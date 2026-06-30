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Mexico vs Ecuador Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Round of 32

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Mexico vs Ecuador Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Round of 32
Mexico vs Ecuador: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets | World Cup 2026 Round of 32
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · MATCH 79 · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Tonight, Tuesday June 30 · 9:00 PM ET · Estadio Azteca · Mexico City · FOX / Telemundo

Mexico vs Ecuador: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets

World Cup 2026 Round of 32 · Preview · Team News · Goalscorer Props · FanDuel odds

MEX -190 To Qualify · ECU +156 · R.Jimenez Anytime +190 · S.Gimenez +220 · Quinones +240
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KEY LINES (ALL FANDUEL, INCL. ET/PENS WHERE NOTED): MEX -190 / ECU +156 TO QUALIFY · R.JIMENEZ ANYTIME +190 · S.GIMENEZ +220 · QUINONES +240 · G.MARTINEZ +240 · J.CAICEDO +250 · A.GONZALEZ +250 · E.VALENCIA +300 · ECUADOR O0.5 GOALS -180 / U1.5 +290 · EITHER TEAM IN ET +440 · EITHER TEAM ON PENS +410 · ESTADIO AZTECA ~7,200FT ALTITUDE · WINNER FACES ENGLAND/DR CONGO IN R16
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Match 79 · Tonight · 9:00 PM ET · Estadio Azteca Mexico City · FOX
🇲🇽 Mexico
vs 🇪🇨 Ecuador
Group A Winners · 9pts, 0 Conceded Group E 3rd · Best Third-Place Spot
FD To Qualify (Reg + ET + Pens)
MEX -190
ECU +156
FD ODDS:
ECU O0.5 Goals -180
ECU U1.5 Goals -410
Either Team in ET +440
Either Team on Pens +410
Bracket Path
Winner plays the England/DR Congo winner in the Round of 16
→ R16 if advance

📖 Match Preview

Co-hosts Mexico return to the iconic Estadio Azteca off the back of the most complete group stage of any team left in the tournament — three wins, zero goals conceded, and a 6-0 aggregate margin over South Africa, South Korea and Czechia. Javier Aguirre's side are undefeated in 11 straight games, conceding just twice in that span, and a first World Cup knockout win in 40 years is suddenly a very real possibility for El Tri.

Ecuador took the longer road here. Sebastián Beccacece's side fired blanks through a loss to Ivory Coast and a draw with Curaçao before a stunning, come-from-behind 2-1 win over Germany — sparked by a dramatic Gonzalo Plata winner — sent them through as one of the eight best third-placed finishers. It's only the second time in Ecuador's history they've reached the knockout stage, and their only previous World Cup knockout match ended in a 1-0 loss to England back in 2006.

Several previews are framing this as one of the most evenly matched ties of the entire round. Ecuador have not conceded twice in any of their last 26 matches, and despite generating 5.12 expected goals across three group games, they've scored just once from open play — meaning this looks built for a tight, low-event match decided by a moment of quality rather than a flood of chances. One factor working in Ecuador's favor: unlike most visiting nations, they're no strangers to extreme altitude themselves given their own home fixtures in Quito, which sits even higher than Mexico City's roughly 7,200 feet.

The head-to-head history heavily favors the hosts — Mexico have won the bulk of their 28 all-time meetings with Ecuador, including the only previous World Cup encounter, a 2-1 win in 2002. The two sides' most recent meeting was a 1-1 friendly draw in October 2025.

🩺 Team News

🇲🇽 Mexico
No confirmed injuries or suspensions reported as of preview time
Raúl Jiménez — rested vs Czechia, returns to start
Erik Lira — rested vs Czechia, returns to start
Johan Vásquez — rested vs Czechia, returns to start
⚠️ Santiago Giménez — fit, expected impact-sub role behind Jiménez
🇪🇨 Ecuador
No confirmed injuries or suspensions reported as of preview time
Enner Valencia, 36 — still Ecuador's focal striker
Gonzalo Plata — scored the winner vs Germany
Nilson Angulo — scored in 3 of last 6 caps
Moisés Caicedo — anchors the double pivot

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇲🇽 Mexico · 4-3-3
GK
Raúl Rangel
DEF
Jorge Sánchez · César Montes · Johan Vásquez · Jesús Gallardo
MID
Erik Lira · Luis Romo · Brian Gutiérrez
ATT
Roberto Alvarado · Raúl Jiménez ⭐ · Julián Quiñones
Notable subs: Santiago Giménez · Alexis Vega · César Huerta · Gilberto Mora · Edson Álvarez · Guillermo Ochoa
🇪🇨 Ecuador · 4-2-3-1
GK
Hernán Galíndez
DEF
Diego Franco · Joel Ordóñez · Willian Pachó · Piero Hincapié
MID
Moisés Caicedo · Pedro Vite
ATT
John Yeboah · Gonzalo Plata · Nilson Angulo
LONE ST
Enner Valencia ⭐
Notable subs: Jordy Caicedo · Kevin Rodríguez · Kendry Páez · Pervis Estupiñán · Ángelo Preciado
🎯 Tactical Preview

Beccacece's win over Germany came with just 39% possession — Ecuador sat in, absorbed pressure, and used Moisés Caicedo to screen the back four before springing forward through Angulo and Plata. Expect a similar blueprint at the Azteca: cede the ball to Mexico, stay compact behind the ball, and look to hit Jiménez and Quiñones' supply lines on the counter.

Mexico's route through is patience — Ecuador haven't conceded twice in 26 matches, so one moment of quality from Quiñones, Jiménez or a late substitute like Vega or Santiago Giménez may be all that separates these sides. Note: two Ecuadorian Caicedos feature in this match in very different roles — Moisés Caicedo anchors midfield as a starter, while forward Jordy Caicedo is a bench option who'd only feature if Ecuador chase the game.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Group Stage Form
All-time meetings (28th meeting tonight)
Mexico lead heavily
Only previous World Cup meeting (2002)
Mexico 2–1 Ecuador
Most recent meeting (Oct 2025 friendly)
1–1 draw
Mexico group stage record
3-0-0, 6 GF, 0 GA
Mexico current unbeaten run
11 games, 2 GA
Ecuador defensive streak
No 2+ goals conceded in 26 games
Ecuador group stage xG vs goals from open play
5.12 xG, just 1 goal
Julián Quiñones group stage shots/game
3.33/game, scored twice

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
Mexico To Qualify
Group A winners without conceding a goal · Home advantage at the Azteca, undefeated 24 straight there since 1966 · 11-game unbeaten run · Covers regulation, extra time and penalties
-190
$10→$15.26
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite
Raúl Jiménez — Anytime Goalscorer
Shortest price on the entire goalscorer board · Returns to the XI after a rest vs Czechia · Also shortest 1+ shot on target price at -240, showing the volume backing this price · Covers ET
+190
$10→$29
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Underlying Quality Play
Ecuador Team Total — Over 0.5 Goals
Ecuador generated 5.12 xG in the group stage despite scoring just once from open play — due for positive regression · Plata and Angulo both carry real individual goal threat at +500/+600 anytime · Covers ET
-180
$10→$15.56
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Goalscorer Value
Julián Quiñones — Anytime Goalscorer
Scored the opening goal of Mexico's whole tournament and added another vs Czechia · 3.33 shots/game in the group stage · Also the board's joint-shortest Score-or-Assist price at +145
+240
$10→$34
⭐ Upset Value · This Looks Tight
Either Team in Extra Time
Multiple previews call this one of the most evenly matched ties of the round, decided by the smallest of margins · Two stingy defenses (0 GA for Mexico in groups, no 2+ conceded by Ecuador in 26 games) point toward a low-event game that could easily go the distance
+440
$10→$54

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (Incl. Extra Time)

🇲🇽 Mexico
Raúl Jiménez ⭐+190
Santiago Giménez+220
Julián Quiñones+240
Guillermo Martínez+240
Armando González+250
Alexis Vega+360
César Huerta+400
Brian Gutiérrez+500
Gilberto Mora+500
Roberto Alvarado+500
Orbelín Pineda+650
Álvaro Fidalgo+650
Luis Chávez (MF)+650
Jesús Gallardo+850
Luis Romo+950
Edson Álvarez+1200
César Montes+1300
Obed Vargas+1400
Johan Vásquez+1400
Israel Reyes+1500
Jorge Sánchez+1500
Erik Lira+2000
Mateo Chávez (DF)+2200
🇪🇨 Ecuador
Jordy Caicedo (FW, sub)+250
Enner Valencia ⭐+300
Kevin Rodríguez (sub)+330
Jeremy Arévalo (sub)+400
Gonzalo Plata+500
John Yeboah+550
Kendry Páez (sub)+600
Nilson Angulo+600
Alan Minda (sub)+600
Anthony Valencia (sub)+700
Pedro Vite+900
Yaimar Medina (sub)+950
Jordy Alcívar (sub)+1000
Denil Castillo (sub)+1000
Jackson Porozo (sub)+1300
Ángelo Preciado (sub)+1400
Pervis Estupiñán (sub)+1600
Moisés Caicedo (DM)+1700
Alan Franco (sub)+1900
Piero Hincapié+2000
Willian Pachó+2000
Félix Torres (sub)+2200
Joel Ordóñez+2700

🎯 More Markets Snapshot — FanDuel (Incl. Extra Time)

First Goalscorer (top of board)
R. Jiménez +490 · S. Giménez +550 · G. Martínez +600 · Quiñones +600 · A. González +600 · J. Caicedo (FW) +650
Playmaker Props — Anytime Assist / Score-or-Assist (top of board)
Assist: Vega +240 · Alvarado +300 · Huerta +320 · Chávez (MF) +400 · Mora +430 · Quiñones +450
Score or Assist: R. Jiménez +130 · Vega +135 · Quiñones +145 · A. González +155 · G. Martínez +155 · S. Giménez +155
Shots on Target (top of board)
1+ SOT: R. Jiménez -240 · S. Giménez -210 · A. González -195 · Quiñones -185 · G. Martínez -180 · K. Rodríguez -165
2+ SOT: R. Jiménez +210 · S. Giménez +240 · A. González +250 · G. Martínez +280 · Quiñones +280 · K. Rodríguez +310
3+ SOT: R. Jiménez +800 · S. Giménez +900 · A. González +1000 · G. Martínez +1100 · Quiñones +1100 · K. Rodríguez +1300
🎲 Long-Shot Props — 2+ Goals / Hat-Trick (top of board)
2+ Goals: R. Jiménez +1600 · S. Giménez +1900 · A. González +2200 · Quiñones +2200 · G. Martínez +2200 · J. Caicedo (FW) +2200
Hat-Trick: R. Jiménez +12500 · S. Giménez +15000 · J. Caicedo (FW) +17500 · Quiñones +17500 · A. González +17500 · G. Martínez +20000
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Mexico to qualify + Raúl Jiménez anytime goal + Ecuador team total Over 0.5
Builds on Mexico's favorite status, their clear top goalscoring threat, and Ecuador's underlying quality finally producing a goal. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. The "to qualify" leg already covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · Mexico vs Ecuador · World Cup R32 · Tonight
Mexico 1–0 Ecuador
A tight, low-event match settled by one moment of quality — Raúl Jiménez or Julián Quiñones the most likely source · Mexico advance to face the England/DR Congo winner
Confidence
MEDIUM
Several previews are calling this a genuine coin-flip, and the underlying numbers back that up — Ecuador actually out-xG'd Mexico in the group stage despite Mexico's perfect record. Mexico To Qualify at -190 is still the right side given the Azteca factor and Ecuador's open-play finishing struggles, but this isn't the blowout the head-to-head history might suggest. Raúl Jiménez at +190 anytime is the standout single prop on the board, and Either Team in Extra Time at +440 is worth a small flier given how tight both defenses have been.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Mexico vs Ecuador · Tonight · 9PM ET · FOX
Bet Mexico vs Ecuador on FanDuel
Mexico -190 to qualify · R.Jimenez anytime +190 · Either team in ET +440
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Mexico -190 / Ecuador +156 · Anytime Goalscorer incl. ET: R.Jimenez +190, S.Gimenez +220, Quinones +240, G.Martinez +240, J.Caicedo +250, A.Gonzalez +250, E.Valencia +300, K.Rodriguez +330, Vega +360, Huerta +400, Arevalo +400, Gutierrez +500, Mora +500, Alvarado +500, Plata +500, Yeboah +550, Paez +600, Angulo +600, Minda +600, Pineda +650, Fidalgo +650, L.Chavez +650, A.Valencia +700, Gallardo +850, Vite +900, Medina +950, Romo +950, Alcivar +1000, Castillo +1000, E.Alvarez +1200, Montes +1300, Porozo +1300, Preciado +1400, Vargas +1400, Vasquez +1400, Reyes +1500, Sanchez +1500, Estupinan +1600, M.Caicedo +1700, Franco +1900, Lira +2000, Hincapie +2000, Pacho +2000, Torres +2200, M.Chavez +2200, Ordonez +2700 · First Goalscorer incl. ET (top 6): R.Jimenez +490, S.Gimenez +550, G.Martinez +600, Quinones +600, A.Gonzalez +600, J.Caicedo +650 · Anytime Assist incl. ET (top 6): Vega +240, Alvarado +300, Huerta +320, L.Chavez +400, Mora +430, Quinones +450 · Score or Assist incl. ET (top 6): Vega +135, R.Jimenez +130, Quinones +145, A.Gonzalez +155, G.Martinez +155, S.Gimenez +155 · 1+ SOT incl. ET (top 6): R.Jimenez -240, S.Gimenez -210, A.Gonzalez -195, Quinones -185, G.Martinez -180, K.Rodriguez -165 · Method of Victory: Either Team in ET +440, Either Team on Pens +410, Mexico in ET +700, Ecuador in ET +1300, Mexico on Pens +850, Ecuador on Pens +900 · Ecuador Team Total: O0.5 -180 / U0.5 +140, O1.5 +290 / U1.5 -410 · Mexico 4-3-3: Rangel; Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Lira, Romo, Gutierrez; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones · Ecuador 4-2-3-1: Galindez; Franco, Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie; M.Caicedo, Vite; Yeboah, Plata, Angulo; E.Valencia · No confirmed injuries/suspensions reported for either side as of preview · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · Tonight 9PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces England/DR Congo winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Bet the Mexico vs Ecuador match tonight on FanDuel. New customers can get 250/1 odds on your $1 Team USA to Reach the Round of 16 Wager. You can get up to $250 in CASH if your $1 bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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