiménez +210 · S. Giménez +240 · A. González +250 · G. Martínez +280 · Quiñones +280 · K. Rodríguez +310
3+ SOT: R. Jiménez +800 · S. Giménez +900 · A. González +1000 · G. Martínez +1100 · Quiñones +1100 · K. Rodríguez +1300
Hat-Trick: R. Jiménez +12500 · S. Giménez +15000 · J. Caicedo (FW) +17500 · Quiñones +17500 · A. González +17500 · G. Martínez +20000
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Mexico -190 / Ecuador +156 · Anytime Goalscorer incl. ET: R.Jimenez +190, S.Gimenez +220, Quinones +240, G.Martinez +240, J.Caicedo +250, A.Gonzalez +250, E.Valencia +300, K.Rodriguez +330, Vega +360, Huerta +400, Arevalo +400, Gutierrez +500, Mora +500, Alvarado +500, Plata +500, Yeboah +550, Paez +600, Angulo +600, Minda +600, Pineda +650, Fidalgo +650, L.Chavez +650, A.Valencia +700, Gallardo +850, Vite +900, Medina +950, Romo +950, Alcivar +1000, Castillo +1000, E.Alvarez +1200, Montes +1300, Porozo +1300, Preciado +1400, Vargas +1400, Vasquez +1400, Reyes +1500, Sanchez +1500, Estupinan +1600, M.Caicedo +1700, Franco +1900, Lira +2000, Hincapie +2000, Pacho +2000, Torres +2200, M.Chavez +2200, Ordonez +2700 · First Goalscorer incl. ET (top 6): R.Jimenez +490, S.Gimenez +550, G.Martinez +600, Quinones +600, A.Gonzalez +600, J.Caicedo +650 · Anytime Assist incl. ET (top 6): Vega +240, Alvarado +300, Huerta +320, L.Chavez +400, Mora +430, Quinones +450 · Score or Assist incl. ET (top 6): Vega +135, R.Jimenez +130, Quinones +145, A.Gonzalez +155, G.Martinez +155, S.Gimenez +155 · 1+ SOT incl. ET (top 6): R.Jimenez -240, S.Gimenez -210, A.Gonzalez -195, Quinones -185, G.Martinez -180, K.Rodriguez -165 · Method of Victory: Either Team in ET +440, Either Team on Pens +410, Mexico in ET +700, Ecuador in ET +1300, Mexico on Pens +850, Ecuador on Pens +900 · Ecuador Team Total: O0.5 -180 / U0.5 +140, O1.5 +290 / U1.5 -410 · Mexico 4-3-3: Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Lira, Romo, Gutierrez; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones · Ecuador 4-2-3-1: Galindez; Franco, Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie; M.Caicedo, Vite; Yeboah, Plata, Angulo; E.Valencia · No confirmed injuries/suspensions reported for either side as of preview · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · Tonight 9PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces England/DR Congo winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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